Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 470163 times)

Online Ray K

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 05:10:27 pm
Danny Murphy is impressed by Slot. Sold!
Just a baldie backing another baldie. You can't trust them, devious so and so's.


And I speak as someone tremendously follically challenged.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 05:16:44 pm
Ah Danny Murphy is alright....

Hes a massive fucking prick. Its like people getting on board with that Manc YouTuber blasting the refs.

If someone is a dickhead Im not going to take opinions from them just because they agree with my current point of view.
Offline Anthony

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 05:10:27 pm
Danny Murphy is impressed by Slot. Sold!

Probably looking forward to the lookalike bookings...
Online traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Just a baldie backing another baldie. You can't trust them, devious so and so's.


And I speak as someone tremendously follically challenged.

They really group together and form bonds quite cuickly. Just look at the PGMOL.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm »
I'm honestly surprised Murphy isn't one of those who would go: "What has Arne Slot done that Gareth Southgate hasn't???"
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:12 pm
I'm honestly surprised Murphy isn't one of those who would go: "What has Arne Slot done that Gareth Southgate hasn't???"

That's Saint Gareth to you, thank you very much.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:26:14 pm
That's Saint Gareth to you, thank you very much.

Sorry I'll go get the waistcoat immediately.
Online traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 05:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:12 pm
I'm honestly surprised Murphy isn't one of those who would go: "What has Arne Slot done that Gareth Southgate hasn't???"

The current hypothesis is hes signalling trust towards his bald brother.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 05:28:29 pm »
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?

He's a winner?
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 05:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?

Rejected them to stay at Feyenoord.
Online traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?

Apparently Spurs didnt bid what Feyenoord wanted for him.
Online zero zero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 05:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?
Wanted to challenge himself in the CL
Online xbugawugax

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:58:16 pm
Not sure if its been mentioned but a 4-2-3-1 could work very well for the likes of Szoboszlai, Elliott and potentially even Carvalho

kind of ticks the boxes compared to xabi and amorim where the personnel doesnt fit the formation

baj would probably play a role in the 2 beside endo or macca

might see gakpo and gravy develop into better players. even sepp might come back knowing his countryman is in charge.

so much positive points that makes sense.

only worry is that output of salah that needs replacing and of course aging vvd which we havent properly replace due to unfortunate injury record of our centrebacks.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Why didn't he end up at Spurs out of curiosity?

He was too bald, they were looking more for fat.
Online traustibm

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 05:34:23 pm »
Wouldnt Rafa be categorized as a baldie? I think so. Some would say semi-bald but thats stretching it. Slot wouldnt be the first baldie manager of Liverpool imo.
Online wige

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Personally I'm at the point where I'm excited to see what happens next.

I've come to terms with Klopp leaving, I'm happy for him that he gets to do it on his terms, at his time, and that he feels that he's left the club in a better position than he found it. It's a shame, a disappointment, and under-achievement imo, that we didn't win the Europa League. Bad games happen and do for you in cup football, but that would have been a nice book-end, considering how his time here started. I want us to win this league for him more than I do the players, more than I do for me. He deserves more than one league title for the quality of team he built between 2018 and 2022.

All that said - I don't really care who's next. I was delighted with the statement/approach from Liverpool of, paraphrasing, "the right choice > the popular choice". It's exactly the sort of approach that was a hallmark of our journey to building one of the best 5 or 6 football teams I've seen in my life. Alonso aside, there don't seem to be any standout choices, everyone will have pros & cons. I completely trust our recruitment team. Listening to the Gutter and the question was posed "what sort of metrics are they looking at" and I haven't the foggiest, but the "is he a decent pint" one is a great shout. There's stories of Edwards sitting, anonymously, close by to potential managerial candidates in hotel lobbies etc to see what they were like outside of formal interview based scenarios. That aside, I trust in the foundations we've put in place over the last 10 years to have key metrics that will narrow down the potential candidates to the correct one or two.

I'm looking forward to going on a journey -  listening to (intelligent/reasoned) debate around approaches to team building, tactics, man management, player development. I'm excited to see how a new man moulds the potentially exceptional group of players that he'll inherit. I look forward to reading backgrounds, biographies of him and his coaching staff - of seeing them fall in love with Anfield and the culture of the club.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 05:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:55 pm
He's a winner?
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:29:57 pm
Rejected them to stay at Feyenoord.
Quote from: traustibm on Today at 05:30:26 pm
Apparently Spurs didnt bid what Feyenoord wanted for him.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:31:44 pm
Wanted to challenge himself in the CL

All reasonable answers, cheers!
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:37:56 am
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.

Would you say we're a very similar club to Man Utd, in terms of internal structure, squad make-up, etc.?

Would you say Feyenoord and Ajax are very similar clubs?

How does Ten Hag's failure at Man Utd have any bearing whatsoever on whether Slot will be a success? Though I guess it shows we haven't learned from our colossal mistake of signing Suarez from the Eredivisie after we'd seen Kezman and Afonso Alves flop already...
Online K-Lo

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 05:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 05:22:29 pm
Probably looking forward to the lookalike bookings...
jesus can you be booked for that now. Bloody PGMOL.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 05:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:37:56 am
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.

Haha, look at Ancelotti without elite players and its mid table mediocrity. I think my original post proves that.

And I guess we paint all of Dutch football with the same brush and dismiss Slot because Ten Haag managed a club that anyone could win the Dutch title with.

Do you ever look into the context or are you really taking on that stupid stance?
Online zero zero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 05:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:37:56 am
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.
Who do you want then? From reading your posts it appears "SAF" or Ancelotti, neither of whom will be the next Liverpool manager.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:44:21 pm
It's really not.

Ancelotti whilst obviously a good coach/manager has had a pretty underwhelming managerial career when considering who he's managed, particularly domestically. He basically gets teams performing at around their natural level, which is ok for the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan as that level is/was at the top. The Ancelotti we'd get is likely to be more akin to the Ancelotti Napoli had - hovering around 70-80 points every season whilst not really winning anything.

He was at AC Milan for 8 years and only won one league title. This despite them having an incredible team for the vast majority of that stint in charge. Prior to this he also had two seasons at Juventus and won nothing.

At Real Madrid, he's had 4 seasons in charge and only won 1 title (albeit soon to be 2 in 5).

Won titles for PSG, Chelsea and Bayern but 1) who couldn't and 2) he was sacked by all 3. Bayern in particular don't think too fondly of him.

Won fuck all at Everton which is quite frankly embarrassing given how big they are.


Given me some unknown/unproven excitement over what would in effect be a safe pair of hands any day.

Perhaps we should pin this post to demonstrate to those who are ignorant to think Ancelotti is a silver bullet (who isn't ever coming anyway).

He'd be utterly hopeless with us, unless we go all out galactico signing. A cheerleader for the very elite players of world football, nothing more, nothing less.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 05:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:24:57 pm
Probably more to do with the fact he's supported Feyernoord for 25 years and has probably watched Slot's team more than every single member of this forum combined multiple times over.

So yeah, a nice view from someone with some actual insight and knowledge rather than wet pants and gashed teeth.

Yeah, but who cares what Liverpool staff (who have assessed and interviewed Slot) think or Feyenoord fans (who have actually watched his football and understand the context of his achievements) think?

Giving any credence to positive opinions about Slot and his potential is just "blind faith" apparently.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:37:56 am
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.

You got a point but LFC is different. I mean I can see someone like Tuchel at United but at LFC no chance، he will not have a good connection with the fans. I don't trust Edwards and his buddies but this Dutch guy character and personality seems a great fit to the club which is very important. Will he succeed or not with us and handle this big job very well we don't know so you can't really write him off.
Online darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Ancelotti?

No thanks. Absolute tramp
