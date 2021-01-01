Personally I'm at the point where I'm excited to see what happens next.



I've come to terms with Klopp leaving, I'm happy for him that he gets to do it on his terms, at his time, and that he feels that he's left the club in a better position than he found it. It's a shame, a disappointment, and under-achievement imo, that we didn't win the Europa League. Bad games happen and do for you in cup football, but that would have been a nice book-end, considering how his time here started. I want us to win this league for him more than I do the players, more than I do for me. He deserves more than one league title for the quality of team he built between 2018 and 2022.



All that said - I don't really care who's next. I was delighted with the statement/approach from Liverpool of, paraphrasing, "the right choice > the popular choice". It's exactly the sort of approach that was a hallmark of our journey to building one of the best 5 or 6 football teams I've seen in my life. Alonso aside, there don't seem to be any standout choices, everyone will have pros & cons. I completely trust our recruitment team. Listening to the Gutter and the question was posed "what sort of metrics are they looking at" and I haven't the foggiest, but the "is he a decent pint" one is a great shout. There's stories of Edwards sitting, anonymously, close by to potential managerial candidates in hotel lobbies etc to see what they were like outside of formal interview based scenarios. That aside, I trust in the foundations we've put in place over the last 10 years to have key metrics that will narrow down the potential candidates to the correct one or two.



I'm looking forward to going on a journey - listening to (intelligent/reasoned) debate around approaches to team building, tactics, man management, player development. I'm excited to see how a new man moulds the potentially exceptional group of players that he'll inherit. I look forward to reading backgrounds, biographies of him and his coaching staff - of seeing them fall in love with Anfield and the culture of the club.