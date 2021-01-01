« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 02:31:22 pm
Best of luck, Mr Slot. Looks like youre in the same boat as Jurgen when he arrived and will need to turn many from doubters to believers.

Thing is when Klopp took over 99 out of 100 fans wanted him. Slot has already majorly split the fans decision without having even taken over yet. For his own sake, I hope he has a good start with us or this will turn sour pretty quickly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:57:35 pm
Thing is when Klopp took over 99 out of 100 fans wanted him. Slot has already majorly split the fans decision without having even taken over yet. For his own sake, I hope he has a good start with us or this will turn sour pretty quickly.

Online maybe but in the ground and the people who go to the matches often.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 03:50:39 pm
Worth listening to the comments of the Dutch journalist.

Yep. Interesting that's on a PL manager's salary (£4.5m apparently) because Feyenoord were desperate to keep him when Spurs wanted him last summer. Makes sense as to why the talk that he had no exit clauses due to the size of his compensation package
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:57:23 pm

Are you going to make me listen to Talkshite, could you summarise?

Plays an excellent style of football, is a great communicator, he's paid an almost PL wage, far more than others in the Dutch league because Feyenoord wanted to keep him, had to rebuild the team recently after losing many of his players.

Danny asked him why he thinks he will do well at Liverpool considering Ten Hag has done such a bad job at Utd, and what the difference is. The journalist said he's a far better communicator and has a much more infectious personality. Which is important when you manage big players and have the pressure of a big club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The fact it is a Michael Edwards appointment really reassures me.

He speaks well, seems like a good character and plays a similar style to Klopp which is a better choice than completely changing the system like other managers would.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:52:17 pm
He looks like the Policeman in Breaking Bad.  Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).
This is true. Also looks quite like that darts player, is it Van Gerwen? Either way, not as handsome as Amorim.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:34:16 pm
Rinus Michels once placed his hands on Slot's bald head. That does it for me. He is the true prophet.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:42:25 pm
Photo or it didnt happen.

It definitely happened

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I'm all aboard the Slot train.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
A thought just occurred to me that the Dutch lads in the team could play a crucial role here. Obv they talk to other Dutch players from Feyenoord during internationals and hear things on the player grapevine...so if a positive feed back about Slot they will share with the rest of squad which could be very important to him and players settling in.

Of course if its negative feedback were fucked! ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:25:04 pm
Well that argument could be used against Alonso because Bayern are shit this year, league wise. Alonso still a better choice. We don't have much of a choice, slim pickings.

Disagree with that. Bayern are likely to finish the season with more points than the won the league with last season.

Alonso's team has been exceptional.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:09:11 pm


Wait, what!? Slot has some random persons approval on instagram!

I'm in!!!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Second Captains  @SecondCaptains

Does Arne Slot's baldness indicate a lack of ambition? 

 :D
Think Slot could be the machine we need. Cha-ching.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Rodgers had one bad start but then second half of his first season was encouraging. He then challenges for a title and gets CL. Then he has one bad season throughout and he is gone.

If Slot doesnt get us into fourth, we a much stronger squad with what Rodgers had, then he is at risk. He will be a bad start away from the boot.

Ah lads ..... come on ..... I mean ... come on ....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:05:05 pm
Not a fan of the Pep comparisons, I wonder if he stores his piss in jars too.

Why? That should be seen as a positive, every top manager including Klopp has been influenced by Pep, hes one of the most innovative coaches of our time. Every young coach with ambitions to be a great one day should be using him and Klopp has templates, just as much as the past great coaches used Michele and Sacchi as templates.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:09:28 pm
It definitely happened

Thank you Betts.

See, Moo Moo?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:09:11 pm


"won the league, won the cup"

I also hear they've been to Europe too, but have they played the Toffees for a laugh?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
West Ham in talks with Julen Lopetegui over replacing David Moyes in summer

Former Wolves manager in frame for summer overhaul
Pursuit of Rúben Amorim may stall on 15m buyout clause

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/24/west-ham-talks-julen-lopetegui-replace-david-moyes-manager-premier-league
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:09:11 pm


Been having a think about the Rotterdam/Liverpool thing this afternoon. Some base level similarities.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:16:27 pm
Why? That should be seen as a positive, every top manager including Klopp has been influenced by Pep, hes one of the most innovative coaches of our time. Every young coach with ambitions to be a great one day should be using him and Klopp has templates, just as much as the past great coaches used Michele and Sacchi as templates.

I just wanted to make a joke about Pep being a piss-gathering weirdo.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I wanted an Area Manager, i mean 'hairier' manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 04:11:00 pm
Disagree with that. Bayern are likely to finish the season with more points than the won the league with last season.

Alonso's team has been exceptional.

True. Let's not downplay Alonso's achievements.

He would have been my man. If he's backed by an excellent infrastructure and recruitment like he had at Leverkusen, then I can't see him failing.

But I also believe there are a good few suited to managing Liverpool. And Slot's Feyernoord or Amorim's Sporting are exceptions in Europe of clubs punching above their weights and breaking the established winners of their competitions. And all done so with clever, progressive coaching that has improved players markedly with some exceptional football on display. This is also what I tell myself when I see the likes of Ten Haag or Vilas-Boas failing in England; they did exceptionally well at their clubs.... but they were at clubs expected to dominate with their resources. Only winning the Champions League should alert people as it did with Mourinho. But it's often the case that if a major club like Ajax or Porto are run really well, it's beside the point who is the manager. Feyernood or Sporting Lisbon don't have that luxury and require a brilliant manager.

I know they're not elite leagues but they come from rich football cultures brimming with elite ideas, managers and players. That's got to count for something too. Feyernoord are European Cup winners too (beating a great Celtic in '70 no less) so these countries a geared towards knowing a thing or two.

Reading up from all the experts on both, whether you prefer Amorim or Slot, I think both are fair game for something big.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 12:28:51 pm
This pretty nails it, I think.
All in the past and if the Rodgers appointment was a mistake (I think it'd be a little harsh to say so), then it was a long time ago and I'm sure our owners will have learned from it.

Apparently they did and it is still relevant to who we are looking for https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2575877-how-brendan-rodgers-sowed-the-seeds-of-his-own-downfall-at-liverpool-fc
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The fact that Bayern are considering Ragnick tells you everything you need to know about the managers market this summer. It is full of has-beens or inexperienced young coaches.

After thinking some more there really aren't any candidates with similar pedigree as Jurgen and Rafa were when we got them. The PL, Spain and Germany have been dominated by the same clubs. Italy is a bit of a strange one as we've had zero success with Italian players (Mo and Ali obviously not counted in that) and managers have failed outside of Italy in recent times.

I don't think we would ever look at a big name like Enrique or Xavi unless they were almost a guaranteed thing which they aren't.

We've always gone for the slight underdog, don't think that will change as we aren't going to outspend City, they are still the behemoth that we will have to overcome every season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Wait, what!? Slot has some random persons approval on instagram!

I'm in!!!

Probably more to do with the fact he's supported Feyernoord for 25 years and has probably watched Slot's team more than every single member of this forum combined multiple times over.

So yeah, a nice view from someone with some actual insight and knowledge rather than wet pants and gashed teeth.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
One Portuguese reporter, Bruno Andrade, stated that Amorim's trip to West Ham was to put pressure on us but we didn't bite and it therefore back-fired. Apparently Amorim will make a statement at the press conference before the Porto match this Saturday.

Personally I think this is bollix as there is no way that we would be petty like this. If we wanted Amorim then we would have gone for him and not "hesitated". It's more likely that we talked to Amorim but our main target was Slot. It could be just a story made up by the journalist or it could be coming from Amorim's agent for some reason.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:17:19 pm
"won the league, won the cup"

I also hear they've been to Europe too, but have they played the Toffees for a laugh?

You seem really angry Bennett, are you ok? Did AI take your job?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Feyenoord fans saying Slot is one of their top 3 managers ever behind Ernst Happel and some other fella.  :D
