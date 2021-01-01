Disagree with that. Bayern are likely to finish the season with more points than the won the league with last season.



Alonso's team has been exceptional.



True. Let's not downplay Alonso's achievements.He would have been my man. If he's backed by an excellent infrastructure and recruitment like he had at Leverkusen, then I can't see him failing.But I also believe there are a good few suited to managing Liverpool. And Slot's Feyernoord or Amorim's Sporting are exceptions in Europe of clubs punching above their weights and breaking the established winners of their competitions. And all done so with clever, progressive coaching that has improved players markedly with some exceptional football on display. This is also what I tell myself when I see the likes of Ten Haag or Vilas-Boas failing in England; they did exceptionally well at their clubs.... but they were at clubs expected to dominate with their resources. Only winning the Champions League should alert people as it did with Mourinho. But it's often the case that if a major club like Ajax or Porto are run really well, it's beside the point who is the manager. Feyernood or Sporting Lisbon don't have that luxury and require a brilliant manager.I know they're not elite leagues but they come from rich football cultures brimming with elite ideas, managers and players. That's got to count for something too. Feyernoord are European Cup winners too (beating a great Celtic in '70 no less) so these countries a geared towards knowing a thing or two.Reading up from all the experts on both, whether you prefer Amorim or Slot, I think both are fair game for something big.