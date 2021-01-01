From what Ive read his brand of football sounds brilliant, energetic and well suited to our squad. I can buy that he came top on the data analysis.
The worry - and its something the data wont show - is how hell adapt to a much stronger league, how hell fare under the media scrutiny that comes with a top English side, how hell get on in the CL, how hell manage big-name players etc. FWIW I think at least some of those problems would have applied to Alonso and Amorim too.
What I would also say is that the current pool of potential managers is broadly weak, so there is no obvious pick. Alonso maybe but theres still huge risk there and he doesnt want to move, so what can you do. Im ok with it as I think theres a fair to middling chance that whoever the next manager is will be gone in 18 months anyway - hopefully not, I just mean that wed have that risk regardless of who we recruited.