LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

It seems to me that with the DOF model perhaps expectations should be somewhat elevated for a new hire. I'm always the first one to want to give a manager time to implement ideas and tactics, but isn't that somewhat counter to the idea of an already established system and a head coach not a manager.

It's also not unheard of for managers to win the league in their first season. It's happened 4 times in the past 15 years I think. In those cases I'm guessing the clubs had the top one or two highest wage bills though.

It looks like Slot is the guy, and of course with summer still ahead, but what are reasonable expectations for the team as of September 1st. I think it probably is achieve top 4, but thats hardly ambitious.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 02:45:32 pm
It's actually weird how some people on here take it badly that others are trying to understand why Slot might be a good choice and get excited for him - and all the while failing to offer their own viable alternatives.

Fair enough if you don't personally think he's going to be the right man for the job (although rationales like "well, Ten Hag failed so that's Dutch managers/managers from the Dutch league ruled out forever" aren't exactly watertight), but why aren't the rest of us allowed to look at why the club might think he is the right man?

Especially when the alternative argument seems to be: "why don't FSG just hire this available, charismatic, world-class manager who has been consistently successful in comparable leagues playing a comparable style with comparable levels of competition and financial backing?"



If there's one thing that has been made abundantly clear in this thread it's that all of us, myself included, are utterly clueless when it comes to judging prospective managers. There's no point stressing about the relative quality of the Dutch league or his CV because we have no fucking idea if any of it is even relevant.

I'll look for the positives with him and leave it at that.
Happy with him unless he pulls out three envelopes
From what Ive read his brand of football sounds brilliant, energetic and well suited to our squad. I can buy that he came top on the data analysis.

The worry - and its something the data wont show - is how hell adapt to a much stronger league, how hell fare under the media scrutiny that comes with a top English side, how hell get on in the CL, how hell manage big-name players etc. FWIW I think at least some of those problems would have applied to Alonso and Amorim too.

What I would also say is that the current pool of potential managers is broadly weak, so there is no obvious pick. Alonso maybe but theres still huge risk there and he doesnt want to move, so what can you do. Im ok with it as I think theres a fair to middling chance that whoever the next manager is will be gone in 18 months anyway - hopefully not, I just mean that wed have that risk regardless of who we recruited.
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:48:19 pm
It seems to me that with the DOF model perhaps expectations should be somewhat elevated for a new hire. I'm always the first one to want to give a manager time to implement ideas and tactics, but isn't that somewhat counter to the idea of an already established system and a head coach not a manager.

It's also not unheard of for managers to win the league in their first season. It's happened 4 times in the past 15 years I think. In those cases I'm guessing the clubs had the top one or two highest wage bills though.

It looks like Slot is the guy, and of course with summer still ahead, but what are reasonable expectations for the team as of September 1st. I think it probably is achieve top 4, but thats hardly ambitious.

If you assume Top 2 will be Man City and Arsenal, there'll be 2 spots left for us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, and Man Utd and Chelsea might have new managers too so there's a chance they wouldn't be as abysmal as they are now. So Top 4, maybe the league cup/FA Cup, and QFs of the CL would be a good start to the reign
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:30 pm
If you assume Top 2 will be Man City and Arsenal, there'll be 2 spots left for us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, and Man Utd and Chelsea might have new managers too so there's a chance they wouldn't be as abysmal as they are now. So Top 4, maybe the league cup/FA Cup, and QFs of the CL would be a good start to the reign

No chance, it's a top 3 and then distance and the rest. That's not going to change.
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:31:03 pm
What is the fixation with his baldness? Does it come from all the fellas worried about going bald?

Bald men can't be trusted. Common sense really.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:30 pm
If you assume Top 2 will be Man City and Arsenal, there'll be 2 spots left for us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, and Man Utd and Chelsea might have new managers too so there's a chance they wouldn't be as abysmal as they are now. So Top 4, maybe the league cup/FA Cup, and QFs of the CL would be a good start to the reign

I don't think anything good really comes of expecting a run in the national cups, they're so luck dependent, especially when rotating heavily, and winning a cup doesn't really prove much as we've seen recently with ten Haag.

The rest sounds about right.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:30 pm
If you assume Top 2 will be Man City and Arsenal, there'll be 2 spots left for us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, and Man Utd and Chelsea might have new managers too so there's a chance they wouldn't be as abysmal as they are now. So Top 4, maybe the league cup/FA Cup, and QFs of the CL would be a good start to the reign

There is also a big responsibility on Hughes and Edwards here. If the club take the attitude that we have a really good squad and that the remit of the manager is to elevate it, then they are onto a loser there. We are losing a legendary manager and in that sense we have to give the new guy every sense of possibility that he can be successful and that means we have to give him a squad that can do that.

If we go into summer with signing a few fringe or squad players then straight away we have given Slot a dud card. We have to improve the squad and then be able to tell the world we have a world class set of players and the expectation is to win.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:30 pm
If you assume Top 2 will be Man City and Arsenal, there'll be 2 spots left for us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, and Man Utd and Chelsea might have new managers too so there's a chance they wouldn't be as abysmal as they are now. So Top 4, maybe the league cup/FA Cup, and QFs of the CL would be a good start to the reign

2 weeks ago we were favourites to win the league, Expectations should not drop.
