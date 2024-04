From what I’ve read his brand of football sounds brilliant, energetic and well suited to our squad. I can buy that he came top on the data analysis.



The worry - and it’s something the data won’t show - is how he’ll adapt to a much stronger league, how he’ll fare under the media scrutiny that comes with a top English side, how he’ll get on in the CL, how he’ll manage big-name players etc. FWIW I think at least some of those problems would have applied to Alonso and Amorim too.



What I would also say is that the current pool of potential managers is broadly weak, so there is no obvious pick. Alonso maybe but there’s still huge risk there and he doesn’t want to move, so what can you do. I’m ok with it as I think there’s a fair to middling chance that whoever the next manager is will be gone in 18 months anyway - hopefully not, I just mean that we’d have that risk regardless of who we recruited.