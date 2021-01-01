From what Ive read his brand of football sounds brilliant, energetic and well suited to our squad. I can buy that he came top on the data analysis.



The worry - and its something the data wont show - is how hell adapt to a much stronger league, how hell fare under the media scrutiny that comes with a top English side, how hell get on in the CL, how hell manage big-name players etc. FWIW I think at least some of those problems would have applied to Alonso and Amorim too.



What I would also say is that the current pool of potential managers is broadly weak, so there is no obvious pick. Alonso maybe but theres still huge risk there and he doesnt want to move, so what can you do. Im ok with it as I think theres a fair to middling chance that whoever the next manager is will be gone in 18 months anyway - hopefully not, I just mean that wed have that risk regardless of who we recruited.