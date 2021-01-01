The Ten Hag comparisons are also insane to me. Ten Hag is at a mess of a club, spending ridiculously stupidly and sticking way too much to players hes managed before who arent at the required level (Onana and Antony say hi), hes falling out with players, picking the wrong players over and over again, he has been there how long and has created zero actual playstyle in his time there, he tries to paper over his shite matches with excuses about how good they were and the entire club looks a mess.



We are a very well run club, we dont have ego galore in the dressing room, Slot appears to have his way of playing and has a well drilled system he has worked on and he is big on getting the players into an ethos of working as a team for eachother and the fans.



He seems nothing like Ten Hag so I dont get the comparisons. Funnily enough, next to no one would be talking about Villas Boas had we gone for Amorim