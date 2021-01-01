« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291] 292   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 461187 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:38:18 am
But whats Rodgers tenure got to do with this discussion?
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 11:42:26 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:39:14 am
Nah not for me. Klopp is not the same coach as Ancceloti at all in my opinion. Ancelotti manages mostly with big money at his disposal, which was the posters point, I was just pointing out that he has also done well with lesser means.

Klopp fitted the FSG model perfectly of a manger that believes in coaching players to do better, instead of buying them first and foremost.

Ancelotti without money and star studded squads was sat in mid table with Napoli and Everton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:35:51 am
Insane isn't it. This myth when that we actually went all out to get a proven world class manager from a top tier European league.

I know his poor English almost certainly ruled him out, but you have the likes of Inzhagi ripping it up in a strong Serie A and Europe.

Ripping it up in Europe is a bit generous, he's basically had one good European run in his entire career.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 11:42:34 am »
He's one of my lot. I'm in
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
They were just talking about in on the radio and the tone was that it was a done deal.

To emphasise the step-up for Slot they pointed out that he's never signed a player for more than £10mn - the highest was around £7mn.  Some of that is just that teams in the Dutch league don't generally make big money signings (Ajax excepted) but it does show the challenge he's taking on.  We routinely sign £10mn+ players to be bench warmers!
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 11:43:34 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:42:15 am
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.

To be honest I think in terms of a gamble Slot is a lot more risky than Rodgers.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,203
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 11:43:36 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:39:55 am
So the same as nearly every club?

In fact, Klopp rarely did League Cup media stuff in build up.

No most clubs do not set up with a DoF model and then basically have an interim DoF/consultant who helps negotiate deals during the transfer window.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,584
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 11:43:57 am »
All irrelevant now anyway.

What's the dutch version of Erdinger? CBA with a big Heineken mural on the side of the Krazy House.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 11:44:38 am »
Melissa Reddy@MelissaReddy_
Relationship between Liverpool and Feyenoord is good with the Dutch club appreciative of the respect and discretion shown thus far. Feyenoord are also considerate of Slot's desire to make the next step of his career. Compensation anticipated to be in the region of £9m.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,203
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:42:15 am
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.

Yep ending up with Slot and Amorim is reminiscent of choosing between Rodgers and Martinez.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,584
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:44:38 am
Melissa Reddy@MelissaReddy_
Relationship between Liverpool and Feyenoord is good with the Dutch club appreciative of the respect and discretion shown thus far. Feyenoord are also considerate of Slot's desire to make the next step of his career. Compensation anticipated to be in the region of £9m.

Most expensive Slot ever?
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 11:45:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:43:34 am
To be honest I think in terms of a gamble Slot is a lot more risky than Rodgers.

Reappointing an older and wiser Rodgers, who has garnered experience as a winner in his time away, and with a solid backroom structure that he will now know he has to work with, would actually presumably tick many of the boxes that FSG may be looking at 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Uh oh he's not faced adversity.

'"He's never had a streak of bad results. He never had three or four losses or not winning in a row, and you never know how someone is going to react to that. How would he react to criticism? What would his temper be like then?"

So, an easy life so far for Slot in terms of results. But he claims he's up for a challenge. Tottenham is certainly that.'

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12884639/arne-slot-why-feyenoord-s-big-hearted-rap-aficionado-and-charismatic-coach-would-fit-in-perfectly-at-tottenham
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,203
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:43:57 am
All irrelevant now anyway.

What's the dutch version of Erdinger? CBA with a big Heineken mural on the side of the Krazy House.

Skunk?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 11:47:05 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:43:02 am
They were just talking about in on the radio and the tone was that it was a done deal.

To emphasise the step-up for Slot they pointed out that he's never signed a player for more than £10mn - the highest was around £7mn.  Some of that is just that teams in the Dutch league don't generally make big money signings (Ajax excepted) but it does show the challenge he's taking on.  We routinely sign £10mn+ players to be bench warmers!

It is a big step up but the hes spent this argument doesnt hold a great deal of weight IMO

Klopp was hardly spending insane fees pre Liverpool. Wasnt Mkhitaryan his most expensive purchase before coming to us? He cost Dortmund something like 25 million
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,197
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
Quote
Slot right now
Thank you very much
We need somebody who is bald and Dutch
Hey you, you always on the run
Gonna slow it down Arne, gonna have some fun
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:42:26 am
Ancelotti without money and star studded squads was sat in mid table with Napoli and Everton.

Not that its relevant to us because we do have a star studded squad.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,257
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 11:47:52 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:46:02 am
Uh oh he's not faced adversity.

'"He's never had a streak of bad results. He never had three or four losses or not winning in a row, and you never know how someone is going to react to that. How would he react to criticism? What would his temper be like then?"

So, an easy life so far for Slot in terms of results. But he claims he's up for a challenge. Tottenham is certainly that.'

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12884639/arne-slot-why-feyenoord-s-big-hearted-rap-aficionado-and-charismatic-coach-would-fit-in-perfectly-at-tottenham

I love this refrain being used in relation to various managers as if it is some stick to beat them with. Perhaps it is because they are just very good !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,203
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:45:52 am
Reappointing an older and wiser Rodgers, who has garnered experience as a winner in his time away, and with a solid backroom structure that he will now know he has to work with, would actually presumably tick many of the boxes that FSG may be looking at 

Are you on crack ;D ;D did you miss Rodgers and Edwards sniping at each other in the media and briefing journalists against each other?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,683
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 11:48:15 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:42:15 am
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.

Why isnt it a well thought out plan?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,651
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 11:48:26 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:42:15 am
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.

Every single manager you were singing about was a massive gamble as well. The only difference is you decided to swallow every bit of hype about them 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:42:31 am
Ripping it up in Europe is a bit generous, he's basically had one good European run in his entire career.
Badly worded maybe, my point was more about his performance in a strong league ranked joint 2nd. Rather than the one ranked 7th (and even then by virtue of the coefficients mostly gained by a now severely gimped-Ajax).
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Basically a media love in now, briefing in full swing.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:48:26 am
Every single manager you were singing about was a massive gamble as well. The only difference is you decided to swallow every bit of hype about them 
Xabi Alonso is all hype is he? ::)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:35:51 am
Insane isn't it. This myth when that we actually went all out to get a proven world class manager from a top tier European league.

I know his poor English almost certainly ruled him out, but you have the likes of Inzhagi ripping it up in a strong Serie A and Europe.

There you have it though. There's no 'proven top class manager' out there who is both practical and available for us. The language barrier rules Inzaghi out. Alonso would make the most sense but ruled himself out.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:47:05 am
It is a big step up but the hes spent this argument doesnt hold a great deal of weight IMO

Klopp was hardly spending insane fees pre Liverpool. Wasnt Mkhitaryan his most expensive purchase before coming to us? He cost Dortmund something like 25 million

Please stop. Klopp was a 2x Bundesliga winning manager and got to a CL final with a proven track record for developing winning teams. Stop making out like Klopp was somehow plucked from some kind of obscurity like this Slot guy is.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,203
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11626 on: Today at 11:50:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:49:37 am
There you have it though. There's no 'proven top class manager' out there who is both practical and available for us. The language barrier rules Inzaghi out. Alonso would make the most sense but ruled himself out.



Enrique?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • return of the king
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11627 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:42:15 am
I didn't bring him up in the first place, but this appointment is a similarly massive gamble that doesn't appear to be a well thought-out plan, just as in 2012. And we know how that went.
What a mad take. The one thing we do know about this decision is that it will be based on a 'well thought-out plan'. Its what Edwards does, its his USP.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11628 on: Today at 11:50:35 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:43:57 am
All irrelevant now anyway.

What's the dutch version of Erdinger? CBA with a big Heineken mural on the side of the Krazy House.

Long gone unfortunately. Liverpool lost a lot with that, the Goths, metal heads, and punks no longer had a place to finish up in town on a night out
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11629 on: Today at 11:50:42 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:47:32 am
Not that its relevant to us because we do have a star studded squad.
And we have money as well.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • Indefatigability
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11630 on: Today at 11:51:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:45:23 am
Yep ending up with Slot and Amorim is reminiscent of choosing between Rodgers and Martinez.
League winning managers is the same as going for trophy-less managers? Eh?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11631 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:46:02 am
Uh oh he's not faced adversity.

'"He's never had a streak of bad results. He never had three or four losses or not winning in a row, and you never know how someone is going to react to that. How would he react to criticism? What would his temper be like then?"

So, an easy life so far for Slot in terms of results. But he claims he's up for a challenge. Tottenham is certainly that.'

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12884639/arne-slot-why-feyenoord-s-big-hearted-rap-aficionado-and-charismatic-coach-would-fit-in-perfectly-at-tottenham
Apart from that weird comment from Dennis van Eersel (??) it's a very complimentary piece.

It sounds like Slot has previously been approached by Palace, Fulham, Leeds and Spurs.  Good things come to those who wait  8)
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,634
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11632 on: Today at 11:51:43 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:35 am
Long gone unfortunately. Liverpool lost a lot with that, the Goths, metal heads, and punks no longer had a place to finish up in town on a night out

I met a really fit girl there back in the day. She gave me her number. I called. She never responded. Good times.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,114
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11633 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 11:50:32 am
What a mad take. The one thing we do know about this decision is that it will be based on a 'well thought-out plan'. Its what Edwards does, its his USP.
Is that same Edwards that was busy about his nerd conferences less than a month ago telling Henry to fuck off he's not interested?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,257
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11634 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
One of the most exciting aspects to all this ?  What any new manager does with Trent. Build a team around the lad.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,122
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11635 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Seems like we might need to wait till his first press conference to get some positivity in this thread.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11636 on: Today at 11:52:42 am »
The Ten Hag comparisons are also insane to me. Ten Hag is at a mess of a club, spending ridiculously stupidly and sticking way too much to players hes managed before who arent at the required level (Onana and Antony say hi), hes falling out with players, picking the wrong players over and over again, he has been there how long and has created zero actual playstyle in his time there, he tries to paper over his shite matches with excuses about how good they were and the entire club looks a mess.

We are a very well run club, we dont have ego galore in the dressing room, Slot appears to have his way of playing and has a well drilled system he has worked on and he is big on getting the players into an ethos of working as a team for eachother and the fans.

He seems nothing like Ten Hag so I dont get the comparisons. Funnily enough, next to no one would be talking about Villas Boas had we gone for Amorim
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Epic Swindler
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11637 on: Today at 11:52:43 am »
Damn, I was legit hoping for Amorim
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11638 on: Today at 11:52:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:47:32 am
Not that its relevant to us because we do have a star studded squad.

Not in 2015 which was when he was linked last time - the squad was a mess. Would have been a poor fit, certainly relative to Klopp.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,584
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11639 on: Today at 11:52:58 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:51:43 am
I met a really fit girl there back in the day. She gave me her number. I called. She never responded. Good times.

I met a load of fit girls in there, none of them ever gave me their numbers. Still, good times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291] 292   Go Up
« previous next »
 