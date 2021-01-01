Your second paragraph interests me. I've been wondering recently about when football changed to the point where a new manager has to impress the players, rather than the players impressing the new manager? Maybe it's always been that way, but I don't recall noticing it being so. Of course, you don't want your new manager to be a bad bell, but has it really come to a point in time where the players at a club judge whether or not they want to be arsed playing for a new manager? I hope not, anyway.



I don't think we'll have any issues with our players being unprofessional like that. I just meant that he has to make a good first impression in order to get the players on board with his approach to the game - tactics, formation etc. It's about his ability to get the players understanding what he wants them to do so that they're able to implement it on the field. This has always been one of the things that sets Klopp apart, hasn't it? (Though it seems to have gone to pot lately, but that's largely down to other factors.)In truth, I'm not really worried on this score. From what I've read about Slot, it sounds like his prime qualities include being a good communicator and motivator. If we can get some decent results (or at least decent performances) in our first few games under him, there won't be any problem with the players buying in to his philosophy.Our 'no dickheads' policy is going to help here - I don't think any of our players will believe themselves bigger than the manager, so we're not going to have the situation Ten Hag had with Ronaldo, or the kind of problems Pochettino clearly has with most of the Chelsea squad.