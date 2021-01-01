« previous next »
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11480 on: Today at 10:00:06 am
Slot is contracted until 2026. Feyenoord want 10m in compensation.
Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11481 on: Today at 10:01:23 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:58:23 am
I agree playing talent on the pitch / in the squad is much more important than the manger (including klopp to be honest - always remember he totally changed the squad he inherited through the market)

Hes inheriting a great squad that will improve next year because of age profile if we do nothing .. and we will add  which is his first test
A massively important part of being a manger at a top club is the ability to extract funds from the board
Guess having their golden boy overseeing football for FSG might make that more likely than any non-Klopp manager doing it.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11482 on: Today at 10:12:17 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:01:23 am
Guess having their golden boy overseeing football for FSG might make that more likely than any non-Klopp manager doing it.

Yeah well see I guess

Clealry they want to move to a head coach model  I get why from a control point of view and Im generally supportive because it means the club is run on analytics not vibes

The two obvious issues are that fsg and Edwards etc are invisible and unaccountable so theres a vacuum above the head coach who isnt, now, responsible for a lot of decisions and secondly a lot of football isnt run that way which means potential conflicts with a head coach who wants to be more than a head coach
No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11483 on: Today at 10:12:25 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:21:12 am
As long as he's not an arrogant prick like Rodgers, then fine. But I'm not buying the "he's actually the smart choice, his methods clearly translate, did wonders with AZ and Feyenoord on a shoestring" bullshit emanating from the usual corners.

It's slim pickings in the elite managerial market right now and Klopp's unexpectedly early departure (we should have offered a 6-month sabbatical after the failed quad) has us rummaging around for candidates who have achieved little of significant note to earn the job, instead of a slow burn, well planned succession.

They should have protected him from the endless media interviews/sponsor social media crap instead of piling more and more of the front-facing stuff onto his shoulders.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11484 on: Today at 10:12:47 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:53:01 am
I'm probably in the minority in thinking that getting the manager right matters less than the players going forward, especially so if you don't think any of them are going to be as good as Klopp. Slot/Amorim/De Zerbi/Tuchel all aren't a guarantee of success and could easily be out in a year. Getting recruitment right, retaining the best players and getting them on the pitch as often as we can minimises that risk and sets a bar of where we'd expect to finish. Maybe Slot's a disaster of a coach, but I'm guessing he's not and it'll be the level of the players we get on the pitch that matter more. Also nice to read he's not likely to have us playing some death by possession,minimise the risk football. Maybe my heart could have used it but not sure I want to watch that yet.

There are a couple of flaws in that argument though.

Firstly having a really top coach like Klopp helps you attract the top players, it helps you retain the top players and above all a top coach has the kind of personality that creates a winning mentality. Does anyone for example think we would have been able to attract the likes of VVD without Klopp. I mean could you imagine Rodgers getting Gerrard to ring Virg and convince him to turn down City and Chelsea to join us.

Could you imagine us keeping our elite players like Salah for pretty much the best years of his career without someone like Klopp. Players stay because they love playing for Klopp. He creates an environment in which everyone feels involved and we have a great dressing room.

Clubs like Madrid and Chelsea worked regardless of the manager but that was when Madrid were buying the Galacticos and Abramovich was bankrolling Chelsea.

If it is Slot then good luck to him and lets hope he can step up and become an elite coach. Lets not pretend it isn't a huge gamble.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11485 on: Today at 10:13:34 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:12:25 am
They should have protected him from the endless media interviews/sponsor social media crap instead of piling more and more of the front-facing stuff onto his shoulders.

Oh come on - this is total conjecture especially as Klopp seems to love the spotlight and the media
Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11486 on: Today at 10:16:17 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:27:11 am
Well, FSG did appoint Brendan "Three Envelopes/My biggest mentor is myself" Rodgers.

Michael Edwards is driving this recruitment and not FSG. Henry and FSG were likely a lot more hands on with the Rodgers selection as manager
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11487 on: Today at 10:17:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Yeah well see I guess

Clealry they want to move to a head coach model  I get why from a control point of view and Im generally supportive because it means the club is run on analytics not vibes

The two obvious issues are that fsg and Edwards etc are invisible and unaccountable so theres a vacuum above the head coach who isnt, now, responsible for a lot of decisions and secondly a lot of football isnt run that way which means potential conflicts with a head coach who wants to be more than a head coach
Seems reasonable to assume Hughes is there to fill that perceived vacuum. Just like Moyes and Steidten, except with hopefully much better relations.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11488 on: Today at 10:17:18 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:34 am
Oh come on - this is total conjecture especially as Klopp seems to love the spotlight and the media

Klopp loves the media? Have you seen his interviews and conferences :lmao
Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11489 on: Today at 10:17:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Yeah well see I guess

Clealry they want to move to a head coach model  I get why from a control point of view and Im generally supportive because it means the club is run on analytics not vibes

The two obvious issues are that fsg and Edwards etc are invisible and unaccountable so theres a vacuum above the head coach who isnt, now, responsible for a lot of decisions and secondly a lot of football isnt run that way which means potential conflicts with a head coach who wants to be more than a head coach
Yeah but that's kind of just what English football is. It's rare you have the executive types doing interviews about transfers, certainly compared to Europe for example. Whether they are called head coach, manager, interim, etc. it's that person who is in from if the media multiple times a week. Same with thr behind the scenes stuff, give them any title you want but it's still going to be about managing people and dynamics and that was the same with Klopp and the same everywhere.
elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11490 on: Today at 10:17:20 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Am I the only one more content with Slot than Amorim?
Same here. Amorim only has the edge when it comes to writing songs for his name ;D
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11491 on: Today at 10:17:47 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Yeah well see I guess

Clealry they want to move to a head coach model  I get why from a control point of view and Im generally supportive because it means the club is run on analytics not vibes

The two obvious issues are that fsg and Edwards etc are invisible and unaccountable so theres a vacuum above the head coach who isnt, now, responsible for a lot of decisions and secondly a lot of football isnt run that way which means potential conflicts with a head coach who wants to be more than a head coach

The biggest problem for me is the Coach being undermined by leaks to the media. The club at the moment is an absolute joke. I mean even Edwards return was played out in the media. We can't even keep the lineup secret. If the new coach doesn't start well then we could well end up with the same situation we had with Rodgers. The clubs PR department at the moment seems to have been outsourced to the Athletic.
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11492 on: Today at 10:18:10 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:16:17 am
Michael Edwards is driving this recruitment and not FSG. Henry and FSG were likely a lot more hands on with the Rodgers selection as manager
Edward is FSG now. He's got his dream job, CEO of Football.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11493 on: Today at 10:20:40 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:17:18 am
Klopp loves the media? Have you seen his interviews and conferences :lmao

Yes - he seems to love interviews .. dont think he likes press conferences at all but theres no football job where they dont exist
He loves adverts  has done them relentlessly through his career. When he was between jobs he became a pundit on German tv

The idea hes some sort of wall flower who just wants to coach and was prematurely forced out by doing too many media and other duties just doesnt have any basis
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11494 on: Today at 10:21:51 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:21:25 am
Your second paragraph interests me. I've been wondering recently about when football changed to the point where a new manager has to impress the players, rather than the players impressing the new manager? Maybe it's always been that way,  but I don't recall noticing it being so. Of course, you don't want your new manager to be a bad bell, but has it really come to a point in time where the players at a club judge whether or not they want to be arsed playing for a new manager? I hope not, anyway.

I don't think we'll have any issues with our players being unprofessional like that. I just meant that he has to make a good first impression in order to get the players on board with his approach to the game - tactics, formation etc. It's about his ability to get the players understanding what he wants them to do so that they're able to implement it on the field. This has always been one of the things that sets Klopp apart, hasn't it? (Though it seems to have gone to pot lately, but that's largely down to other factors.)

In truth, I'm not really worried on this score. From what I've read about Slot, it sounds like his prime qualities include being a good communicator and motivator. If we can get some decent results (or at least decent performances) in our first few games under him, there won't be any problem with the players buying in to his philosophy.

Our 'no dickheads' policy is going to help here - I don't think any of our players will believe themselves bigger than the manager, so we're not going to have the situation Ten Hag had with Ronaldo, or the kind of problems Pochettino clearly has with most of the Chelsea squad.
