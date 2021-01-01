I think secretly there is a small but noisey section of this forum who would like us to be a sportswashing project with unlimited wealth.



I'm not sure this is true in it's entirety. Though for some this would be the case.I do think there's a larger minority who want Liverpool to be more like Real, Barcelona, United, Chelsea were we chase the big signings and high profile managers though. I can sort of understand this to some degree but also I find it confusing.Most Liverpool fans within our vast Worldwide support have no real affiliation to the city the club comes from. People will spin some story about their Dad visiting there once or their Auntie being from the Knotty Ash or something but generally most fans make an arbitrary choice on whether to support Liverpool or another football club. I've done exactly the same when choosing to follow a team in other sports (e.g. NFL) so it's not a criticism.To do this there must be something that attracts people to support Liverpool over other clubs. Liverpool has always been a successful club. But it's always been a club that's different than Manchester United for example. Or different to the London clubs. The fan culture has always been unique. The way the club operates has always been different. We've always been a club that's had players and managers that promote unity, hard work and the collective over buying ready made superstars. We've bought superstars on occasions and hired high profile managers but very rarely moved away from the core principles of what we believe in as a club and how that represents the city it is located within. Roy Hodgson appointment is a good example of when we moved away from that and that was when there was a vacuum at the top of the club that was exploited by people with self interest and/or riddled with incompetence.As someone born into supporting the club with little choice I find it hard to rationalise how you'd choose a club like Liverpool and it's uniqueness, and then want it to be more like some of the other big clubs. Isn't the attraction of Liverpool is that we believe we are different to most other big clubs? In our philosophy to transfers and developing our own stars, how we view managers, how the club represents the uniqueness of the city it comes from with the UK etc...None of the above is to justify he potential for Arne Slot to be our manager. It's just an interesting observation of how people choose a team based on a unique set of principles and then ultimately call for the club to act differently to those principles. The other explanation is that loads of people just choose Liverpool because we win stuff and that's the overriding factor when discssuing transfer, new managers, whether we put finances on a new stand/training facilities over transfers etc..