LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11400 on: Today at 07:51:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:47:57 am
I think secretly there is a small but noisey section of this forum who would like us to be a sportswashing project with unlimited wealth.

Oh, definitely, it's implicit in some posts even if not mentioned explicitly.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11401 on: Today at 07:58:35 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:51:34 am
It does depend a lot on the nature of the tactics.

One of the interesting postmortems of Ten Hag at Manchester United was that his tactics are too open - playing a sole pivot, pushing his fullbacks up to overload, a brand of possession football relying on transitions and pressing, with a sweeper keeper keeping a high line at the back. It worked in the Eredivisie because the quality of opposition he would face were not physical, not athletic, not mobile enough to take advantage of the gaps that such a tactic leaves behind.

Ten Hag has brought that same tactical setup to Manchester United and the BPL and this has resulted in Manchester United conceding, on a per-game basis, the highest or close to joint highest number of shots on goal in the league. Teams in this league are fitter, more tactically savvy, and are far quicker to exploit the gaps left behind by fullbacks pushing up with a sole pivot as a creative destroyer type 6. It's far too open, and teams have figured it out and are exploiting it accordingly. This is Ten Hag being stubborn but Manchester United are one of if not the most porous team in the BPL as things stand.

The good thing for the Slotter is that he will have seen first-hand how such tactics translate, and he has a recent cautionary tale to guard against this.

Utd also didnt have the players for it, we have the players for Slots style. That makes a huge difference.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11402 on: Today at 07:59:21 am
it seems quite a similar aointment spurs made with ange last year
they have improved although we are a bigger club than them of course
does seem like we will have a similar brand of football
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11403 on: Today at 08:00:44 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:49:04 am
Something I find funny but I am slightly weird, people talk about the Dutch league like it's a second rate one to criticise Slot, yet our own Pep failed there with NEC and there are calls for him to step up..

Nobody is really calling for him to step up? Most people said he needs to go prove himself elsewhere before hed even be considered for the job. The strange thing is that Edwards never really shopped in the Dutch market due to how weak of a league it is. Find it strange that hed then want to go for a manager in that league. Maybe Hughes has had a big say in this appointment.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11404 on: Today at 08:02:44 am
Having to find a replacement for Klopp is similar in respects to replacing Mo
People say any one you sign will be a drop off.....yes a drop off to peak Mo. But not current Mo, and if the new signing makes a further leap up, and Mo continues to age the cross over becomes very soon

Whats this to do with Klopp?
Everyone is saying Slot is a huge comedown from Klopp. Yes- to peak energy Klopp. But the manager has said he is totally and utterly fucked after 9 yrs
If Klopp said he felt great, then its a different story

But as it stands I would rather a new manager come in who is bursting with energy, and lets Klopp enjoy his well earned break
We want a manager who will be obsessed with LFC - change and fresh energy can be good
So I dont buy fact Slot coming in the summer is an instead drop down to where we currently are

Similarly people saying we only want Slot because he is a puppet head coach
At the same time as saying isnt it great we got Edwards back
You cant have it both ways

I would argue that our recent peak was when Klopp had less responsibilities and Edwards was still here. Our signings were more coherent, and Klopp may have been less burnt out by now

Modern football is more taxing for players than old football. And same for managers, as so much for tactics and data to analyse (and so many more matches)
So allowing a coach to focus on that - and a recruitment team to focus on player signings and contracts makes sense
Its not being a puppet



Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11405 on: Today at 08:05:00 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:01:07 am
Case in point: apparently Caicedo wanted to play for Poch rather than Klopp. Go figure.

I imagine contract played a role.

Sometimes it just comes down to a player feeling wanted by a club. What they promise in terms of role, length of pursuit, wages theyll commit etc
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11406 on: Today at 08:11:32 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:21 am
What's clear is Edwards doesn't want to rip up the style of play that runs from the academy to the first team and has been used for nearly a decade. Edwards also want want a high turnover of players needed to implement a new playing style or formation (like 3 at the back). For a 3-4-3 formation our squad is unbalanced.

This makes a lot of sense.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11407 on: Today at 08:16:33 am
Just want Orny to say we're doing Arne.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11408 on: Today at 08:17:55 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:47:57 am
I think secretly there is a small but noisey section of this forum who would like us to be a sportswashing project with unlimited wealth.
Absolutely. Bring it on!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11409 on: Today at 08:18:37 am
If this small slice of the internet is anything to go by, Im really looking forward to getting back to good old in-fighting and divisiveness next season. Arguments on the Kop, fan tv meltdowns, maybe an FSG protest at some point. Its been far too harmonious on the whole these last 10 years. Unless hes challenging for the league of course. Good luck Arne!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11410 on: Today at 08:23:42 am
If it's him, I'm looking forward to having another manager with a name that's hard to pronounce for the journos.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11411 on: Today at 08:33:15 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:00:44 am
Nobody is really calling for him to step up? Most people said he needs to go prove himself elsewhere before hed even be considered for the job. The strange thing is that Edwards never really shopped in the Dutch market due to how weak of a league it is. Find it strange that hed then want to go for a manager in that league. Maybe Hughes has had a big say in this appointment.

Any manager coming into the Liverpool job has to step up, that's a given.

Each option also has a risk associated, there is a risk Alonso/Amorin and their 343 doesn't translate to the premiership.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11412 on: Today at 08:36:07 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:33:15 am
Any manager coming into the Liverpool job has to step up, that's a given.

Each option also has a risk associated, there is a risk Alonso/Amorin and their 343 doesn't translate to the premiership.

To be fair, Conte won the league with three at the back.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11413 on: Today at 08:37:32 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:24:22 am
Ten Hag, Van Gaal, Martin Jol, Dick Advocaat, Ronald Koeman, Ruud Gullit, Guus Hiddink, Frank De Boer, Rene Meulensteen
We can be the first PL club to make it work properly with a dutch manager

Trailblazers.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11414 on: Today at 08:39:45 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:36:07 am
To be fair, Conte won the league with three at the back.

Id forgotten Conte won the league haha.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11415 on: Today at 08:42:28 am
I don't think he is any worse or better than Amorim as an option.

Everybody is going to be a downgrade from Klopp.

I guess we have more exciting football to look forward to, although I do echo the worries in here about the physicality of that with a team already made of glass.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11416 on: Today at 08:42:41 am
I think the biggest different between Slot's team and Liverpool are Feyenoord are pressing monsters from the front. We press from the front but nowhere near as aggressively as we used to and I think this has resulted in teams finding it easier to play out from and the back and through us. So I think you will see a big change in how front stop the opposition playing out from the back.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11417 on: Today at 08:45:06 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:47:57 am
I think secretly there is a small but noisey section of this forum who would like us to be a sportswashing project with unlimited wealth.

I'm not sure this is true in it's entirety. Though for some this would be the case.

I do think there's a larger minority who want Liverpool to be more like Real, Barcelona, United, Chelsea were we chase the big signings and high profile managers though.  I can sort of understand this to some degree but also I find it confusing.

Most Liverpool fans within our vast Worldwide support have no real affiliation to the city the club comes from. People will spin some story about their Dad visiting there once or their Auntie being from the Knotty Ash or something but generally most fans make an arbitrary choice on whether to support Liverpool or another football club. I've done exactly the same when choosing to follow a team in other sports (e.g. NFL) so it's not a criticism.

To do this there must be something that attracts people to support Liverpool over other clubs. Liverpool has always been a successful club. But it's always been a club that's different than Manchester United for example. Or different to the London clubs. The fan culture has always been unique. The way the club operates has always been different. We've always been a club that's had players and managers that promote unity, hard work and the collective over buying ready made superstars. We've bought superstars on occasions and hired high profile managers but very rarely moved away from the core principles of what we believe in as a club and how that represents the city it is located within. Roy Hodgson appointment is a good example of when we moved away from that and that was when there was a vacuum at the top of the club that was exploited by people with self interest and/or riddled with incompetence.

As someone born into supporting the club with little choice I find it hard to rationalise how you'd choose a club like Liverpool and it's uniqueness, and then want it to be more like some of the other big clubs. Isn't the attraction of Liverpool is that we believe we are different to most other big clubs? In our philosophy to transfers and developing our own stars, how we view managers, how the club represents the uniqueness of the city it comes from with the UK etc...

None of the above is to justify he potential for Arne Slot to be our manager. It's just an interesting observation of how people choose a team based on a unique set of principles and then ultimately call for the club to act differently to those principles. The other explanation is that loads of people just choose Liverpool because we win stuff and that's the overriding factor when discssuing transfer, new managers, whether we put finances on a new stand/training facilities over transfers etc..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11418 on: Today at 08:45:41 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:21 am
it seems quite a similar aointment spurs made with ange last year
they have improved although we are a bigger club than them of course
does seem like we will have a similar brand of football

Dont forget Slot was apparently their first choice too but he turned them down. Clearly has his head screwed on right.
