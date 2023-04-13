A piece from Jason Burt.Some high demands will be put on the players off the ball. I sense Gakpo might get more game time under him. Man to man marking from the front so the likes of Diaz and Nunez will need to step up.I do have to say out of the two riskier punts from the weaker leagues, Slot is the better option compared to Amorim.Not sure why anyone who took a liking to Amorim would then be against Slot. The only reason i can conclude is that Amorim comes across as the sexier option. 30-something, the captivating name, the slick hair and being Portugese.They have pretty similar CVs. In fact what Slot has on his side is that he has shown overperformance at Alkmaar too. I know Amorim started off well at Braga but it wasn't a large enough sample. He left after a short while.Amorim's methodology also did not sound fit for the PL at all and I found it hard to believe we would have battled with City and Arsenal under him.