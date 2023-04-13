« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11360 on: Today at 03:11:44 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:35 am
Its like Im looking in the mirror in 1992
That's me in 1977.  LOL
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11361 on: Today at 03:46:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:32:57 am
I thought these pieces on Slot's tactics at AZ and Feyenoord were insightful:

https://www.leftbackfootball.com/home/2020/3/28/arne-slots-industrious-az-alkmaar

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/arne-slot-feyenoord-az-alkmaar-tactics/

Reading the first one, it clicked that Koopmeiners was key for his AZ side. Reunion on the cards?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11362 on: Today at 04:43:06 am
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11363 on: Today at 04:51:03 am
A piece from Jason Burt.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/13/arne-slot-feyenoord-manager-shoestring-premier-league/

Some high demands will be put on the players off the ball. I sense Gakpo might get more game time under him. Man to man marking from the front so the likes of Diaz and Nunez will need to step up.

I do have to say out of the two riskier punts from the weaker leagues, Slot is the better option compared to Amorim.

Not sure why anyone who took a liking to Amorim would then be against Slot. The only reason i can conclude is that Amorim comes across as the sexier option. 30-something, the captivating name, the slick hair and being Portugese.

They have pretty similar CVs. In fact what Slot has on his side is that he has shown overperformance at Alkmaar too. I know Amorim started off well at Braga but it wasn't a large enough sample. He left after a short while.

Amorim's methodology also did not sound fit for the PL at all and I found it hard to believe we would have battled with City and Arsenal under him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11364 on: Today at 04:51:38 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:43:06 am
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract
With an unknown manager?  LOL
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11365 on: Today at 05:21:49 am
Hardly an inspiring proposition to be honest but the other options aren't much better. Alonso would have been good but I think he has made the right choice as following on from klopp is a next to impossible job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11366 on: Today at 05:28:13 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:43:06 am
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract

Who is available, and the right fit, that would "convince the players" ?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11367 on: Today at 05:44:29 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:54 am
stick to lacrosse
Lacrosse, a violent game of simulated warfare used to settle tribal disputes and toughen up young warriors.  Instead of RAWK?  Sound advice.
