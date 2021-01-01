Don't know if this has been posted already...
Van Basten on Slot, especially on how he would even be better at a bigger club.
I think Slot is really good. I hope he stays in the Netherlands longer because it enriches Dutch football, he told Ziggo Sport.
He can really go anywhere: Bayern Munich, Liverpool
Im convinced of that. I hope he stays in the Netherlands, but I am convinced he can do it anywhere. Ive spoken to him a few times, and he handles the players very well. Of course, he is also very well-versed tactically.
He can explain his ideas well; he is calm and intelligent. He is a top trainer. I think he can go to any club, even difficult clubs. He is very smart in his choice of words.
He has a lot of qualities and he shows it at every level. He first did it at AZ, and now at Feyenoord. And Feyenoord is a really complicated club. He has been doing well for three years, while PSV and Ajax have much more options in terms of money.
He could really fit anywhere. If you get AZ and Feyenoord to play football, you also get big clubs like AC Milan to play football. You can clearly see his hand where he is the coach.
I think it will even be easier for him at a higher level because he has better players who understand his ideas faster. I also think he is smart enough to manage stubborn players.