« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 454222 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 12:04:22 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
Their rivals Ajax got within a whisker of a CL final, and would have given us a much bigger scare than an impotent Spurs.

Maybe that's the manager we should be after then. What's he up to?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 12:04:33 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
One thing I hope is that he has the belief that he is good enough to be at Liverpool. A strong inner belief and arrogance is needed to manage a club like us. [Naturally he must have been shocked to receive that first call. He can't go in with an attitude of being thankful to be the Liverpool manager.

Moyes carried that attitude all throughout his time at Utd. A sense that he couldn't believe he was there. The players will sense it from the off.

Slot can't have that attitude. Otherwise he'll be on his way to failing right away. 
He's Dutch. Arrogance is a given, practically a genetic trait. Doesn't mean he'll be a success though, look at the fraud at United.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 12:06:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:04:22 am
Maybe that's the manager we should be after then. What's he up to?
Welll established they got there due to the insanely talented young squad. They lost that semi however due to Ten Hag. Game management that wouldn't be out of place in a Sunday pub league.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:34:48 pm
CBCVBCVV" border="0
Its like Im looking in the mirror in 1992
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 12:09:43 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 07:21:19 pm
Find it mind blowing that one of the biggest football clubs in the world is looking for a manager and the list is Amorim, De Zerbi and Slot.

Fairly confident none of these fellas would be near Manchester City if Pep walked away tomorrow.

So what will your list be then?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 12:11:14 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 12:11:44 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm
I'm not pretending to know how managerial pursuit work but I'd imagine there is an interview process where character and fit are judged. These are two traits that won't be evident from a distance. It's quite possible that both Slot and Almorim were brought over for interview and Almorim simply hasn't demonstrated that he has the right personality for the job whereas Slot has.

 ✅
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
I wouldn't be shocked if Kuyt came in as part of his staff. Ex-player and they seem to know eachother from Feyenoord. It seems like a natural move.

Kuyt could teach a few of our attackers tricks on how to be an elite wide forward. Especially the art of tracking back. Not to forget the skill of winning headers up against the oppositions full back.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:28 am by Andar »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,847
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 12:15:28 am »
It's all been a bit depressing the last few weeks hasn't it, let's tonk Everton and cheer ourselves up
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 12:15:33 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:06:40 am
Welll established they got there due to the insanely talented young squad. They lost that semi however due to Ten Hag. Game management that wouldn't be out of place in a Sunday pub league.

Tells you that maybe just looking purely at results in Europe is a limited way of judging a manager's likely success here though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 12:16:20 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm
Kloppp had an aura, and was a draw in himself. Instant respect amongst top-tier players, a big advantage both in the dressing room and when recruiting. Alonso, as much as you hate the thought, would have the same. Amorim less so but certainly more than Slot.

Recruitment is a concern though, and I hope our scouting network and empowered nerds ensure they run the show here, so we avoid the Ten Hag methodology. In other words, post-Klopp, he needs to be much more of a coach than a manager.

Re the bolded bit: why's that, Rossi?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,847
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 12:16:25 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:04:33 am
He's Dutch. Arrogance is a given, practically a genetic trait.
Like Steve McLaren
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 12:16:37 am »
Kuyt would be a massive help from a symbolic point of view,  someone who knows the club and the expectations and who the fans can get behind. That can help if we lose a couple of games on the bounce.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 12:24:50 am »
Looks like the Slotter is a dead cert then?

Still personally think another might have been a good appointment. But the Slotter is exciting as well!
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 12:26:41 am »
Folks - dont take it the wrong way (dont mean to be a killjoy), but maybe simmer down a bit on the cheap bald gags. I think were getting past ribbing over physical appearance. You never know if it affects someone on here. I also have a loved one with cancer that has lost all her hair, so it does make me wince a bit each time. Whilst I only find it tiresome like the Joe Gomez shoot chants, I dont find it particularly funny or creative. Im sure were capable of better than these cheap gags. Its not really much different to mocking skin colour or body shape to be honest.

For the record, I think Arne looks great as he is and comes across brilliantly in interviews on YT.

Said my piece - as you were 🙏
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:16:20 am
Re the bolded bit: why's that, Rossi?
Decade as an established Benfica player and Portuguese international.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 12:33:07 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:14:27 am
I wouldn't be shocked if Kuyt came in as part of his staff. Ex-player and they seem to know eachother from Feyenoord. It seems like a natural move.

Kuyt could teach a few of our attackers tricks on how to be an elite wide forward. Especially the art of tracking back. Not to forget the skill of winning headers up against the oppositions full back.
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 12:16:37 am
Kuyt would be a massive help from a symbolic point of view,  someone who knows the club and the expectations and who the fans can get behind. That can help if we lose a couple of games on the bounce.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:16 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 12:46:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm
Not bad, Conference League final, Europa 1/4 final. Big negative, his team lost to Celtic in a CL group game albeit they had nothing to play for.

If they had nothing to play for, why is it a big negative?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,755
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 12:47:19 am »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 12:52:48 am »
Some are questioning if he'd be able to handle the personalities of our squad, having seen the frictions between Ten Haag and his players.

But then again, we don't sign players who are uber c****. I can't say there are players as lazy or entitled as Sancho and Rashford or have a history of domestic or sexual abuse like Antony or Greenwood.

I dont think our squad would go out their way to actively disrespect a manager. But if he doesn't fill them with confidence in the way Klopp has, then there might be a lack of faith which can happen to even the most well rounded and motivated players. In fairness to Slot, this is the biggest risk for anyone succeeding Klopp and maybe makes it most clear why he's irreplaceable.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:08 am by mattD »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,496
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 12:52:53 am »
Quote
Arne Slot appears to fit the mould of a "Head Coach" whose priority is on the training pitch, which Liverpool want, rather than a manager in their new structure lead by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes. [@JBurtTelegraph]
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,976
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 12:56:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:53 am


Cool whos doing media duties / being the face of the club ?

This would make more sense if there wasnt a total public vacuum above whoever the manager is
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11342 on: Today at 01:00:34 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:04:14 am
The personality of the new manager is going to be massive. Like it or not, the only way you can win trophies is if you can motivate the players to a) carry out your strategy and b) not give up when the going gets tough.

Make no mistake, they new guy will need it all. ETH has the tactical knowhow but he can't handle the players so now nothing he does works.

Does Slot have the personality to handle big players? At the moment the difference in the two squads is massive and it will be a huge question mark. The media is another thing, the scrutiny will be 1000x.

One plus is that many of our seniors have left or will leave in the next 13months leaving a younger core.

I agree about the personality thing in terms of getting the players on board (and if Klopp's time has taught us anything also the supporters). I don't really see the big issue with "handling" the players. From what we can tell from the outside we don't have this element of troublemaker-, diva-, superstar- or whatever you want to call it type of players. We seem to have players who are much more down to earth so to speak. Leaders like van Dijk or players who haven't forgotten where they've come from like Robbo. That's not to say that there won't be any issues, but our recruiting in recent years seems to also have been based a lot on the mentality of the players. We don't need a new manager to come in and throw shoes at players to get them in line. We need a manager who can start building a relationship with the team and work with them, while of course having his own ideas and implementing them with his staff and getting the players to buy into those ideas.

I think that's where we're different from Man Utd. They had Moyes come in, who was the completely wrong guy for the job. He's a great manager for a low- to mid-table team that wants to overachieve. He's not the right manager for a big club, where there are huge expectations in terms of having success and also achieving that success in a certain way. In addition to that, their player recruitment has just been a shambles for most of the time since Ferguson left. In comparison we've been doing some good stuff in terms of recruitment by getting the right players for the right price. We need to keep that up.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11343 on: Today at 01:01:04 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm
In other words, post-Klopp, he needs to be much more of a coach than a manager.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:53 am
Arne Slot appears to fit the mould of a "Head Coach" whose priority is on the training pitch, which Liverpool want, rather than a manager in their new structure lead by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes. [@JBurtTelegraph]
Makes sense. Seems clear now who is running the show and would explain why Amorim has fallen through.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:11 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11344 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:56:31 am
Cool whos doing media duties / being the face of the club ?

This would make more sense if there wasnt a total public vacuum above whoever the manager is

The head coach. Similar to how it works at every club who has a "head coach" rather than a "manager", I presume  ???
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,496
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11345 on: Today at 01:11:05 am »
MAte, Clubs in Portugal are data driven and Sporting hasa team led by Hugo Vianna as their Sporting Director. Amorim can't think he'd be in charge of the recruitment here at a much bigger club? I'm sure he;d get a say but they won;t be given Klopp level powers until they prove themselves.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 