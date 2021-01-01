The personality of the new manager is going to be massive. Like it or not, the only way you can win trophies is if you can motivate the players to a) carry out your strategy and b) not give up when the going gets tough.



Make no mistake, they new guy will need it all. ETH has the tactical knowhow but he can't handle the players so now nothing he does works.



Does Slot have the personality to handle big players? At the moment the difference in the two squads is massive and it will be a huge question mark. The media is another thing, the scrutiny will be 1000x.



One plus is that many of our seniors have left or will leave in the next 13months leaving a younger core.



I agree about the personality thing in terms of getting the players on board (and if Klopp's time has taught us anything also the supporters). I don't really see the big issue with "handling" the players. From what we can tell from the outside we don't have this element of troublemaker-, diva-, superstar- or whatever you want to call it type of players. We seem to have players who are much more down to earth so to speak. Leaders like van Dijk or players who haven't forgotten where they've come from like Robbo. That's not to say that there won't be any issues, but our recruiting in recent years seems to also have been based a lot on the mentality of the players. We don't need a new manager to come in and throw shoes at players to get them in line. We need a manager who can start building a relationship with the team and work with them, while of course having his own ideas and implementing them with his staff and getting the players to buy into those ideas.I think that's where we're different from Man Utd. They had Moyes come in, who was the completely wrong guy for the job. He's a great manager for a low- to mid-table team that wants to overachieve. He's not the right manager for a big club, where there are huge expectations in terms of having success and also achieving that success in a certain way. In addition to that, their player recruitment has just been a shambles for most of the time since Ferguson left. In comparison we've been doing some good stuff in terms of recruitment by getting the right players for the right price. We need to keep that up.