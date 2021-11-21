For me, the worry is that the Dutch league is infamously sketchy as a barometer for PL success. It's ranked 7th by UEFA for a reason, just behind Portugal but the latter is clearly more of a heterogeneous hotbed for talent.



This is precisely where I am with this. I read a while ago on Reddit a good comment from a Feyenoord fan who thinks Slot would be good for us one day, but not yet. I would tend to agree - if he went to, say, the Bundesliga and repeated his success, Id be all in. I really must emphasise that I am under no illusions that whoever we get in is not gonna be on Klopps level. But I do think any candidate should come from one of the top leagues, or at least have experience there. It does also mean I would approach Amorim with a similar degree of scepticism, however Ive generally been impressed with players and managers who have come from Portugal in recent years. I cant say the same about the Eredivisie, hence Im a little surprised and underwhelmed with the links. But time will tell of course, and Id be more than happy to see him succeed.