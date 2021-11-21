« previous next »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:26:11 pm
Here we go. Not even giving the fella a chance and he's not even through the door yet.

there is going to be a lot of that!  People who had their hearts set on Alonso, then Amorin.

Mad thing is, some daft sods genuinely seem to be serious about his appearance being an issue and are embarrassed Liverpool are going for a bald coach, guess it spoils a lot of the lolz at ten Hag :lmao 

Anyway, all good. All hail the nerds, they arent doing this lightly, and welcome to Slotto (when he arrives). And like Kloppo hell adapt his football as needed.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:18:22 pm
:D

Even those twats are getting in on the act. Jason Wilcox is coming in as Technical Director and they want Dan Ashworth as Sporting Director.

Actually I take it back.

You said top tier, didn't you.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:17:44 pm
Imagine being Trent sitting at home just now with one year on your contract. Got a feeling there will be some amount of movement this coming summer. Can see the likes of Virgil, Salah and Robbo all moving on. Hope Edwards knows what hes doing here because this is some risky shit that could turn out to be our version of Moyes

That's okay, Feyenoord's full backs push up as high as our and occasionally invert just like Trent does. Also Virgil said he doesn;t really like playing in a back three.   ;D
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 11:15:52 pm

If we are going to search for the next great manager taking chances on unknown guys, Im ok with that aproach but then if we finish 5th next year  then he is out and we try again. In order for that strategy to work we cant give those unproven managers 2 or 3 years, they have to be good right away.



Rodgers was out after effectively one bad season. Kenny was out after one bad season and a trophy.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:12:07 pm
The Emery reveal is gonna be epic.

For me, if we want a 'head coach' working under this new model, he'd be the obvious choice (I know he's just signed a new deal with Villa). Won all his Europa League trophies with Sevilla under Monchi and will probably win the Conference League with him at Villa.
Well Im actually quite excited by Slot personally.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:20:23 pm
Actually I take it back.

You said top tier, didn't you.

 ;D Aye, but even League 2 teams in England are being data driven these days.
In any other industry, an unheralded, high-risk appointment in a candidate-poor market, would be given a short 12-18-month contract to quickly prove themselves commensurate with that risk, and the faith put in them to make such a huge step-up.

Even Klopp got a relatively short initial contract if I remember, 3 years I think? Will be interesting to see what Slot is given.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:22:45 pm
In any other industry, an unheralded, high-risk appointment in a candidate-poor market, would be given a short 12-18-month contract to quickly prove themselves commensurate with that risk, and the faith put in them to make such a huge step-up.

Even Klopp got a relatively short initial contract if I remember, 3 years I think?

Slot will get a three year contract as well. Its exactly what we should do.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:11:24 pm
For me, the worry is that the Dutch league is infamously sketchy as a barometer for PL success. It's ranked 7th by UEFA for a reason, just behind Portugal but the latter is clearly more of a heterogeneous hotbed for talent.

This is precisely where I am with this. I read a while ago on Reddit a good comment from a Feyenoord fan who thinks Slot would be good for us one day, but not yet. I would tend to agree - if he went to, say, the Bundesliga and repeated his success, Id be all in. I really must emphasise that I am under no illusions that whoever we get in is not gonna be on Klopps level. But I do think any candidate should come from one of the top leagues, or at least have experience there. It does also mean I would approach Amorim with a similar degree of scepticism, however Ive generally been impressed with players and managers who have come from Portugal in recent years. I cant say the same about the Eredivisie, hence Im a little surprised and underwhelmed with the links. But time will tell of course, and Id be more than happy to see him succeed.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:17:44 pm
Imagine being Trent sitting at home just now with one year on your contract. Got a feeling there will be some amount of movement this coming summer. Can see the likes of Virgil, Salah and Robbo all moving on. Hope Edwards knows what hes doing here because this is some risky shit that could turn out to be our version of Moyes

I do agree, I have to say. I think the players would have wanted Alonso personally. Ultimately, the players will know what we know about them, experience/achievements etc. They'll know everyone else is a step down, but just how big is that step? With Trent, obviously being local and a red should make up his mind but he's got a lot of his best years ahead, for me there's no way Virgil/Salah can do anything better now.

The way a few of the players looked last season, honestly, if it doesn't go well under the new fella, I can see a couple throwing in the towel at some stage. With Klopp they'd never fully do it but I think you could tell last season some of them weren't fully invested in the fight when the going was tough.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:11:24 pm
For me, the worry is that the Dutch league is infamously sketchy as a barometer for PL success. It's ranked 7th by UEFA for a reason, just behind Portugal but the latter is clearly more of a heterogeneous hotbed for talent.

I might agree if I knew what that meant. :D

What previous Dutch managers have or havent done in England doesnt necessarily concern me. How he starts, how the fans and the city take to him will be important. Talk is cheap and all that but from the start you could tell Houllier or Rafa would be someone you could get behind. Hodgson obviously not! Rodgers somewhere in between. Well find out soon enough I guess.
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 11:22:22 pm
Well Im actually quite excited by Slot personally.

Think hell slot right in myself.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:22:45 pm
In any other industry, an unheralded, high-risk appointment in a candidate-poor market, would be given a short 12-18-month contract to quickly prove themselves commensurate with that risk, and the faith put in them to make such a huge step-up.

Even Klopp got a relatively short initial contract if I remember, 3 years I think? Will be interesting to see what Slot is given.

It could well be a 3 year contract with conditions, ie if you dont qualify for the CL we can get rid without a pay off for example (the Mancs did that with Moyse I think).
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:24:00 pm
Slot will get a three year contract as well. Its exactly what we should do.
Why? Because any shorter would 'undermine' him and raise 'interim' questions?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:28:32 pm
It could well be a 3 year contract with conditions, ie if you dont qualify for the CL we can get rid without a pay off for example (the Mancs did that with Moses I think).
Like a probationary period or early termination clause based on KPIs. I'd be fine with that.
I'm feeling optimistic about this appointment. He's definitely not an 'exciting' name, but there are enough positive noises about his style, personality, and of course adversity experience, that I'm very much in a "cautiously relaxed and intrigued to see how things go" mood. The only issue I see is the pressing thing. I was kind of hoping we'd start seeing our players not run quite so far into the ground.

By the way, is the Portuguese league really better than the Eredevisie? The Dutch coefficient is currently 5 points higher, if that's anything to go by.
This is what a decade with us has done to Kloppo.

Quote
Klopp on being a manager:

Everyone else can only watch it and think: Oh my God, it looks exciting. But somebody has to make the decisions. So many people always visit me around the games and say: We wont see that any more, and I just want to tell them  I work all the time, you just watch the games. Im constantly in it. Even when the game is over I cant switch off. Its not great to be in this situation all the time. Maybe other people enjoy that more than me. But thats something I definitely will not miss.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:31:56 pm
This isn't 2015, where every single person could see Klopp was the no-brainer candidate. There is no no-brainer candidate. Every single viable option poses a significant risk, who could definitely fail. But equally, someone out there has to be the next Klopp/Guardiola in terms of managerial ability versus their peers.

Another way of looking at this. We're operating in an era when the opportunities for managers to win trophies and advance deep into European competitions is becoming more and more difficult if you aren't part of an elite group of wealthy clubs. The current wave of elite managers are in their 50s and 60s, and the pack coming behind them have had very few opportunities to progress deep competitions. Even the likes of Nagelsmann hasn't made it to a European final. I think over the next few seasons, we're going to have a situation in which several clubs are going to make decisions without their preferred candidate necessarily having a significant list of honours outside of domestic leagues (if any). We pretty much already seen Arsenal and Man Utd do this.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:28:53 pm
Why? Because any shorter would 'undermine' him and raise 'interim' questions?Like a probationary period or early termination clause based on KPIs. I'd be fine with that.

Yeah but then you can spin it and say the Slotter backs himself.  ;D
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:28:53 pm
Why? Because any shorter would 'undermine' him and raise 'interim' questions?Like a probationary period or early termination clause based on KPIs. I'd be fine with that.


Yeah you give a two year contract and straight away you would have players questioning the whole set up. But i imagine there will be clauses around CL qualification.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:32:12 pm
Yeah but then you can spin it and say the Slotter backs himself.  ;D
Don't even try to make that a thing. Likewise "the Slot Machine". Just don't.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:32:47 pm
Yeah you give a two year contract and straight away you would have players questioning the whole set up. But i imagine there will be clauses around CL qualification.
Think that's going to be an issue regardless.
What's his record like in Europe?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:37:14 pm
Think that's going to be an issue regardless.

Possibly but the contract is just another reason to question him as well as how it looks to the outside world.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:38:13 pm
What's his record like in Europe?

Every time they play Roma they go out. The problem is in all three of his seasons there they've played Roma.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:38:13 pm
What's his record like in Europe?

Not bad, Conference League final, Europa 1/4 final. Big negative, his team lost to Celtic in a CL group game.
