I'm feeling optimistic about this appointment. He's definitely not an 'exciting' name, but there are enough positive noises about his style, personality, and of course adversity experience, that I'm very much in a "cautiously relaxed and intrigued to see how things go" mood. The only issue I see is the pressing thing. I was kind of hoping we'd start seeing our players not run quite so far into the ground.
By the way, is the Portuguese league really better than the Eredevisie? The Dutch coefficient is currently 5 points higher, if that's anything to go by.