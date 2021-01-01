I just find this weird you know next to nothing about Amorim, none of us do really, how were you so sure he would have been so brilliant here? It's as big a risk going for him after Klopp, yet somehow these managers go up despite hugely in people's eyes once they've set their heart on them.



Didnt say he would be brilliant and neither would I have said that of Xabi either, but there is a big difference in risk from one to the other. Xabi and Almorim are in a small bracket of managers that are achieving great things the past few seasons, Slot is not and he was completely off everyones radar for the same reasons.Ill get behind anyone when the time comes but honestly Im just gutted we are possibly going from Klopp to such and incredibly massive punt.