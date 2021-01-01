« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11120 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11121 on: Today at 09:32:04 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11122 on: Today at 09:32:29 pm
richmiller1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11123 on: Today at 09:32:38 pm
The reference to Poch as a safer pair of hands has aged well
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11124 on: Today at 09:33:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:39 pm
Are you bald meady?

Good god no
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11125 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:28:51 pm
I remember a fair few Dutch experts at the time were highly sceptical about him going to United. The train of thought was that he had the easiest gig imaginable at Ajax given that the style of play was already set, and everyone coming into the team from the Academy - which was having a period of producing incredibly good players, even for them - were already well versed in it.

So ten Haag didn't pass the adversity test then?
Zizou

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11126 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:23:59 pm
I mean, this is pretty disrespectful to bald people. Its literally all people are talking about.

It's a bad day to be a slaphead, for sure.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11127 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:28:51 pm
I remember a fair few Dutch experts at the time were highly sceptical about him going to United. The train of thought was that he had the easiest gig imaginable at Ajax given that the style of play was already set, and everyone coming into the team from the Academy - which was having a period of producing incredibly good players, even for them - were already well versed in it.
Was just about to post the same. Rather than being used to puff up his achievements, the complete lack of game management, clutching defeat from the jaws of victory against Spurs in that CL semi second leg was criminal, and exposed ETH for the fraud he's unequivocably proven to be. 
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11128 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11129 on: Today at 09:37:50 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:23:59 pm
I mean, this is pretty disrespectful to bald people. Its literally all people are talking about.

Keep your hair on Meady.
RyanBabel19

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11130 on: Today at 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: Midget on Today at 09:20:11 pm
Post about Slot from a Feyenoord fan in Reddit:



Thanks for posting, was a good read
vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11131 on: Today at 09:40:17 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:34:48 pm
CBCVBCVV" border="0
cut it out Capon, we're trying to be serious here 😂😂😂
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11132 on: Today at 09:41:25 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11133 on: Today at 09:41:51 pm
TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11134 on: Today at 09:43:20 pm
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11135 on: Today at 09:43:22 pm
vblfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11136 on: Today at 09:43:54 pm
Hahahahahaha!!!!  Class - Im now on board the Slot train!!!
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11137 on: Today at 09:44:44 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:43:54 pm
Hahahahahaha!!!!  Class - Im now on board the Slot train!!!
You just needed to see him with hair :D
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11138 on: Today at 09:52:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:18:58 pm
I think we are going for Slot because we wouldn;t have to rip up our entire blueprint for the past decade from Under 9's to the first team. They all play 4-3-3 and Slot plays 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3.

Amorim plays 3-4-3.

I'd agree with that
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11139 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm
JRed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11140 on: Today at 09:53:32 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:23:59 pm
I mean, this is pretty disrespectful to bald people. Its literally all people are talking about.
I know. I tear my hair out at this place sometimes.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11141 on: Today at 09:53:50 pm
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11142 on: Today at 09:54:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:57:26 pm
I just find this weird you know next to nothing about Amorim, none of us do really, how were you so sure he would have been so brilliant here? It's as big a risk going for him after Klopp, yet somehow these managers go up despite hugely in people's eyes once they've set their heart on them.

Didnt say he would be brilliant and neither would I have said that of Xabi either, but there is a big difference in risk from one to the other. Xabi and Almorim are in a small bracket of managers that are achieving great things the past few seasons, Slot is not and he was completely off everyones radar for the same reasons.

Ill get behind anyone when the time comes but honestly Im just gutted we are possibly going from Klopp to such and incredibly massive punt.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11143 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:33:03 pm
Good god no

You will be by the summer, embrace.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11144 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:54:14 pm
Didnt say he would be brilliant and neither would I have said that of Xabi either, but there is a big difference in risk from one to the other. Xabi and Almorim are in a small bracket of managers that are achieving great things the past few seasons, Slot is not and he was completely off everyones radar for the same reasons.

Ill get behind anyone when the time comes but honestly Im just gutted we are possibly going from Klopp to such and incredibly massive punt.

Has Slot not achieved great things, winning the League with Feyenoord?

I'm genuinely flabbergasted at the difference in opinion between Amorim (who don't get me wrong I was all for) and Slot. Their CVs are pretty much the same.
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11145 on: Today at 09:56:09 pm
JamesG L4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11146 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:55:57 pm
Has Slot not achieved great things, winning the League with Feyenoord?

I'm genuinely flabbergasted at the difference in opinion between Amorim (who don't get me wrong I was all for) and Slot. Their CVs are pretty much the same.

Hairism
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11147 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11148 on: Today at 10:05:30 pm
From Xabi to Rob Cross ::). Edwards has enough credit in the bank to retain faith but it seems a huge risk. Is he really being considered by Bayern and Barca?
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11149 on: Today at 10:05:32 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11150 on: Today at 10:07:36 pm
kiwiscouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11151 on: Today at 10:09:04 pm
Quote from: cyador on Today at 08:58:39 pm
Well personally I'm excited to see how Slot does if he's the one the data nerds have decided on, after Alonso ruled himself.
If the data guys have decided on Slot over Amorin, that's good enough for me to get behind.

What if the data guys found out that he has 3 Wee breaks a week less than Amorim so he is the more productive manager!?
Caston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #11152 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool have pinpointed the Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot as the man they want to replace Jürgen Klopp.

[@_pauljoyce]

[🟢] NEW: Arne Slot had some discussions with Liverpool and was convinced. His agent Rafaela Pimenta is discussing with Liverpool the important contract details. More meetings are planned in the coming days & weeks to finalise the deal.

[@1908nl]

[🟢] NEW: Slot and his family have already started looking for accommodation in or around Liverpool. The intention is that, if a deal gets off the ground, the entire family will move with it.

[@1908nl]
