[🟢] NEW: Liverpool have pinpointed the Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot as the man they want to replace Jürgen Klopp.
[@_pauljoyce]
[🟢] NEW: Arne Slot had some discussions with Liverpool and was convinced. His agent Rafaela Pimenta is discussing with Liverpool the important contract details. More meetings are planned in the coming days & weeks to finalise the deal.
[@1908nl]
[🟢] NEW: Slot and his family have already started looking for accommodation in or around Liverpool. The intention is that, if a deal gets off the ground, the entire family will move with it.
[@1908nl]