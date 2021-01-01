« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 448379 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11040 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm »
Never heard of this guy before yesterday. Then again I never heard of Amorim before he was linked to us. So really I dont care who we end up with, every option is equally a gamble. We might as well gamble on intensity.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11041 on: Today at 08:19:36 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:17:03 pm
Am I the only one more content with Slot than Amorim?

No I am happy too. I had question marks over Amorim stylistically which, if this news is true (and it appears to be) the club had the same questions.

I trust the process and here is a guy that seems to be doing a fantastic job playing how we play. I trust the nerds to get it right and this looks pretty promising

I am quite excited by it honestly
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11042 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:18:59 pm
Never heard of this guy before yesterday. Then again I never heard of Amorim before he was linked to us. So really I dont care who we end up with, every option is equally a gamble. We might as well gamble on intensity.

it's our identity, after all.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 08:19:44 pm »
Maybe Amorim wanted money for transfers?
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 08:19:55 pm »
Makes no sense to me that we wanted almorim and he has turned us down.

If we have made an offer to slot then he was our choice
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,466
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:18:39 pm
Not sure if thats good or not?

Hed need to work with more experienced players to win here.

Says he like working with younger players and with our batch coming through it works out for him.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:17:03 pm
Am I the only one more content with Slot than Amorim?

I'd never heard of either of them up until about 2 weeks ago so I can't really answer
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:15:59 pm
I don't think it is money I think it's down to him not being on our list for whatever reason, not the right fit
That just doesn't make sense after all the analyses and reviews of his achievements with Sporting. It can only be about money and well, that is fixable.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 08:22:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Sure.. that said .. Would be great if theyd actually managed at the top level of the sport

I dont even know what is classed as the top level anymore, it changes weekly to suit peoples argument to be honest

Its fast become one of those things
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 08:22:34 pm »
You know, I'm almost at the point now where they could announce the reanimated corpse of Paul the Octopus as Liverpool manager and I'd just shrug with resigned indifference. Bit of a gamble sure but hey, his data reads very well.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:44 pm
That just doesn't make sense after all the analyses and reviews of his achievements with Sporting. It can only be about money and well, that is fixable.

Through all the hysteria the comments from the usual top journalist was "He is being considered but not a shoe in for it"

So I don't think it is money.

Slot plays like we do, has achieved similar things to Amorim too (how you want to argue Dutch vs Portugal they both took 3rd best teams of B level leagues to Championships)

He just seems to be the guy we picked and not Amorim
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,158
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 08:25:34 pm »
Why are people reporting that Amorim turned us down ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 08:25:37 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:21:19 pm
Find it mind blowing that one of the biggest football clubs in the world is looking for a manager and the list is Amorim, De Zerbi and Slot.

Fairly confident none of these fellas would be near Manchester City if Pep walked away tomorrow.

Arent Barcelona and Bayern supposedly looking at similar managers?

The choices are higher profile managers with significant baggage or no real alignment with our current style of play (Tuchel, Conte, Mourinho etc) or more inexperienced gambles with much less high level experience but a good overlap tactically with what the current squad play like (and in fairness most of the youth teams. That 2nd group includes De Zerbi, Amorim, Slot etc.

Looks like weve decided continuation of playing style and making that a smooth transition is more important than higher level experience. I personally dont see any choice where tactical approach are aligned with the clubs and the candidate has significant success at a Top 5 league and in Europe.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:18:58 pm
I think we are going for Slot because we wouldn;t have to rip up our entire blueprint for the past decade from Under 9's to the first team. They all play 4-3-3 and Slot plays 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3.

Amorim plays 3-4-3.

Agree with this. Our system is integrated into the club and that was mentioned as part of the analytics in the search when it began. Hard to say someone is the best fit for our team if theyve got a completely different style. Theres too many unknowns in it.
 
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,188
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:17:03 pm
Am I the only one more content with Slot than Amorim?
Think of all those bald Mancunian refs.

Think of the buy in we will have with them!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:34 pm
Why are people reporting that Amorim turned us down ?

So they can moan about it
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
Ten  Hagg took over at United with a better CV than slot has now, it appears

Although that might be holding his dutchness against him
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 08:28:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:44 pm
That just doesn't make sense after all the analyses and reviews of his achievements with Sporting. It can only be about money and well, that is fixable.

It could well be about the amount of control he wants. The club may not want to cede too much power to a new coach. For managers these days it is as much about the project as it is the money on offer. Emery at Villa or Ped at City would be good examples. Emery brought Monchi with him to Villa, Ped brought Begiristrain with him to City.

That is very different to what is on offer at Liverpool.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,442
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 08:29:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:26:45 pm
Think of all those bald Mancunian refs.

Think of the buy in we will have with them!

Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:44 pm
That just doesn't make sense after all the analyses and reviews of his achievements with Sporting. It can only be about money and well, that is fixable.

What do you mean by  after all the analyses and reviews of his achievements with Sporting?

Are you referring to the club? Or are you equating things being reported in the media to exactly what the decision makers at the club are thinking?

Id guess Amorim has been on our shortlist. For whatever reason I suspect hes not be chosen by us.  I cant see obvious reasons why hed knock us back, unless hes a boyhood Bayern or Barce fan & wants one of those jobs.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 08:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:18:58 pm
I think we are going for Slot because we wouldn;t have to rip up our entire blueprint for the past decade from Under 9's to the first team. They all play 4-3-3 and Slot plays 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3.

Amorim plays 3-4-3.

Roles really matter a lot more then people sometimes talk. And once you start breaking down how we often setup and what various players roles are it gets a lot closer to 343 than you might think.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:28:54 pm
It could well be about the amount of control he wants. The club may not want to cede too much power to a new coach. For managers these days it is as much about the project as it is the money on offer. Emery at Villa or Ped at City would be good examples. Emery brought Monchi with him to Villa, Ped brought Begiristrain with him to City.

That is very different to what is on offer at Liverpool.
Not even close Al. Joined City almost 4 years before Guardiola arrived.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,252
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11062 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:22:34 pm
You know, I'm almost at the point now where they could announce the reanimated corpse of Paul the Octopus as Liverpool manager and I'd just shrug with resigned indifference. Bit of a gamble sure but hey, his data reads very well.
You've got to try to be optimistic mate. There more than a 50/50 change he'll get it spot on and do really well.
If / when / whoever is appointed will need time to appraise everything. There's nothing we can do but wait and support.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11063 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:28:54 pm
It could well be about the amount of control he wants. The club may not want to cede too much power to a new coach. For managers these days it is as much about the project as it is the money on offer. Emery at Villa or Ped at City would be good examples. Emery brought Monchi with him to Villa, Ped brought Begiristrain with him to City.

That is very different to what is on offer at Liverpool.

From his Wiki page

Begiristain joined Manchester City of the Premier League on 28 October 2012 in the same capacity.[14] During his tenure, the team won the national championship six times  and the treble in the 202223 season  and several of his compatriots were also brought in as well as former teammate Pep Guardiola as manager.[15][16][17][18][19][20][21]
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11064 on: Today at 08:33:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:59 pm
So there's still a chance Amorim/his agent comes back to negotiate? He'd be a prize idiot not to.

Wasn't there talk of his agent having completed on an apartment in the city?


I dont believe for one minute that he asked for £10m per year net and walked away when we offered less.

Or that West Ham will pay him that.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11065 on: Today at 08:34:24 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:28:43 pm
Ten  Hagg took over at United with a better CV than slot has now, it appears

Although that might be holding his dutchness against him

Its fair to say he joined a club with less stability, poor structure above the manager and a playing staff that was sub-optimal and compromised of players bought by different managers with different footballing philosophies

I think we have a stable structure with clearly defined responsibilities. We also have people in roles whove been part of success at the highest level. The squad is one of the best in Europe, young and bought for a distinct style of play.

I cant say Slot is a great appointment but his style of play is suited to our squad. He also walks into a club set up for success. Thats completely different to ten Haag at United.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,158
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11066 on: Today at 08:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:33:34 pm
I dont believe for one minute that he asked for £10m per year net and walked away when we offered less.

Or that West Ham will pay him that.

Agree
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,158
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11067 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:28:43 pm
Ten  Hagg took over at United with a better CV than slot has now, it appears

Although that might be holding his dutchness against him

Whats Ten Hagg got to do with it ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 