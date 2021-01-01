Find it mind blowing that one of the biggest football clubs in the world is looking for a manager and the list is Amorim, De Zerbi and Slot.
Fairly confident none of these fellas would be near Manchester City if Pep walked away tomorrow.
Arent Barcelona and Bayern supposedly looking at similar managers?
The choices are higher profile managers with significant baggage or no real alignment with our current style of play (Tuchel, Conte, Mourinho etc) or more inexperienced gambles with much less high level experience but a good overlap tactically with what the current squad play like (and in fairness most of the youth teams. That 2nd group includes De Zerbi, Amorim, Slot etc.
Looks like weve decided continuation of playing style and making that a smooth transition is more important than higher level experience. I personally dont see any choice where tactical approach are aligned with the clubs and the candidate has significant success at a Top 5 league and in Europe.