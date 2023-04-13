« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 445765 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 07:00:24 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:09:26 pm
This article is from A YEAR AGO:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/13/arne-slot-feyenoord-manager-shoestring-premier-league/

Fascinating read. Enjoyed that. Can see why we would be interested in him.

Thanks for sharing.
Logged

Online Funkster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:58:24 pm
I'm guessing from the club, as every LFC journo seems to be leading with it.

Yes, all the usual suspects came out of the woodwork around the same time today.
Logged
"Mind you, I've been here during the bad times too - one year we came second." Bob Paisley

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:59:25 pm
The no stylistic upheaval is probably vital in the thinking.

probably not as vital as outperforming budget...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:59:39 pm
That says a lot more about us than him.

I have no idea how hell do but I didnt really have a stand out candidate in mind. I know as little about Amorim and I do Slot.

Given Xabi ruled himself out relatively early, what did anyone not excited by Slot want? The shouts for Mourinho, Rodgers etc feel a bit ridiculous. So it was always going to be a younger manager or more of a gamble.
Exactly. The fact is that its a shit time to be looking for a manager. There was one hugely exciting prospect but he ruled himself out. Feel like people will moan at whoever else we get now.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm »
Slot definitely seems more suited to us than Amorim the more I have read about him.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,635
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:42:05 pm
What an absolutely fuckng limp dick this news is.

It honestly better be a wind up.

Can't be arsed with all the overly positive people either, I swear you could hire some league 2 manager and some would still be bleating about 'give him a chance', 'get behind the manager'.

It is a ridiculous risk of someone that poor in terms of achievements and experience.

Will make Moyes and Souness look like world class appointments, and yes before anyone starts crying I'll of course be getting behind the manager, still doesn't mean I can't be thoroughly surprised and disappointed to be taking such a huge and in my opinion stupid risk.
who would you prefer then?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 07:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:43:55 pm
If Slot ends up as our manager then recent history will be against him as none of the previous 9 Dutch managers who've managed in the Prem have managed to win a league title.

Jurgen was the first German to win it too, I believe.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,737
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:00:23 pm
Feyenoord fans love him and that should tell us everything.
Does he look with a wig though?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 