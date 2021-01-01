Klopp definitely deserves massive credit for actually delivering the data-driven approach. He tends to be extremely easy to work with and does not lend to toxicity (Mourinho and Conte whining about transfers every day, Rodgers and the committee, leaks to the media, etc).



While we could be concerned with the direction, the fact of the matter is, outside of Xabi, there aren't really that many great options:

-"Proven winners": Tuchel, Conte, Mourinho, Emery?, Xavi, Zidane (won't take most jobs), Inzaghi (doesn't speak English?); would you take any of them? The first three are toxic, and is Mourinho even a winner anymore? Zidane and Inzaghi won't come here. Just Emery and Xavi then? And Emery is staying at Villa

-"PL Experienced": Frank, De Zerbi, Howe, Iraola, O'Neil: you could argue that some of them might perform better with bigger squads and more money, but no one's taking them over Slot (maybe De Zerbi)

-Young Talented European Coaches: Slot (Feyenoord), Haise (Lens), Amorim (Sporting), Hoeness (Stuttgart), Motta (Bologna) are the standouts, and we're getting one of them.



I can understand the hesitancy and even worries if we had a clear top candidate (like Klopp in 2015) that the "data nerds" didn't go for and instead went with some crazy left field hire ("FSG is cheap"/"Edwards wants control"). But once Xabi said no, Slot is pretty high on the list. It's no surprise him and Amorim were considered. Who else would you really go for?