Legs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:18:34 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Sounds like he was our second choice, if the rumours are true that Alonso was indeed our first. Amorim would come here if we offered him the job. For whatever reason, we have decided not to.

My guess is Slot is a better fit than Amorim with our squad that is important.

If he wanted to play 3-4-3 then he may have asked for 4-6 new players and that costs lots of money plus wed have to move quite a few easier said than done when we are a top club and pay good wages.

It might not be Slot yet could be a spanner in the works but its looking like he is our man.
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:18:49 pm
Ten Haag has really ruined it for bald dutch managers forever.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:19:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:07:43 pm
Most of those were £3-5 million punts that were signed in addition to our main signings. We still sign those kinds of players, they're just not our main targets. Most of the main targets we signed were the managers and it was a shit show.
All those players were actually more expensive than that and the players Rodgers actually wanted were Costa and Sanchez but frankly, who cares? The original point is that we were wasting money on
players the manager didn't want who didn't fit into the team. And it wasn't something that happened under Klopp because he had first and last say.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:20:05 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:59:04 pm
Well, we did because we saw the kinds of players Rodgers didn't want but who were signed anyway. Players like Alberto, Aspas, Ilori and Markovic, who looked good individually but who didn't fit into the league or his playing style. That isn't to say Rodgers' choices were great, but there were still a lot of players signed who were seen as potential-based bargains rather than players who could solve tangible issues in our team.

Allen was a very good signing, hugely important in the move to a more possession-based playing style. Benteke wasn't brilliant but he wasn't terrible, and there was logic behind it. Get someone at number nine who could be more physical and hold the ball up while being fast enough to launch counter attacks.

Alberto/Aspas/Ilori were cheap punts though. Alberto and Aspas are actually very good players that would have profiled well, issue was their suitability for the Premier League. Alberto one of the best midfielders in Italy, Aspas one of the best forwards in La Liga over the last decade - neither had the physicality really for the PL, although Rodgers was never going to be the man to utilise their talents. With non-bargain basement budgets we'd have got more of a sure thing. Markovic an odd one and didn't work out. Moreno not exactly smart scouting either. Coutinho was.

Benteke was an absolute shocker. He was done after that bad injury he'd had. The data was right in terms of getting Firmino in, obviously the situation in signing both was ridiculous.

It's always a gamble when you sign players without PL experience as to how they'll adapt to the league.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:20:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:18:07 pm
Years ago, he was still with Dortmund I think when Goetz was there.  ;D

He offered to give Goetze the name of his doctor as he would need it in a few years  ;D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:20:58 pm
Just get Jurgen to leave him his extensive stash of caps
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:21:09 pm
Feyenoord fans saying he plays 4-2-3-1 mostly or a 4-3-3 on occasions. 
Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:21:10 pm
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:22:27 pm
With all the desire to trust in Edwards and so forth, can I remind everyone that we were absolutely fucking crap under FSG for years before Klopp came along. And that all the genius player sales instigated by Edwards were a result of Klopp either exposing them to top level football (Smith, Steward, Ibe) or making them look way above their actual market value (Coutinho).

Klopp is the only reason we are where we are. And FSG and their nerd data approach had us on the road to fucking oblivion before Klopp walked through the door.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:23:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:20:36 pm
He offered to give Goetze the name of his doctor as he would need it in a few years  ;D

I wonder if he's taken him up on the offer yet?  ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:24:47 pm
This bit from Andy Hunter's piece seems to suggest we haven't got to the interview stage yet

Quote
Liverpool have been sounding out potential new managers through intermediaries rather than direct interviews but Slot is among the frontrunners for the position
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/23/liverpool-interested-in-appointing-feyenoord-arne-slot-as-new-manager

He also says Amorim and De Zerbi are being considered
 
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:25:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:18:49 pm
Ten Haag has really ruined it for bald dutch managers forever.

I can actually understand what Slot is saying, unlike Ten Hag who sounds like he has a mouth full of rocks when he speaks.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:25:59 pm
Feyenoord cancelled their press conferance for tomorrow. Is Slot flying in?
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:27:21 pm
Does 4-2-3-1 provide more defensive solidity?
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:27:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:47 pm
This bit from Andy Hunter's piece seems to suggest we haven't got to the interview stage yet

He also says Amorim and De Zerbi are being considered

Edwards in pulling the agent card shocker.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:28:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:27:21 pm
Does 4-2-3-1 provide more defensive solidity?

It's basically the same formation we are playing now
AlphaDelta

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:28:39 pm
Can we call Jota, Jota the Slota if he comes?

Plus he looks like Red Stripe out of The Flying Pickets - and they were boss - so I'm in!

Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:29:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:27:21 pm
Does 4-2-3-1 provide more defensive solidity?

Well depends on how you play it. Slot's 4-2-3-1 is attacking with both the full backs also pushing up.  :D
skipper757

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:30:31 pm
Klopp definitely deserves massive credit for actually delivering the data-driven approach.  He tends to be extremely easy to work with and does not lend to toxicity (Mourinho and Conte whining about transfers every day, Rodgers and the committee, leaks to the media, etc).

While we could be concerned with the direction, the fact of the matter is, outside of Xabi, there aren't really that many great options:
-"Proven winners":  Tuchel, Conte, Mourinho, Emery?, Xavi, Zidane (won't take most jobs), Inzaghi (doesn't speak English?); would you take any of them?  The first three are toxic, and is Mourinho even a winner anymore?  Zidane and Inzaghi won't come here.  Just Emery and Xavi then?  And Emery is staying at Villa
-"PL Experienced":  Frank, De Zerbi, Howe, Iraola, O'Neil:  you could argue that some of them might perform better with bigger squads and more money, but no one's taking them over Slot (maybe De Zerbi)
-Young Talented European Coaches:  Slot (Feyenoord), Haise (Lens), Amorim (Sporting), Hoeness (Stuttgart), Motta (Bologna) are the standouts, and we're getting one of them.

I can understand the hesitancy and even worries if we had a clear top candidate (like Klopp in 2015) that the "data nerds" didn't go for and instead went with some crazy left field hire ("FSG is cheap"/"Edwards wants control").  But once Xabi said no, Slot is pretty high on the list.  It's no surprise him and Amorim were considered.  Who else would you really go for?
stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:32:34 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:22:27 pm
With all the desire to trust in Edwards and so forth, can I remind everyone that we were absolutely fucking crap under FSG for years before Klopp came along. And that all the genius player sales instigated by Edwards were a result of Klopp either exposing them to top level football (Smith, Steward, Ibe) or making them look way above their actual market value (Coutinho).

Klopp is the only reason we are where we are. And FSG and their nerd data approach had us on the road to fucking oblivion before Klopp walked through the door.

Spot on. We went for "bargain" players who generally didn't turn out to be such a bargain after all and also went for managers who were out of their league. We struggled for years with poor keepers and defenders and then brought in Alisson and VVD. Since Klopp has been here, the quality of the layers that we have bought has improved greatly.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:32:57 pm
He also looks like Baron Harkonnen from the DUNE films.  ;D

My Anfield, My Scousers.   ;D
stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:33:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:59 pm
Feyenoord cancelled their press conferance for tomorrow. Is Slot flying in?

I think he has a 2pm slot with us.
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:34:40 pm
Im all for it. Just on his name alone  ;D

From Kloppo to Sloto.


Kashinoda

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:35:10 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:22:27 pm
With all the desire to trust in Edwards and so forth, can I remind everyone that we were absolutely fucking crap under FSG for years before Klopp came along. And that all the genius player sales instigated by Edwards were a result of Klopp either exposing them to top level football (Smith, Steward, Ibe) or making them look way above their actual market value (Coutinho).

Klopp is the only reason we are where we are. And FSG and their nerd data approach had us on the road to fucking oblivion before Klopp walked through the door.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao.

What other types of data are there?
