« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 439756 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10560 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:52:15 pm
Said it before that if Ten Haag was still at Ajax, hed have been a leading candidate just now. Really dont understand this appointment if thats who were after. Whos the last manager who moved from the Dutch league and was successful? Guess it fits with what they said about going for a risky appointment.

Should no Dutch guy ever get a job over here because Ten Hag is shit then?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,677
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10561 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
May I be the 1st person to welcome our new managerial overlord Xabi Alonso Ruben Amorim Arne Slot
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
Amorim leaks that he's got other options to try and force our hand into offering him what he wants, we then leak that Slot is a candidate to show him that we've got other options if he's going to demand too much?

Maybe?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 03:55:17 pm »


When he starts to run out of energy
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:53:13 pm
Should no Dutch guy ever get a job over here because Ten Hag is shit then?

De Boer was shit too.

Only messing - wait and see. Looks like he came out on top of the Excel spreadsheet.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,135
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm »
No idea how good he is.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm »
Imagine he will be Dirk Kuyt approved.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,572
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 03:57:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Amorim leaks that he's got other options to try and force our hand into offering him what he wants, we then leak that Slot is a candidate to show him that we've got other options if he's going to demand too much?

Maybe?

Hopefully thats the case here. Amorim and Alonso were always the 2 outstanding candidates. Not getting either would be grim.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 03:57:27 pm »
Looks a much bigger risk than Amorim, who has now pretty much won two titles in the space of four seasons.

What I also liked about Amorim was his overall demeanour and personality. No idea what Arne is like in that respect.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 03:57:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Amorim leaks that he's got other options to try and force our hand into offering him what he wants, we then leak that Slot is a candidate to show him that we've got other options if he's going to demand too much?

Maybe?

That would be good
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,409
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:55:17 pm


When he starts to run out of energy

As long as he brings the woman with three boobs, I'm in!
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • @tharris113
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:53:13 pm
Should no Dutch guy ever get a job over here because Ten Hag is shit then?
Straight from that league? No.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:58:25 pm
Straight from that league? No.

What a dumb way of looking at it.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 03:59:01 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:52:15 pm
Said it before that if Ten Haag was still at Ajax, hed have been a leading candidate just now. Really dont understand this appointment if thats who were after. Whos the last manager who moved from the Dutch league and was successful? Guess it fits with what they said about going for a risky appointment.

United are a shit show from top to bottom though, we are almost the opposite in terms of personnel at the higher levels. We are a very well run club.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • @tharris113
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:58:49 pm
What a dumb way of looking at it.
Thanks x
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,432
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 03:59:36 pm »
This is from Paul Joyce, I don;t think we're trying to flush Amorim out.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Not really sure how the Dutch league is any better or worse than the Portuguese one so...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,761
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:41:43 pm

Why's his head yellow? Looks like it's been swabbed prior to an operation.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 03:57:27 pm
Looks a much bigger risk than Amorim, who has now pretty much won two titles in the space of four seasons.

What I also liked about Amorim was his overall demeanour and personality. No idea what Arne is like in that respect.

I think, like others, 3 at the back meant we didn't want Amorim. As he would need more signings than Slot.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,847
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 04:00:43 pm »
On the plus side the links have gone from Eddie Howe to Arnie Slot in a matter of hours....I guess that represents some sort of progress....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,794
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:57:16 pm
Is this a wind up?
Already taking a pop at Diogo Jota, FFS.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,409
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:59:44 pm
Why's his head yellow? Looks like it's been swabbed prior to an operation.

Yolk
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 04:01:16 pm »
Can't get behind this, the meme-ability of the name is simply too much.

In all seriousness, it sounds like he plays similar football to us and looks likely he'll win back to back titles this season but it's not exactly the strongest Eredivisie right now is it. Dreadful season in Europe too, barely finishing ahead of Celtic and then immediately going out of Europa League. Maybe I've just been scared by Ten Haag who also came with a big reputation from Holland, but it makes me very nervous.

I also was leaning towards wanting to maybe see something a bit different from an incoming manager - not tear it up and have to totally rebuild the squad different, but going out and getting a manager who plays a very similar style (from what I've read) feels it could see us stagnate - basically just trying to play the same way but with an inferior manager. At least if you go for someone whose style of play is a little different, you have fresh ideas and something to build from.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Well never know if that claim of Amorims demands is true, but if it were, itd put me right off him. Asking for wages higher than Klopps is a terrible look. Likely bullshit, of course.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
I wonder if this has come out now because he is now finished for the season - not catching PSV but just had the cup final and not going to be caught by Twente for 2nd.

He has nothing really to focus on anymore so maybe it is now getting finalized for him
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 04:02:48 pm »
He is the baldest man I've ever seen.

Hazels search history is going to explode.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,432
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Why would we go back in for Amorim who reportedly wants more than what we pay Klopp now?  ???
Logged

Online danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/23/arne-slot-next-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp-replacement/

Quote
Arne Slot emerges as leading contender to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Slots work at Feyenoord has him high on Liverpools shortlist after an extensive recruitment process

Chris Bascombe
23 April 2024  3:30pm

Liverpool are considering Feyenoord coach Arne Slot as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has become one of the most coveted coaches in Europe, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also interested in the Dutchman.

Now Liverpools extended recruitment process has identified the 45-year-old as a possible successor as Klopp prepares for an emotional farewell next month.

No deal is in place yet, but Slots name is understood to be high on a shortlist which has been dwindling over recent weeks.

Former Kop favourite Xabi Alonso ruled himself out to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, while the likelihood of Sporting Lisbons Ruben Amorim moving to Anfield has significantly receded, the club having currently moved on to alternatives.

Slot was pursued by Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but rejected the chance to move to the Premier League and committed his future to Feyenoord. It is felt it is only a matter of time before he joins one of Europes top clubs having already turned down a number of opportunities.

Slot rose to prominence after guiding Feyenoord to only their second Eredivisie title success this century last season. Last weekend he added the Dutch Cup to his honours list.

One of the attractions of Slot is the style of football achieved on a modest budget. A year ago, Slot was being talked about much like Alonso in the Bundesliga in 2024, as Feyenoord took on and beat Ajax and reached the Europa League quarter-finals. A year earlier he led the club to the first Europa Conference League final.

Slot totally shifted perceptions of Feyenoord from a dull, defensive side to one of the most exciting in the Eredivisie. He has been described as a football disciple of Pep Guardiola, with a coaching style similar to Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi. De Zerbi has also been referenced as a contender for the Anfield post.

Liverpools recruitment process is being overseen by Michael Edwards, who recently returned as owner Fenway Sports Group football chief executive, with sporting director Richard Hughes. Hughes officially starts in his new role this summer, but will undoubtedly have a huge input in the identity of the next manager.

As an up-and-coming coach whose achievements give the impression he is punching above his clubs financial weight, it is easy to see why Slot has so many admirers at Anfield.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 