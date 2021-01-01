Can't get behind this, the meme-ability of the name is simply too much.



In all seriousness, it sounds like he plays similar football to us and looks likely he'll win back to back titles this season but it's not exactly the strongest Eredivisie right now is it. Dreadful season in Europe too, barely finishing ahead of Celtic and then immediately going out of Europa League. Maybe I've just been scared by Ten Haag who also came with a big reputation from Holland, but it makes me very nervous.



I also was leaning towards wanting to maybe see something a bit different from an incoming manager - not tear it up and have to totally rebuild the squad different, but going out and getting a manager who plays a very similar style (from what I've read) feels it could see us stagnate - basically just trying to play the same way but with an inferior manager. At least if you go for someone whose style of play is a little different, you have fresh ideas and something to build from.