That hasn't been true for most managers for many many years now. Players hold power and only very special managers, like Jurgen, are more important than the players. There's no way you can say that about Amorim right now. Stick him on the £200 post tax that he wants then get stuck with him for the whole term of his contract if he doesn't turn out to be very good for us. He hasn't earned that yet and his reputation so far doesn't back that up. Its crazy.



Leicester screwed themselves paying that sort of money to Rodgers and then when things went sour they couldn't afford to sack him. Eventually they had to and it was too late to keep them up and will also see them fail FFP, in part due to the massive pay out.If you give someone 20 mill a year over a 3-4 year contract that's a lot of money to pay out after a year or two if he isn't performing. It's different with players because you're protecting an asset. Obviously that flips as they get older which is why clubs are reluctant to give out longer deals post-30 (which we made the mistake of with Henderson, albeit bailed out by Saudi).