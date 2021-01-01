« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 437922 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:46:22 pm
Mo gets more than that and the manager is (or should be) more important than any player.

That hasn't been true for most managers for many many years now. Players hold power and only very special managers, like Jurgen, are more important than the players. There's no way you can say that about Amorim right now. Stick him on the £200 post tax that he wants then get stuck with him for the whole term of his contract if he doesn't turn out to be very good for us. He hasn't earned that yet and his reputation so far doesn't back that up. Its crazy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:49:21 pm
I think it's bollocks to be honest. I don't think money is involved I think he just didn't make the list

He's definitely on the list. We aren't idiots.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Give Amorim what he wants. I'd rather a boss manager on top money than a shit manager on reasonable money. In either scenario, we're going to pay the price. At least with the top manager you'll get your money back with prize money and going deep into the CL.

If he wants that kind of salary it needs to be an incentivised one. Anything more than 10-15 mill is based on performance. We'd already be paying 8 figures to Sporting in compensation.

Klopp was paid the big bucks based on what he'd already achieved and his money went up over new deals. If Amorim (or anyone else) come in and do well, then they'd get a salary bump down the line.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Give Amorim what he wants. I'd rather a boss manager on top money than a shit manager on reasonable money. In either scenario, we're going to pay the price. At least with the top manager you'll get your money back with prize money and going deep into the CL.

There is a 3rd option.. you give a shit manager top money.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I wouldn't be worried too much with what the reports about Amorim's wage demand.

When you're looking to move jobs, you always tell your new employer that you were on about 25% more at your current job and wouldn't consider moving unless you get another 25% on top of that.

They laugh at you and say 'we'll offer you 5 grand more than your current salary' And you say to yourself 'YYYEEESS' and walk out thinking that you're the greatest negotiator since that fella who bought Manhattan off the natives.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:51:32 pm
There is a 3rd option.. you give a shit manager top money.


We went down that road with Hodgson.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:50:23 pm
That hasn't been true for most managers for many many years now. Players hold power and only very special managers, like Jurgen, are more important than the players. There's no way you can say that about Amorim right now. Stick him on the £200 post tax that he wants then get stuck with him for the whole term of his contract if he doesn't turn out to be very good for us. He hasn't earned that yet and his reputation so far doesn't back that up. Its crazy.

Leicester screwed themselves paying that sort of money to Rodgers and then when things went sour they couldn't afford to sack him. Eventually they had to and it was too late to keep them up and will also see them fail FFP, in part due to the massive pay out.

If you give someone 20 mill a year over a 3-4 year contract that's a lot of money to pay out after a year or two if he isn't performing. It's different with players because you're protecting an asset. Obviously that flips as they get older which is why clubs are reluctant to give out longer deals post-30 (which we made the mistake of with Henderson, albeit bailed out by Saudi).

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:47:07 pm
It's so utterly bleak but if it's not Alonso or Amorim the cupboard does feel a bit bare in terms of good options doesn't it. At least we might be able to enjoy the total car crash of Mourinho on some level. Gary O'Neil or Beheadie Howe is just depressing beyond belief, there are no redeeming features of giving the likes of them a go.

Mourinho is not a Liverpool manager and he never should be.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:50:05 pm
Buying Amorim out of his contract you'd think will cost 10m because that is how much Sporting had to pay to get him in.

I meant his reported salary demands.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:12 pm

We went down that road with Hodgson.

My point is you don't really know if a manager is going to be shit or top until they actually start the job. Giving someone relatively unproven a really high salary would be madness.

Klopp got a new contract and a pay rise within a year of starting, when it became clear he was doing a good job, and he was much more of a sure fire thing. That's the way to do it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:47:10 pm
If the wait a year for Alonso option is a genuine one, I would bring in this fella;



Now that I could get on board with. Said it weeks ago that if 1st choice options aren`t available that just for the sheer entertainment factor alone I would have him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:39:02 pm
Interesting question, Paul I would hope they would though he may not want to suggest actual names himself. But I do think with the Academy turning out some interesting talents they will go with a manager who is prepared to work with younger players as well as being able to further develop the team we currently have. Which is why there be some interesting decisions on certain players in the summer.

Yeah, agreed. Surely one of the most succesful managers we've ever had would be consulted in some way, even if it's just to advise on where he see's some of the players coming through etc, and what kind of direction the side should take as far as the tactical side of things could go. Which they could then use in the interview process?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:17:55 pm
Other than the complaints of bullying in Dortmund as well as the disgraceful manner in which he dealt with the bombing incident.

Also the fact that he has fell out with every dressing room and owner he has worked with

Apart from that not a bad egg
What the? Holy mackerel! He did not want to play the schedule so soon after the bombing. Dude, do you even listen to what you say?

As I was saying, many misconceptions, and misunderstandings about managers we hardly know.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
No matter what happens, I don't think we've dealt with this well so far.

The top journos didn't used to report things until things were just short of being announced by the club. Now we've got Ornstein announcing that we're not after de Zerbi & Amorim. I'd rather it was kept in-house until a decision had been made.

Disappointed it's not Amorim, though.
https://x.com/sportsagentspod/status/1782760255966908817

VIDEO:

The Sports Agents

@sportsagentspod
·
2m
Ruben Amorim may be one of the most wanted managers in Europe this summer, with Liverpool and West Ham both being touted as destinations.

But where will he end up?

@David_Ornstein tells us the latest.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:16:42 pm
No matter what happens, I don't think we've dealt with this well so far.

The top journos didn't used to report things until things were just short of being announced by the club. Now we've got Ornstein announcing that we're not after de Zerbi & Amorim. I'd rather it was kept in-house until a decision had been made.

Disappointed it's not Amorim, though.

Am I missing something here ?  Has Ornstein actually said that re: Amorim ?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I genuinely don't think Tommy Tuckle is a very good coach, that should be a major consideration
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 02:15:56 pm
What the? Holy mackerel! He did not want to play the schedule so soon after the bombing. Dude, do you even listen to what you say?

As I was saying, many misconceptions, and misunderstandings about managers we hardly know.

to be fair, you are being the same, but in the opposite way  ;D

About the bombing - you believe Tuchel, thats fine, most believed Watzke.

But there is a whole string of events at Dortmund that dont reflect well regardless. Hes a coach who lacks empathy, doesnt deal well with people. As good a tactician as he may be, the human side is badly lacking.
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:16:42 pm
No matter what happens, I don't think we've dealt with this well so far.

The top journos didn't used to report things until things were just short of being announced by the club. Now we've got Ornstein announcing that we're not after de Zerbi & Amorim. I'd rather it was kept in-house until a decision had been made.

Disappointed it's not Amorim, though.

The Amorim news only properly broke yesterday because he was on a plane to speak to West Ham. Not much we can do about things like that leaking. It has nothing to do with us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Why hasn't anyone mentioned Oscar Hernandez, the Barca coach? He should be on the list.  ;D



...or get Mourinho in just to piss Jill off.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:06:57 pm
Enrique hasn't done anything impressive as a manger since Klopp's first season. Genuinely baffled he keeps getting mentioned

A viewpoint completely without context or explanation.

Won the title in his first two seasons at Barcelona, came second by three points in the third before he left. Won the CL once and every other trophy he was in. Win % of 76% across 3 seasons. Takes over Spain and is flying and then his daughter died. He resigns and then comes back and then gets to the semi finals of the Euros before his ageing team starts to fail and he's had to rely on youngsters who couldn't really compete in 2022.

Comes to PSG, rights the ship a little bit in a transition season and is now on for a treble - albeit that he is unlikely to win the CL.

Has a higher win % over his career than Klopp, has vast experience and is a big name. Frankly, he shits over any other candidate outside of Guardiola and Klopp.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:24:33 pm
to be fair, you are being the same, but in the opposite way  ;D

About the bombing - you believe Tuchel, thats fine, most believed Watzke.

But there is a whole string of events at Dortmund that dont reflect well regardless. Hes a coach who lacks empathy, doesnt deal well with people. As good a tactician as he may be, the human side is badly lacking.

People can change though, the story of the maid and PSG shows a man with empathy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The Mourinho chat in here is absolutely fucking insane. I wouldn't let him be interim manager of Liverpool's kitchen staff. Yesterdays man, and an absolute c*nt to boot.
