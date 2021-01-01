Enrique hasn't done anything impressive as a manger since Klopp's first season. Genuinely baffled he keeps getting mentioned
A viewpoint completely without context or explanation.
Won the title in his first two seasons at Barcelona, came second by three points in the third before he left. Won the CL once and every other trophy he was in. Win % of 76% across 3 seasons. Takes over Spain and is flying and then his daughter died. He resigns and then comes back and then gets to the semi finals of the Euros before his ageing team starts to fail and he's had to rely on youngsters who couldn't really compete in 2022.
Comes to PSG, rights the ship a little bit in a transition season and is now on for a treble - albeit that he is unlikely to win the CL.
Has a higher win % over his career than Klopp, has vast experience and is a big name. Frankly, he shits over any other candidate outside of Guardiola and Klopp.