LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10320 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm
There are some misconceptions in the thread. One of them I do not understand.
There are two outstanding candidates left in July if Alonso and Amorim do not want the job.

One will be available: Thomas Tuchel. Amazing manager, has plenty of UCL experience and has won it too. The stories behind his sackings are not very well known, and I doubt he is the bad egg. For the culprits behind his sackings, look at Leonardo at PSG (what is he up to now, by the way?). At Chelsea, it was the whole debacle of the organisation crumbling. At Bayern, he has a squad in transition, with the old guard about to retire, while B04 have been outstanding this season (still undefeated). Further, he is in the semis of the UCL.

The other will not be easy to prize away from his current job. After Pep and Juergen, Luis Enrique is the elite manager that will win things with Liverpool. (Funnily, I am not sure where Carlo Ancelotti stands in this group, despite his great successes with Real M. I am not even sure what his footballing philosophy and systems, or tactics are.) So, Luis Enrique, in my opinion, is one of the best managers in the world around. He can play an agressive, direct football. Positioning is something else for his teams. I am not sure it is as high energy as early Klopp's football. You won't be boreed with the boring, sideways and backwards passing of Lijnders's current game. He also gets the best out of the talent at his disposal. He is also very stubborn, by the way. Will he leave PSG though?

There is no way on earth we go for mediocrity in Frank, de Zerbi, Howe, etc... Please, No. Many will turn away from football if that were to happen.

I have missed only a handful of Liverpool games since 2011. Looking forward to watching many more.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10321 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:08:47 pm
the second coming of the Owl
Twit 2?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10322 on: Today at 12:39:02 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:29:26 pm
Genuine question, do you think the club have asked Klopp at all about the future, not nessessarily who he'd pick as a manager, but how the playing side can move forward? To make a more informed decision?

OR do they not even bother and just go brand new, ask the new guy how he see's the team and squad etc, don't worry about what Jurgen has to say (we all know how consulting a manager turned out for Utd).

Interesting question, Paul I would hope they would though he may not want to suggest actual names himself. But I do think with the Academy turning out some interesting talents they will go with a manager who is prepared to work with younger players as well as being able to further develop the team we currently have. Which is why there be some interesting decisions on certain players in the summer.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10323 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
Personally dont get the hate for Tuchel. Bit of an odd character maybe, but his CV is a lot more appealing to me than most of the dross were being currently linked with.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10324 on: Today at 12:40:52 pm
Hang on, how the hell has it got to this point?  Klopp told the club 6 months ago.  I'd like to know why there was no succession plan in place before then anyway and what the fuck has been going on in the 6 month period since?

Either the new guy is already a done deal or we are a complete and utter clustershambles behind the scenes which bodes dreadfully for the future.  Jurgen was always going to go at some point in the next few years and I'd be extremely disappointed in him and the other backroom staff if no planning whatsoever had been done for this eventuality.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10325 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm
Someone like Lopetegui could be a solid interim appointment.

Available. Solid cv and getting to an age where hed probably be happy with a rolling contract whilst we bide our time on a top target.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10326 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Personally dont get the hate for Tuchel. Bit of an odd character maybe, but his CV is a lot more appealing to me than most of the dross were being currently linked with.

Didnt he once make a joke about how he always ends up succeeding Klopp? I think in the grand scheme of things he wouldnt be the worst shout - certainly not the best, but he does have a good collection of pots from over the years and is in the mix for the big one this year. That being said, if any deal for Amorim is toast then Id be all in on getting Enrique from PSG. That club is batshit crazy and hell probably get sacked anyway this summer if they dont win big ears.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10327 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:42:20 pm
Someone like Lopetegui could be a solid interim appointment.

Available. Solid cv and getting to an age where hed probably be happy with a rolling contract whilst we bide our time on a top target.


No chance Lopetegui would be in the mix. Wolves are playing better stuff with lesser players since he quit shortly before the season started
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10328 on: Today at 12:47:19 pm
Im also intrigued if someone like Patrick Vieira is under consideration. I thought he was doing a fine job at Crystal Palace and brought through some quality talent. Would get instant respect from players and the fanbase, and play good football. Really well spoken man too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10329 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Personally dont get the hate for Tuchel. Bit of an odd character maybe, but his CV is a lot more appealing to me than most of the dross were being currently linked with.
An absolute bellend who won't gel with the club. Also seems incapable of lasting more than 2 seasons at one club which is a red flag. Like I said earlier, a less talented Mourinho.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10330 on: Today at 12:48:26 pm
O'Neil?  Howe? 

Wow.

By the end of next season Alisson, Virgil and Trent will all be at Madrid.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10331 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:53:18 am
Slot does seem a really good coach, excellent football, uses young players, used to competing against bigger budgets, won a title etc. Also had a cracking chance of winning the league with AZ when their covid season got abandoned.

Edwards didn't buy from there though so dunno if he'll appoint from there, it's difficult to know how it'd translate.


Yeah the thing is the over performance De Zerbis achieved with Brighton shits on winning the Dutch league by 20 points a piece of evidence of coaching ability imo
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10332 on: Today at 12:51:32 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:40:52 pm
Hang on, how the hell has it got to this point?  Klopp told the club 6 months ago.  I'd like to know why there was no succession plan in place before then anyway and what the fuck has been going on in the 6 month period since?


Fsg consider the Edwards appointment as way more important than the manager appointment
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10333 on: Today at 12:54:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
Yeah the thing is the over performance De Zerbis achieved with Brighton shits on winning the Dutch league by 20 points a piece of evidence of coaching ability imo

I think De Zerbi is a quality manager. Surprised with the grief he gets on here. Much rather him than the likes of Tuchel and Mourinho. De Zerbi has proved a lot, demonstrated he can get a team overperforming, and easily referencable by a current player and respected ex players.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10334 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:47:50 pm
An absolute bellend who won't gel with the club. Also seems incapable of lasting more than 2 seasons at one club which is a red flag. Like I said earlier, a less talented Mourinho.
No, no and no. Don't be so obtuse. What are you going by? He is as un-Mourinho as you can get.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10335 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
Yeah the thing is the over performance De Zerbis achieved with Brighton shits on winning the Dutch league by 20 points a piece of evidence of coaching ability imo

Is correct. Nothing against him as such but handing him the keys to the LFC squad would be akin to letting a guy with a second hand runabout have a spin in a Bugatti. The step up in quality is vast, and Im not convinced it would work.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10336 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:32 pm
Fsg consider the Edwards appointment as way more important than the manager appointment

Maybe he will make himself manager. Deepfake Al Pacino projection to give rousing team talks.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10337 on: Today at 12:55:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:16 pm
Yeah the thing is the over performance De Zerbis achieved with Brighton shits on winning the Dutch league by 20 points a piece of evidence of coaching ability imo
Damn, really? This has Brendan Rodgers written all over it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #10338 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm
On Tuchel, I do feel like he's been slightly unlucky at Bayern in that Leverkusen under Alonso are having literally one of the best seasons ever. It's still been below par but it's obviously piled the pressure on a club where minimum is to win league every season. They will still finish on a points total that wins the league most seasons.
