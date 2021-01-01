There are some misconceptions in the thread. One of them I do not understand.

There are two outstanding candidates left in July if Alonso and Amorim do not want the job.



One will be available: Thomas Tuchel. Amazing manager, has plenty of UCL experience and has won it too. The stories behind his sackings are not very well known, and I doubt he is the bad egg. For the culprits behind his sackings, look at Leonardo at PSG (what is he up to now, by the way?). At Chelsea, it was the whole debacle of the organisation crumbling. At Bayern, he has a squad in transition, with the old guard about to retire, while B04 have been outstanding this season (still undefeated). Further, he is in the semis of the UCL.



The other will not be easy to prize away from his current job. After Pep and Juergen, Luis Enrique is the elite manager that will win things with Liverpool. (Funnily, I am not sure where Carlo Ancelotti stands in this group, despite his great successes with Real M. I am not even sure what his footballing philosophy and systems, or tactics are.) So, Luis Enrique, in my opinion, is one of the best managers in the world around. He can play an agressive, direct football. Positioning is something else for his teams. I am not sure it is as high energy as early Klopp's football. You won't be boreed with the boring, sideways and backwards passing of Lijnders's current game. He also gets the best out of the talent at his disposal. He is also very stubborn, by the way. Will he leave PSG though?



There is no way on earth we go for mediocrity in Frank, de Zerbi, Howe, etc... Please, No. Many will turn away from football if that were to happen.



I have missed only a handful of Liverpool games since 2011. Looking forward to watching many more.