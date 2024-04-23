

Empire of the Kop

@empireofthekop

🎙️

@David_Ornstein

on Ruben Amorim:



"My information is that a move by Liverpool for Amorim is now regarded as unlikely. That will come as a surprise to many who thought that he might have been nailed on because of the reports that have emerged, particularly in Portugal, but those reports were not replicated over here."



[via

@TheAthletic

]



Ornstein: "Our information has always been that yes, Ruben Amorim is in the conversation for Liverpool, but hes not a shoo-in. They are running a thorough and methodical process that is considering a number of candidates to fit what they want in terms of the profile and the key criteria.

10:47 AM · Apr 23, 2024

·

3,895

Views



Ornstein: "They wont be afraid to be brave and bold in their own decision. It might not be a populist choice right now. It would seem that that might not be Amorim. In terms of whether it will be West Ham, we just cannot say at this point in time. But certainly, its a development that not many people saw coming.

10:47 AM · Apr 23, 2024

·

8,174

Views