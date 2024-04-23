« previous next »
Online upthereds95

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:24:32 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:22:40 am
What list are you looking at?

Just the betting odds the list of names on there are woeful. Luis enrique would be a good shout aswell but doubt he will leave PSG when they might win the champs league this year.
Online redintweed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:24:56 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:23:35 am
If this going to be the attitude then no one stands a chance. We have to be prepared to get behind whoever gets the job. Also, none of us know how it will go, suppose the person exceeds expectations? Unless you give people a chance who knows what they are capable of?

Exactly...
Online slaphead

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:25:41 am
haha Jaysus. I never really read in here, it's mental !  I'm quite relaxed, I think we know who we want and we'll get him and let the press and the journos scramble about trying to be first to unearth something
You can keep your likes of Eddie Howe and Jose Mourinho haha get de fuck. Knowing a character like Mourinho he will be actively pushing for the role but he'll be told to take a fuck off tablet and rightly so.
He's never ever gotten over his desire to manage us. A work mate of mine was from Porto and a massive Porto fan. When he was with Porto he was on Portuguese TV and they asked him his dream job and he right away said Liverpool, no hesitation. Loves us, pity its not a 2 way thing
Online stewy17

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:27:07 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:22:17 am
Good shout.

"Messi described Luis Enrique as one of the two best managers he has played for, the other being Guardiola.While Guardiola maintains that though he has played against many great footballing sides as a manager, Luis Enrique's Barcelona and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool were the best he has ever faced

In comparing the managers he has played for, Spain international Alcântara said, "Luis Enrique has the analytical positioning of Pep and the aggressiveness of Klopp" while also praising Enrique's communication skills in conveying his footballing ideas"

Such a shame that he's only 12 months into his PSG deal, which almost certainly rules him out.
Online danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:27:21 am

Empire of the Kop
@empireofthekop
🎙️
@David_Ornstein
 on Ruben Amorim:

"My information is that a move by Liverpool for Amorim is now regarded as unlikely. That will come as a surprise to many who thought that he might have been nailed on because of the reports that have emerged, particularly in Portugal, but those reports were not replicated over here."

[via
@TheAthletic
]

Ornstein: "Our information has always been that yes, Ruben Amorim is in the conversation for Liverpool, but hes not a shoo-in. They are running a thorough and methodical process that is considering a number of candidates to fit what they want in terms of the profile and the key criteria.
10:47 AM · Apr 23, 2024
·
3,895
 Views

Ornstein: "They wont be afraid to be brave and bold in their own decision. It might not be a populist choice right now. It would seem that that might not be Amorim. In terms of whether it will be West Ham, we just cannot say at this point in time. But certainly, its a development that not many people saw coming.
10:47 AM · Apr 23, 2024
·
8,174
 Views
Online stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:29:25 am
So we'll read about a lot of names being rumoured which is probably coming from the mangers' agents. It's a good way to put a bit of pressure on their current club to renew or improve a contract. The same thing happens during the transfer windows.

I still feel that we will not just jump at the "best available" but will appoint an interim manager and wait until we get who we want.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:29:56 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 11:27:21 am
Maybe it could still be Amorim, and there is an ongoing process it's just he's not sitting above all other options. Some of the shouts on here are absolutely mad though.
