Theres also no similarity in profile to Alonso and Amorim.
Clearly they are looking for a young manager to build a new era.
Theres some overlap in what Alonso would bring and what id expect we are looking for in terms of tactics, profile, personality, youth development etc.
I reckon theres some overlap with Amorim as well. Though the overlap would be different than Alonsos.
Id guess theres limited overlap in what Mourinho brings and what we want. In fact hed be the opposite of what we want in many respects.
Id guess weve gone through the process of identifying potential candidates and are working through interviews to select the manager we feel is best fitted to our needs/wants. That process will take time and each manager will probably be on different timescales due to availability etc. its why Id guess you hear snippets like yesterdays around Amorim. Other clubs going after the same managers will also force info into the public domain also.
I understand some people feeling worried but Id say we should just all relax on this. Therell be a process and diligence performed to get the right person in. The people in charge of this process are competent. We all wont agree on the final choice but thats to be expected given the lack of obvious and available managers. Id be surprised if it ends up Mourinho though.