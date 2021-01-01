Theres also no similarity in profile to Alonso and Amorim.



Clearly they are looking for a young manager to build a new era.



Theres some overlap in what Alonso would bring and what id expect we are looking for in terms of tactics, profile, personality, youth development etc.I reckon theres some overlap with Amorim as well. Though the overlap would be different than Alonsos.Id guess theres limited overlap in what Mourinho brings and what we want. In fact hed be the opposite of what we want in many respects.Id guess weve gone through the process of identifying potential candidates and are working through interviews to select the manager we feel is best fitted to our needs/wants. That process will take time and each manager will probably be on different timescales due to availability etc. its why Id guess you hear snippets like yesterdays around Amorim. Other clubs going after the same managers will also force info into the public domain also.I understand some people feeling worried but Id say we should just all relax on this. Therell be a process and diligence performed to get the right person in. The people in charge of this process are competent. We all wont agree on the final choice but thats to be expected given the lack of obvious and available managers. Id be surprised if it ends up Mourinho though.