bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:56:44 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:52:44 am
Would you stop it. Honestly, people, you really think our stats and numbers based backroom guys are going to crunch the numbers and come up with Jose Mourinho's name? Get a grip.

It depends on how they want to run the club really as others have mentioned, stats paint a fraction of the picture when it comes to hiring managers. We have no idea what other parameters the club will use to hire the next man.

True that hes ostensibly not a good fit from many angles (youth development, play style), the only way you could see it happening is if weve had some encouragement from Alonsos camp for next year and were looking for a stop gap who can win some trinkets/squeeze some more out of our elder statesmen along the way.
Logged

number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:57:18 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:40:08 am
Reeks of Mourinho im afraid.

I doubt anyone at LFC would consider hiring someone who revelled in his column for the S*n and had a big photo spread of him holding the rag. That alone should rule him out apart from the fact that he's a twat. I was at Wembley when he shushed the crowd, he can fuck off.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,783
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:57:36 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:55:11 am
Mourinho would make a lot of sense if someone like Xabi has told us he's willing to take the job in October. Gives Jose just about enough time to undo all the good work and piss enough people off to want to sack him.
Yes, but what hotel with put him up for 3 months?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:58:05 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:54:52 am
Id be surprised if Emery not on Edwards list .

Same Emery who was so adament that there wouldn't be a repeat of his experience at Arsenal that he brought in a whole entourage, including his own Director of Football, at Aston Villa?

Highly unlikely I would say.
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,286
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:59:23 am
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 10:58:05 am
Same Emery who was so adament that there wouldn't be a repeat of his experience at Arsenal that he brought in a whole entourage, including his own Director of Football, at Aston Villa?

Highly unlikely I would say.

Id still say he is on a list of probably 5 managers , probably 3/4th
Logged

jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,253
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:02:15 am
Intriguing.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,801
  • Meh sd f
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:03:39 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:43:00 am
Ha ha.

As if Edwards is sanctioning a move for Mourinho. Id be absolutely amazed.


I dont think Edwards is the messiah some think but hes shown over multiple different areas that he can make informed and ultimately good decisions. I just dont see a scenario where he lands on Mourinho as the best choice. Theres literally no overlap in what Mourinho brings and what wed want.
Theres also no similarity in profile to Alonso and Amorim.

Clearly they are looking for a young manager to build a new era.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,173
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:04:53 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:43:47 am
If it was going to be Lijnders it would have just been said. The players would already know too - there is no way it would be kept quiet.

If it is already known who our next manager is, we are keeping it quiet because he's currently under contract somewhere else, maybe with something still to play for.

Keep telling yourself that.

How did that work out with the DoF role.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

includo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:11:11 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:54:52 am
Id be surprised if Emery not on Edwards list .

not now lol  ;D
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,677
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:13:08 am
Bad year for Klopp to step down really
Logged

Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
  • Hare Krishna
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:14:39 am
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:57:18 am
I doubt anyone at LFC would consider hiring someone who revelled in his column for the S*n and had a big photo spread of him holding the rag. That alone should rule him out apart from the fact that he's a twat. I was at Wembley when he shushed the crowd, he can fuck off.

Which is precisely why it won't be him. Souness still gets a ton of stick for his interview, and rightly so. So hiring a columnist of that rag, no thank you and if they did, well, FSG can prepare for a boycott.
Logged

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,670
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:14:57 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:03:39 am
Theres also no similarity in profile to Alonso and Amorim.

Clearly they are looking for a young manager to build a new era.

Theres some overlap in what Alonso would bring and what id expect we are looking for in terms of tactics, profile, personality, youth development etc.

I reckon theres some overlap with Amorim as well. Though the overlap would be different than Alonsos.

Id guess theres limited overlap in what Mourinho brings and what we want. In fact hed be the opposite of what we want in many respects.

Id guess weve gone through the process of identifying potential candidates and are working through interviews to select the manager we feel is best fitted to our needs/wants. That process will take time and each manager will probably be on different timescales due to availability etc. its why Id guess you hear snippets like yesterdays around Amorim. Other clubs going after the same managers will also force info into the public domain also.

I understand some people feeling worried but Id say we should just all relax on this. Therell be a process and diligence performed to get the right person in. The people in charge of this process are competent. We all wont agree on the final choice but thats to be expected given the lack of obvious and available managers. Id be surprised if it ends up Mourinho though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:15:35 am
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
4m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery commits future to Aston Villa by extending contract as boss until 2027. Spaniard happy at #AVFC + club intend to sit down in summer to prolong deal further. Owners see 52yo becoming their version of Mr. Ferguson
@TheAthleticFC

What's the tea lady up next year?
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:15:50 am
Tuchel is the best option we have now.
Logged

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:16:20 am
Emery off the list now too   ;D

Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
  • J.F.T.97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:16:24 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:15:50 am
Tuchel is the best option we have now.

Behave
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:17:08 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:15:35 am
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
4m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery commits future to Aston Villa by extending contract as boss until 2027. Spaniard happy at #AVFC + club intend to sit down in summer to prolong deal further. Owners see 52yo becoming their version of Mr. Ferguson
@TheAthleticFC

What's the tea lady up next year?

So basically he was never on the list and Villa giving themselves and fans a boost for the end of the season then
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,454
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:17:27 am
Think it will be either Arno Slot or Thomas Frank.
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:17:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:26:48 am
Ben Jacobs said something similar on The Athletic.

Yes but Ben Jacobs is an absolute chancer.
Logged

robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,220
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:17:57 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:15:50 am
Tuchel is the best option we have now.

WTF
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,670
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:18:54 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:15:50 am
Tuchel is the best option we have now.

So your list of candidates this morning was Emery no.1 and Tuchel No.2?

Fair enough but I probably wouldnt have either in my Top 3 available candidates
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:18:58 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:17:08 am
So basically he was never on the list and Villa giving themselves and fans a boost for the end of the season then

Exactly! All these managers getting new contracts, like christmas has come early.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:19:21 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:17:41 am
Yes but Ben Jacobs is an absolute chancer.

And got sacked by the BBC for being a pervert.
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:19:47 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:16:24 am
Behave

Won a champions league and might do it again this year. Id rather have him short term than some of the names mentioned in here who are guaranteed to be awful ie thomas frank and de zerbi.

Hasnt been that good for bayern but leverkusen havent lost a game in any comp all season so its hard to compete.

Least he has some experience managing a big club unlike some of the no marks mentioned in this thread.

Logged

redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:20:32 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:09:05 am
Given the comments made about him, the people deemed unlikely or ruled out, and the data analytical approach, I think it's going to be Thomas Frank

I must be the only one on here who thinks that would be OK.

I have seen him do punditry and was very impressed with his tactical know how.

He has done extremely well with Brentford when you consider the resources at his disposal, he knows the Premier League and wouldn't cost the earth in compensation.

It might not be a popular view, But I would prefer him to many of the other names mentioned.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:20:47 am
Some fucking funny names flying about in here.

We aren't going to employ someone without Champions League experience & we aren't going to employ someone who won't command the respect of the team. If we do it's just Ferguson to Moyes MKII.

I'd go and get Luis Enrique. I don't know how achievable that is but I think he's the fella.
Logged

danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:20:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:27 am
Think it will be either Arno Slot or Thomas Frank.

If it's Thomas Frank then we've completely lost the plot.
Logged

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:21:09 am
Completely sanguine about this. The execs have Bren there before. Trust the Club to make the right appointment, hopefully can get some cash out of this too 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:21:43 am
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 11:20:32 am
I must be the only one on here who thinks that would be OK.

I have seen him do punditry and was very impressed with his tactical know how.

He has done extremely well with Brentford when you consider the resources at his disposal, he knows the Premier League and wouldn't cost the earth in compensation.

It might not be a popular view, But I would prefer him to many of the other names mentioned.

Have you seen how Brentford play? Fucking no chance.
Logged

upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:21:56 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:18:54 am
So your list of candidates this morning was Emery no.1 and Tuchel No.2?

Fair enough but I probably wouldnt have either in my Top 3 available candidates

No the emery thing just got posted coincidentally at the same time, but i wouldnt mind him just doubt he would leave villa right now. I wanted xabi but would have settled for amorim. Now id take tuchel as theres basically no good managers left on the list.
Logged

Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:22:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:19:21 am
And got sacked by the BBC for being a pervert.

That does seem to be standard for many BBC employees to be fair
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:22:17 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:20:47 am
Some fucking funny names flying about in here.

We aren't going to employ someone without Champions League experience & we aren't going to employ someone who won't command the respect of the team. If we do it's just Ferguson to Moyes MKII.

I'd go and get Luis Enrique. I don't know how achievable that is but I think he's the fella.

Good shout.

"Messi described Luis Enrique as one of the two best managers he has played for, the other being Guardiola.While Guardiola maintains that though he has played against many great footballing sides as a manager, Luis Enrique's Barcelona and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool were the best he has ever faced

In comparing the managers he has played for, Spain international Alcântara said, "Luis Enrique has the analytical positioning of Pep and the aggressiveness of Klopp" while also praising Enrique's communication skills in conveying his footballing ideas"
Logged

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:22:40 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:21:56 am
No the emery thing just got posted coincidentally at the same time, but i wouldnt mind him just doubt he would leave villa right now. I wanted xabi but would have settled for amorim. Now id take tuchel as theres basically no good managers left on the list.

What list are you looking at?
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:22:43 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:21:09 am
Completely sanguine about this. The execs have Bren there before. Trust the Club to make the right appointment, hopefully can get some cash out of this too 

You just wanted to use sanguine in a sentence didn't you
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:23:29 am
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 11:15:50 am
Tuchel is the best option we have now.

Shame hes a massive c*nt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,480
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:23:40 am
Anyone know if the "I hate Samie" meeting is the same time tonight as normal? I know we moved to a bigger venue to accommodate but wasn't sure if time changed or not.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:23:51 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:22:40 am
What list are you looking at?

1. Alonso
2. Amorin
3. Tuchel

He wrote it himself in crayon.
Logged

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:23:55 am
No I diDant. Thats just making a Rod for my own back 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:23:58 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:04:53 am
Keep telling yourself that.

How did that work out with the DoF role.

What?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:24:28 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:23:40 am
Anyone know if the "I hate Samie" meeting is the same time tonight as normal? I know we moved to a bigger venue to accommodate but wasn't sure if time changed or not.

Shame hes a massive c*nt.

Oops replied to the wrong post 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
