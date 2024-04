Yep and there is going to be a long list of requirements, I'd imagine top of the list is someone who doesn't want the same level of power Klopp had at the end of his time here, it burnt Klopp out, Klopp is a unicorn you bend the structure for him but I doubt FSG will do that again especially from the off for a new manager.



That kind of thinking though is how we ended up with a shortlist of Rodgers and Martinez. Once Martinez was ruled out we ended up bending the structure for Rodgers. Why would any top manager go into a job in which he is going to have very little power and the club has basically been handed to Edwards.We were successful when there was a balance of power between the nerds and Klopp with Gordon making the final decisions. We now have a system in which Edwards has now taken over the Gordon role and appointed his mate as DoF. Hughes has brought a couple of mates of his own and the balance has swung entirely in the direction of the nerds.Are we looking to recruit a top manager to look to compete at the very top level or will it be a case of looking for a fall guy if things don't go well. Top managers want an element of control. They want to be able to shape a squad to enable them to play the kind of football they choose to play.