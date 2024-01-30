Id much rather Pochettino, Tuchel or Emery for their experience than any of the lesser known quantities on the list of odds, and if not them, Id prefer Ljinders for the continuity. Worse comes to worse, you give Ljinders a go for a year and then Alonso or Ancelotti become available if it doesnt go well. The initial three mentioned are all managers with experience of competing for major honours. People like to talk down Pochettino but he did great job at Spurs in tricky circumstances and has since won the league at PSG. Emery and Tuchel also have good seasons at PSG on their CV, along with European trophies and premier league experience. Theyre two managers who regularly reach the latter end of European competitions. I also think its underestimated how valuable Tuchels experience in following Klopp twice is.



Simeone and Conte are other brilliant managers that should be considered. Simeone especially would thrive with our crowd and has shown he can compete against much bigger budgets, and for all the talk of his style, in La Liga they arent purely defensive, its only the case when they are the underdogs, and with the fire power we have, improving defensively as a base for the attacking talent is a great pathway to winning. Zidane and Flick too, but theyre both enigmas in their own way that make their compatibility hard to judge.



I get the reasons behind the no knobhead policy, but you have to also look at who some of these people have fallen out with, and they tend to be knobhead clubs, so perhaps falling out with them is no bad thing.



These are the managers in the closest tiers to Klopps level. Elite managers are hard to come by and even harder to predict. Alonso has put himself in this conversation, and I personally think Xavi is worth a conversation too, but rather than looking at Slot, Schmidt, Hoeness or whoever, surely these names all come first?