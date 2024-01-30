« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 429145 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Wonder will Slot bring Van Persie with him.
Offline danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
@pedro sepulveda

✈️ The jet that Rúben Amorim used to fly to London is NOT from the owner of @WestHam and it WASN'T paid by the English club. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Offline stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
@pedro sepulveda

✈️ The jet that Rúben Amorim used to fly to London is NOT from the owner of @WestHam and it WASN'T paid by the English club. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

He also tweeted that Amorim was meeting West Ham and Liverpool. Maybe he is right, maybe he is wrong, maybe he knows diddly squat.
Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
I really doubt that Amorim took a huff because we were talking to a few candidates. Imagine Klopp threw the toys out because we were talking with Carlo as well as him.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

If Ancelotti and Klopp were happy to sit down to interview, but Rodgers wasn't, I'd say that's more a reflection on him than us - two of the greatest ever were happy to be interviewed but this dude who hadn't won anything wasn't happy. Low and behold Rodgers had a fair degree of an ego on him which in many ways was to our detriment.

If Amorim decided to not join us because we dare ask him to interview then perhaps it's a real bullet dodged
Offline stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm »
If we are just throwing random names in the hat that some unknown journalists have mentioned then Im going to throw in Peter Crouch. He loves us and whilst he has no managerial experience Id love to hear him wind up some of the journalists that ask stupid pre-match questions.Have you shrunk, Are you sitting or standing cos you look so small, Could you stand up when asking questions so I can see you..ok you are, I need to buy a hearing aid as I cant hear you down there, You tiny guys all seem to ask stupid questions, Gosh you have a big voice for such a tiny person.

Ok ignore me and I apologise for anyone who thinks they are small compared to Peter.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Some chat and a lot of uninformed speculation really
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

Rodgers problem wasn't about being interviewed he ruled himself out because he didn't want to work under a DoF.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

They are going for a job, why would they think there isnt an interview involved and that others wont be interviewed? Klopp was interviewed for the job in New York.   
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm
They are going for a job, why would they think there isnt an interview involved and that others wont be interviewed? Klopp was interviewed for the job in New York.

So many clubs interview on the basis of a one and only candidate though don't they? The idea being they do all research and due diligence to be confident of getting their man, to the point that interviews are somewhat more of a formality.

That's the way it's been for many clubs. To go about sounding out various managers at one time doesn't do confidence for any potential manager as they wont be sure if theyre the preferred candidate..
Offline stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm
Some chat and a lot of uninformed speculation really


Id say its all speculation.

Enter the ring Paulo Fonseca from Lille.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 12:31:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Would be some unknown data set to make him qualified.

Not really. Lots of data that suggests he'd be a great fit with our squad and plenty of other data that shows he's done a brilliant job at Stuttgart. The biggest question really is whether or not he'd be interested in leaving for anyone apart from Bayern.
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 12:33:43 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm
You break it to Samie then, as he was pretty sure on both of them.

Just report him

There was too much rubbish posted about Xabi the man and honour and anyone who said Xabi wasnt likely to come was jumped on and insulted (for apparently knowing nothing about Xabi the man). Glad at least that the Amorim-wagoneers arent as vocally dismissive of other options.

But lets be real, its gotta be Rodgers at this point 
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
·
Jan 30
🚨 Michael Edwards has turned down chance to rejoin Liverpool. Mike Gordon called last weekend to float idea of taking senior role at club or FSG, overseeing #LFC rebuild. But Edwards made clear he will not be coming back @TheAthleticFC aft @FabrizioRomano https://theathletic.com/5238508/2024/01/30/liverpool-michael-edwards-sporting-director-next/

 :-X

Wasnt Edwards unofficially back since December?
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Offline markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 12:38:27 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
He also tweeted that Amorim was meeting West Ham and Liverpool. Maybe he is right, maybe he is wrong, maybe he knows diddly squat.
People here easily forget we have offices in London as well as Liverpool.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 12:40:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
Yup thats part of what Im driving at - the job can swallow people up and the leap in not only the emotional intangibles but the practical duties is huge
The other part is reproducing on the pitch what youve produced in a totally different footballing environment

Theres only sketchy data for any of this and nerds arent good at judging qualitative measures

These sorts of posts are ridiculous. You have decided that they're not considering intangibles, there's no evidence that that's actually the case.

"nerds arent good at judging qualitative measures" brilliant. Are you 12? Maybe stats aren't great for this, but for a number of years we've considered personality as a major point when determining player signings. Of course we'll be doing the same thing with a new manager.
Offline markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 12:42:03 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm

If Amorim decided to not join us because we dare ask him to interview then perhaps it's a real bullet dodged
I think that it's totally legitimate to discuss visions and future goals with an individual without it having to be framed as an interview. Unless both sides can be broad minded enough to see that both sides are being interviewed simultaneously
Offline B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 12:54:26 am »
Regardless of interview or no interview, if you would join West Ham over Liverpool you're a nutter to be honest. I know they have some talented players and a better set up now but I think it's a pretty bad stepping stone if you have ambition beyond that. You'd have to do crazy things there, too many big budget teams in the Prem
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 12:58:21 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:54:26 am
Regardless of interview or no interview, if you would join West Ham over Liverpool you're a nutter to be honest. I know they have some talented players and a better set up now but I think it's a pretty bad stepping stone if you have ambition beyond that. You'd have to do crazy things there, too many big budget teams in the Prem

Looks far more likely that he isn't our top candidate, rather than him choosing West Ham over Liverpool.
Offline B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 01:06:53 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:58:21 am
Looks far more likely that he isn't our top candidate, rather than him choosing West Ham over Liverpool.
Yeah I don't really mean choosing West Ham over us tbf,  but choosing to go there instead of waiting for better job/holding out for possibility of us
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 01:12:09 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:02:40 am
So many clubs interview on the basis of a one and only candidate though don't they? The idea being they do all research and due diligence to be confident of getting their man, to the point that interviews are somewhat more of a formality.

That's the way it's been for many clubs. To go about sounding out various managers at one time doesn't do confidence for any potential manager as they wont be sure if theyre the preferred candidate..

I dont agree with that in this instance. Amorin is 39 years old and has 5 years or so experience at the top level in Portugal. If he expects to be the only one interviewing for a job like this, then thatd not be realistic imo.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:06:53 am
Yeah I don't really mean choosing West Ham over us tbf,  but choosing to go there instead of waiting for better job/holding out for possibility of us

Yeah there's no reason at all for him to rush into joining West Ham. He could just tell them he'll wait until the season is over before making any decisions and if they look elsewhere... oh well, it's West Ham!

I didn't think compatibility with our current squad would be the biggest factor when considering new managers. But if we've decided Amorim isn't right, you'd suspect it's a pretty significant contributor, as he'd appear to tick most other boxes.

With that in mind, Hoeness is very high on the list... Carrick not far behind  :-X
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 01:16:13 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:12:09 am
I dont agree with that in this instance. Amorin is 39 years old and has 5 years or so experience at the top level in Portugal. If he expects to be the only one interviewing for a job like this, then thatd not be realistic imo.

Yeah. We're not hiring someone without an interview. You wouldn't do that for a corner shop let alone a multi-million pound business. Doesn't matter who it is. We had Klopp and Ancelotti interview.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 01:19:04 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:12:13 am
Yeah there's no reason at all for him to rush into joining West Ham.

I don't think it's a formality he'd end up at West Ham. At a minimum, the Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern jobs are open this summer. Marcelo Bielsa once flew all the way from Argentina to turn Everton down at a lounge at Heathrow.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 01:21:23 am »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm
Relax everyone.

Giving De Zerbi false sense of hope before playing City. Its all part of Edwards plan

Can you imagine 😂
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 01:27:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:47 pm
Howe has a really good magagerial record.  Its the personality  fit thats the issue

He looks like a sentient turnip.
Offline MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 01:37:01 am »
If it wasn't west hams private jet who's was it? I know he would be fairly wealthy but would he charter one himself?

Liverpool I believe have offices in London so it's not out of question he would be meeting us. In saying that there is definitely something to orny pricks tweets.. Maybe Inzaghi now their league is done?
Offline Red_Rich

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 01:40:40 am »
I personally think Emery is ready to step up.

Wasn't quite the right time for him at Arsenal but he's proved himself since then.

He now has plenty of Prem experience and his European record is far better than anyone who's been mentioned.

Might not be the most popular choice .... but isn't that what they warned us.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 02:00:51 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:08:09 pm
Potter can fuck right off.

Okay, Severus
Offline Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 02:08:59 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:40:40 am
I personally think Emery is ready to step up.

Wasn't quite the right time for him at Arsenal but he's proved himself since then.

He now has plenty of Prem experience and his European record is far better than anyone who's been mentioned.

Might not be the most popular choice .... but isn't that what they warned us.


Bit flavour of the month if you ask me.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10030 on: Today at 02:46:02 am »
It's going to end up being someone relatively unknown and this place and reddit will go mad. Exciting times ahead  :-X
Offline redk84

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 06:03:34 am »
If this Amorim fella ends up at West ham. Its not likely he chose them over us but never know I suppose

Alonso is making a smart decision I think staying where he is. He's got time on his hands...maybe we'll see him in the future at some point.

Whoever we get....progressive type to take us on a new journey or experienced type that will steady ship for a couple years...I expect news will be coming with the season ending soon
Online red_Mark1980

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 06:13:08 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:46:02 am
It's going to end up being someone relatively unknown and this place and reddit will go mad. Exciting times ahead  :-X

I mean the current favourite is a bald Dutch fella...
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10033 on: Today at 06:20:50 am »
Id much rather Pochettino, Tuchel or Emery for their experience than any of the lesser known quantities on the list of odds, and if not them, Id prefer Ljinders for the continuity. Worse comes to worse, you give Ljinders a go for a year and then Alonso or Ancelotti become available if it doesnt go well. The initial three mentioned are all managers with experience of competing for major honours. People like to talk down Pochettino but he did great job at Spurs in tricky circumstances and has since won the league at PSG. Emery and Tuchel also have good seasons at PSG on their CV, along with European trophies and premier league experience. Theyre two managers who regularly reach the latter end of European competitions. I also think its underestimated how valuable Tuchels experience in following Klopp twice is.

Simeone and Conte are other brilliant managers that should be considered. Simeone especially would thrive with our crowd and has shown he can compete against much bigger budgets, and for all the talk of his style, in La Liga they arent purely defensive, its only the case when they are the underdogs, and with the fire power we have, improving defensively as a base for the attacking talent is a great pathway to winning. Zidane and Flick too, but theyre both enigmas in their own way that make their compatibility hard to judge.

I get the reasons behind the no knobhead policy, but you have to also look at who some of these people have fallen out with, and they tend to be knobhead clubs, so perhaps falling out with them is no bad thing.

These are the managers in the closest tiers to Klopps level. Elite managers are hard to come by and even harder to predict. Alonso has put himself in this conversation, and I personally think Xavi is worth a conversation too, but rather than looking at Slot, Schmidt, Hoeness or whoever, surely these names all come first?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10034 on: Today at 06:32:54 am »
If Amorim ends up at West Ham, its because we decided hes not the one. It certainly feels like we may have U-turned on him a bit. Id actually warned to the idea of him so its a bit of a shame.

Lots of people talking about Mourinho but it obviously wont be him. Theres no way hes scoring high on any analysis, nor a personality that is going to be compatible with the club. Tuchel seems like a Mourinho Lite so I wouldnt go near him.

De Zerbi terrifies me because Hughes is supposedly a big fan.

With respect, I think the job is too big for Slot or Hoeness, and I dont think Iraola, ONeil or Frank are good enough.

Its all pretty wild. I was so sure it was Alonso or Amorim. They seemed like the only two who ticked all the boxes.
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10035 on: Today at 06:43:32 am »
^^^ That's pretty much how I feel.

Maybe Ange (not mentioned intensely) is in the running?

If not, I't take a gamble on Thiago Motta, he's got a good style and philosophy.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10036 on: Today at 06:45:25 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
This thread is mental. Why are people so worried? Whatever will be, will be, no point over analysing everything.

Over analysing is literally the purpose of a forum.
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10037 on: Today at 06:46:35 am »
If we're interviewing more than one manager then Amorim is well within his rights to interview more than one club.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10038 on: Today at 06:50:04 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
This thread is mental. Why are people so worried? Whatever will be, will be, no point over analysing everything.

May as well just not speak or think. Just lie in bed and what will be will be
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10039 on: Today at 06:50:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:45:25 am
Over analysing is literally the purpose of a forum.

It may be for other forums, but not RAWK. RAWK should be a place to read good writing about Liverpool FC, it should encourage good writers to submit articles knowing that they will be read and they'll get intelligent feedback and encouragement.
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

