If we are just throwing random names in the hat that some unknown journalists have mentioned then Im going to throw in Peter Crouch. He loves us and whilst he has no managerial experience Id love to hear him wind up some of the journalists that ask stupid pre-match questions
.Have you shrunk, Are you sitting or standing cos you look so small, Could you stand up when asking questions so I can see you
..ok you are, I need to buy a hearing aid as I cant hear you down there, You tiny guys all seem to ask stupid questions, Gosh you have a big voice for such a tiny person.
Ok ignore me and I apologise for anyone who thinks they are small compared to Peter.