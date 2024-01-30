« previous next »
Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Wonder will Slot bring Van Persie with him.
Offline danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
@pedro sepulveda

✈️ The jet that Rúben Amorim used to fly to London is NOT from the owner of @WestHam and it WASN'T paid by the English club. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Online stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
@pedro sepulveda

✈️ The jet that Rúben Amorim used to fly to London is NOT from the owner of @WestHam and it WASN'T paid by the English club. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

He also tweeted that Amorim was meeting West Ham and Liverpool. Maybe he is right, maybe he is wrong, maybe he knows diddly squat.
Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
I really doubt that Amorim took a huff because we were talking to a few candidates. Imagine Klopp threw the toys out because we were talking with Carlo as well as him.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

If Ancelotti and Klopp were happy to sit down to interview, but Rodgers wasn't, I'd say that's more a reflection on him than us - two of the greatest ever were happy to be interviewed but this dude who hadn't won anything wasn't happy. Low and behold Rodgers had a fair degree of an ego on him which in many ways was to our detriment.

If Amorim decided to not join us because we dare ask him to interview then perhaps it's a real bullet dodged
Online stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm »
If we are just throwing random names in the hat that some unknown journalists have mentioned then Im going to throw in Peter Crouch. He loves us and whilst he has no managerial experience Id love to hear him wind up some of the journalists that ask stupid pre-match questions.Have you shrunk, Are you sitting or standing cos you look so small, Could you stand up when asking questions so I can see you..ok you are, I need to buy a hearing aid as I cant hear you down there, You tiny guys all seem to ask stupid questions, Gosh you have a big voice for such a tiny person.

Ok ignore me and I apologise for anyone who thinks they are small compared to Peter.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Some chat and a lot of uninformed speculation really
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

Rodgers problem wasn't about being interviewed he ruled himself out because he didn't want to work under a DoF.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Is this us pissing about and doing 'interviews' like we did with Rodgers in 2012? He outright rejected being a part of that kind of process like it was some kind of competition (with Bobby Brown Shoes) and said 'you either want me or you don't' before they went back in for him.

Regardless of what you think of Rodgers, his stance is one most managers would have.

Wouldn't surprise me if Amorim is doing the same here.

They are going for a job, why would they think there isnt an interview involved and that others wont be interviewed? Klopp was interviewed for the job in New York.   
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm
They are going for a job, why would they think there isnt an interview involved and that others wont be interviewed? Klopp was interviewed for the job in New York.

So many clubs interview on the basis of a one and only candidate though don't they? The idea being they do all research and due diligence to be confident of getting their man, to the point that interviews are somewhat more of a formality.

That's the way it's been for many clubs. To go about sounding out various managers at one time doesn't do confidence for any potential manager as they wont be sure if theyre the preferred candidate..
Online stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm
Some chat and a lot of uninformed speculation really


Id say its all speculation.

Enter the ring Paulo Fonseca from Lille.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 12:31:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Would be some unknown data set to make him qualified.

Not really. Lots of data that suggests he'd be a great fit with our squad and plenty of other data that shows he's done a brilliant job at Stuttgart. The biggest question really is whether or not he'd be interested in leaving for anyone apart from Bayern.
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 12:33:43 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm
You break it to Samie then, as he was pretty sure on both of them.

Just report him

There was too much rubbish posted about Xabi the man and honour and anyone who said Xabi wasnt likely to come was jumped on and insulted (for apparently knowing nothing about Xabi the man). Glad at least that the Amorim-wagoneers arent as vocally dismissive of other options.

But lets be real, its gotta be Rodgers at this point 
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
·
Jan 30
🚨 Michael Edwards has turned down chance to rejoin Liverpool. Mike Gordon called last weekend to float idea of taking senior role at club or FSG, overseeing #LFC rebuild. But Edwards made clear he will not be coming back @TheAthleticFC aft @FabrizioRomano https://theathletic.com/5238508/2024/01/30/liverpool-michael-edwards-sporting-director-next/

 :-X

Wasnt Edwards unofficially back since December?
Online markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 12:38:27 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
He also tweeted that Amorim was meeting West Ham and Liverpool. Maybe he is right, maybe he is wrong, maybe he knows diddly squat.
People here easily forget we have offices in London as well as Liverpool.
Online Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 12:40:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
Yup thats part of what Im driving at - the job can swallow people up and the leap in not only the emotional intangibles but the practical duties is huge
The other part is reproducing on the pitch what youve produced in a totally different footballing environment

Theres only sketchy data for any of this and nerds arent good at judging qualitative measures

These sorts of posts are ridiculous. You have decided that they're not considering intangibles, there's no evidence that that's actually the case.

"nerds arent good at judging qualitative measures" brilliant. Are you 12? Maybe stats aren't great for this, but for a number of years we've considered personality as a major point when determining player signings. Of course we'll be doing the same thing with a new manager.
Online markedasred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 12:42:03 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm

If Amorim decided to not join us because we dare ask him to interview then perhaps it's a real bullet dodged
I think that it's totally legitimate to discuss visions and future goals with an individual without it having to be framed as an interview. Unless both sides can be broad minded enough to see that both sides are being interviewed simultaneously
