If we are just throwing random names in the hat that some unknown journalists have mentioned then Im going to throw in Peter Crouch. He loves us and whilst he has no managerial experience Id love to hear him wind up some of the journalists that ask stupid pre-match questions .Have you shrunk, Are you sitting or standing cos you look so small, Could you stand up when asking questions so I can see you ..ok you are, I need to buy a hearing aid as I cant hear you down there, You tiny guys all seem to ask stupid questions, Gosh you have a big voice for such a tiny person.



Ok ignore me and I apologise for anyone who thinks they are small compared to Peter.