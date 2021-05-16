Is there any shred of evidence that we might be interested in Howe? Or Mourinho, apart from him being at the match yesterday? I am fully on the side of supporting the new manager no matter who he is, but either of those two would make that virtually impossible for me. There's a big difference between being "brave not popular" and giving a big middle finger to the supporters.



As for Amorim, I offer the incredibly hot take that if we really want him, he won't be signing for West Ham. I maybe could see WHU as a 'careful' stepping stone sort of club for someone trying to manage his career, but not for someone with two Portuguese titles under his belt. How would they in any way be an improvement over staying in Lisbon for a season? Bizarre story all around.