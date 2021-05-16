« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 426764 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 10:33:44 pm »
The only one who genuinely scares me is Howe. Id be prepared to give Mourinho a chance, but not Eddie.
Online Simplexity

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:33:44 pm
The only one who genuinely scares me is Howe. Id be prepared to give Mourinho a chance, but not Eddie.

I'd take VVD as a player manager over Howe.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:50:26 pm
Michael Edwards has a no dickhead policy but then again hes mates with Beheddie so anything is possible. Would rather watch Mourinho than that c*nt anywhere near anfield.

Can I just say that I love how creative people are for nicknames like these. Absolutely brilliant.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 10:37:57 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:33:44 pm
The only one who genuinely scares me is Howe. Id be prepared to give Mourinho a chance, but not Eddie.

I wouldnt worry about him being an actual possibility! 
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 10:29:54 pm
Sporting are gunning for the title and probably only a couple of games away from winning it. Theyre hardly going to announce it now. I think hell get announced as Liverpool manager once Sporting are confirmed champs
hes literally been photographed getting on a plane to London to meet West Ham..

Today


Im not so sure you're right
Online Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 10:38:53 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:33:44 pm
The only one who genuinely scares me is Howe. Id be prepared to give Mourinho a chance, but not Eddie.

What if he didnt bring Tindall?
Online Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:35:35 pm
Can I just say that I love how creative people are for nicknames like these. Absolutely brilliant.

Seconded. Tickles me every time I see it.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 10:39:47 pm »
Howe has a really good magagerial record.  Its the personality  fit thats the issue
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Sorry, this was a response to someone saying we were 'dicking about with interviews'.

Not saying we shouldn't be conducting interviews! In the past we were interviewing for the undisputed first choice after doing due diligence,with nobidy else being talked to. But if they're talking with numerous coaches at one time, that isn't comfortable for a manager in a job who will have egg on their faces if it doesn't come to fruition.

I'd have thought the recruitment do their diligence and circle the name for who they want before commencing discussions for their undisputed choice.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 10:40:11 pm »
question. why is he flying in for interview with west ham when he said he was fully concentrating on Sporting obviously til end of season?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:54:15 pm
What a car crash this is turning out to possibly be. There are very few remaining names left and they are most likely not available. I fear FSG are going to pull out another Rodgers esq appointment.

In what world is us choosing not to go for Amorim a car crash? This isn't Alonso, who chose to stay at Leverkusen. Amorim is keen to move on, if he doesn't come here it's because we've decided he's not the one.

Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:40:11 pm
question. why is he flying in for interview with west ham when he said he was fully concentrating on Sporting obviously til end of season?

Because when he said that no-one was actively trying to hire him. Now they are, he's realised that focus goes out the window and he's getting his future sorted... also the Portuguese league is basically a done deal now and they don't play again until Sunday so probably has some time.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 10:42:00 pm »
Mad this.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:08 pm
Rodgers did an interview though didn't he? Henry and co were suitably hoodwinked by the dodgy dossier and snakeoil sales patter. Wasn't it that Rodgers refused a second interview and said either you're giving me the job or you're not and they give him the job?

So I thought they were chatting up Bobby Brown Shoes with the full intention of getting Rodgers in for an interview at the same stage.

Rodgers got wind of them equally considering Martinez and said screw it, outright rejected them for an interview before FSG did a bit more due diligence and approached him with the full intention they wanted him and nobody else.

Only after was the dossier produced.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:38:53 pm
What if he didnt bring Tindall?

He's supposed to be joining Tidal the music streaming platform anyway last time I heard.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:40:50 pm
In what world is us choosing not to go for Amorim a car crash? This isn't Alonso, who chose to stay at Leverkusen. Amorim is keen to move on, if he doesn't come here it's because we've decided he's not the one.

I said possibly, but yeah having the first and second best choices now seemingly turning us down or rejected for unknown reasons is working out great.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:47:45 pm
I said possibly, but yeah having the first and second best choices now seemingly turning us down or rejected for unknown reasons is working out great.
No way hes turning us down for West Ham. If we want him, well get involved and it will happen.
Online smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 10:51:32 pm »
This thread is mental. Why are people so worried? Whatever will be, will be, no point over analysing everything.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9977 on: Today at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:51:32 pm
This thread is mental. Why are people so worried? Whatever will be, will be, no point over analysing everything.
:lmao


My god, would that everyone was a sane as this.


Theres no Klopp out there.  But there are really good managers.  We will have a really good manager.
Online Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9978 on: Today at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:47 pm
Howe has a really good magagerial record.  Its the personality  fit thats the issue

As a coach, Howe is very good and he's proven at Newcastle he can step up a level. But he's a whinging little fart. Fuck that.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9979 on: Today at 10:55:40 pm »
If you're coming around to the idea of Howe taking over in the short term it might be time to take a break from the thread.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9980 on: Today at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:54:14 pm
As a coach, Howe is very good and he's proven at Newcastle he can step up a level. But he's a whinging little fart. Fuck that.

At Newcastle he has shown his limitations as well, which means he probably isn't ready for a top job. Nevermind the dickhead aspect meaning he isn't good for hs
Online Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9981 on: Today at 10:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:23:14 pm
If they are using "stats" purely to pick a manager then they are actual idiots and we are doomed to fail.

100%

There are number of nuances that need to be considered and the fans willing to give whoever it is time is the key to all of it.
Online Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9982 on: Today at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:56:41 pm
At Newcastle he has shown his limitations as well, which means he probably isn't ready for a top job. Nevermind the dickhead aspect meaning he isn't good for hs

Dunno. Think he's done fantastically there to be honest. CL qualification first full season was insane and despite a ridiculous injury list this season they are back in the mix for European footy again. Very unfortunate not to get out of a very difficult group as well.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 11:00:42 pm »
Just hope the next appointment is inspired enough to retain our biggest players

I know no one is bigger than the club but a big name looking to leave could set us back significantly
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 11:01:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:01:11 pm
I am a nerd . And the point is theres no way to know use analytics to show you how Dutch league performance would translate to one of the worlds biggest clubs in the permier league as far as I can see
Theres no data filter for can they be the figure head of the club  or can they keep star players happy and producing at their best or how do they maintain performance across a 50 game season etc etc etc etc etc

Don't disagree but isn't it broadly the same for Amorim and the Portuguese league?

I've no idea what we're planning if it's not Amorim - not because he was the only option, just felt like that's where we were going. I can buy them doing just about anything. Like I see a world where it's Zidane, maybe Tuchel, or a world where Edwards goes full nerd and goes for Maresca at Leicester or something like tha.t
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9985 on: Today at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:58:54 pm
Dunno. Think he's done fantastically there to be honest. CL qualification first full season was insane and despite a ridiculous injury list this season they are back in the mix for European footy again. Very unfortunate not to get out of a very difficult group as well.

I thought a lot of the issues this year, including his injuries, was from an inability to juggle multiple competitions or use the full depth of his squad - lack of rotation drove his players into the ground and they suffered badly.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9986 on: Today at 11:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:37:06 pm
Motta is tactically very interesting but I wouldnt want him anywhere near the job with his level of experience.

One thing I will say on Frank, as someone who watches a lot of the football league, he turned Ivan Toney from a strong but blunt and basic poacher into one of the best penalty box strikers in Europe. Toney has superb awareness, great feet in tight spaces, is an excellent decision maker and improved his range of finishing massively.

I dont love Frank as an appointment because of his lack of higher level experience, but if you look at him as a case study of elevating individual players beyond their perceived ceiling, hes quite excellent at it. Jensen, Norgaard, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins, Pinnock etc all played the best football of their careers under Frank OR he helped elevate them to a higher level and bigger club.

I really think it's going to be Frank.
Online cptrios

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 11:07:27 pm »
Is there any shred of evidence that we might be interested in Howe? Or Mourinho, apart from him being at the match yesterday? I am fully on the side of supporting the new manager no matter who he is, but either of those two would make that virtually impossible for me. There's a big difference between being "brave not popular" and giving a big middle finger to the supporters.

As for Amorim, I offer the incredibly hot take that if we really want him, he won't be signing for West Ham. I maybe could see WHU as a 'careful' stepping stone sort of club for someone trying to manage his career, but not for someone with two Portuguese titles under his belt. How would they in any way be an improvement over staying in Lisbon for a season? Bizarre story all around.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 11:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:05:55 pm
I really think it's going to be Frank.

Do you think Frank would Slot right in?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 11:08:03 pm »
ESPN's Nerd in Chief Ryan O'Hanlon had Frank as his no. 1 pick a few months back, and that's what got me really worried. I think it's exactly the MO of FSG and the nerds to hire Frank for this massive job.
Online stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 11:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:04:34 pm
I thought a lot of the issues this year, including his injuries, was from an inability to juggle multiple competitions or use the full depth of his squad - lack of rotation drove his players into the ground and they suffered badly.

And let's not forget that he didn't make any subs in three games in a row or so because of all those injuries they had. His response to having loads of injured players was to run the remaining ones into the ground as well. Utter stupidity. And then you look at Klopp who has faced a proper injury crisis and just kept going and doing his best with the players he had, even if half of them were a bunch of kids with less than a handful of senior appearances combined. Going from Klopp to Howe based on how they dealt with an injury crisis alone would be outrageous not even considering all the other differences between them.
Online cptrios

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 11:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:37:06 pm
Motta is tactically very interesting but I wouldnt want him anywhere near the job with his level of experience.

One thing I will say on Frank, as someone who watches a lot of the football league, he turned Ivan Toney from a strong but blunt and basic poacher into one of the best penalty box strikers in Europe. Toney has superb awareness, great feet in tight spaces, is an excellent decision maker and improved his range of finishing massively.

I dont love Frank as an appointment because of his lack of higher level experience, but if you look at him as a case study of elevating individual players beyond their perceived ceiling, hes quite excellent at it. Jensen, Norgaard, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins, Pinnock etc all played the best football of their careers under Frank OR he helped elevate them to a higher level and bigger club.

I know nothing about him apart from the negativity that meets any mention in this thread, but if he's got a positive personality and he can improve Nunez's finishing by any noticeable degree, I'm fine with him.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:54:14 pm
As a coach, Howe is very good and he's proven at Newcastle he can step up a level. But he's a whinging little fart. Fuck that.

Yup, if we're going to break our 'no dickheads' rule with our manager, let's at least get a dickhead who has an ounce of backbone and integrity like Simeone.

Would be genuinely hard to support the club with such an unlikeable stooge in charge, no matter how good a manager he is - give me Frank, Iraola or De Zerbi as midtable PL manager alternatives any day.
Online Guz-kop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 11:11:47 pm »
The guy must be seriously messed up if he's seriously contemplating west ham when the Liverpool, man united, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and maybe Chelsea jobs are available. Plus whatever is going on in Italy.

Absolutely not worth getting our knickers in a twist about this just yet. We're not getting another Klopp. That person doesn't exist and there is no one close to a sure thing. Way too early to lose heads over this
Online Midget

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9994 on: Today at 11:11:55 pm »
Looking at Arne Slot, and to me it seems like his career has been very similar to Amorim's on the face of it.

Firs he did a good job with Alkmaar as Amorim did with Braga. Then he did a great job with Feyenoord (the third team in Netherlands just like Sporting is in Portugal) and won them their first title in a while, also reaching a European final. It's not inconceivable that we met with both and decided to go with Slot (explaining the shift in betting odds and Amorim's sudden interest in West Ham). Based on the statistical analysis posted in this thread before it seems like Slot's playing style is one of the more similar ones to ours in Europe too which might play a part.
Online Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9995 on: Today at 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:05:55 pm
I really think it's going to be Frank.

Will he bring Ben Mee?
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9996 on: Today at 11:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Midget on Today at 11:11:55 pm
Looking at Arne Slot, and to me it seems like his career has been very similar to Amorim's on the face of it.

Firs he did a good job with Alkmaar as Amorim did with Braga. Then he did a great job with Feyenoord (the third team in Netherlands just like Sporting is in Portugal) and won them their first title in a while, also reaching a European final. It's not inconceivable that we met with both and decided to go with Slot (explaining the shift in betting odds and Amorim's sudden interest in West Ham). Based on the statistical analysis posted in this thread before it seems like Slot's playing style is one of the more similar ones to ours in Europe too which might play a part.
Sounds like hell slot in quite nicely.
