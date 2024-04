I for one wouldn’t give him a chance and I’ve only ever done that with one manager before.



I cant see him leaving Newcastle unless he is sacked though.



There’s no way Eddie Howe stays at Newcastle if his two mates at Liverpool want to get the band back together.Newcastle are entering a period of change, Ashworth’s on gardening leave, the vultures will be circling for a few of their star players (Isak, Bruno) and there’s a good chance they’ll end up losing one if not both without CL football to keep them happy.Howe doesn’t need an excuse to join Liverpool, the timing couldn’t be better on his part, he’s never getting them higher than he did last season and they’re probably not going to hit on another striker and midfielder like those two. Get out whilst your stock’s high and avoid another Bournemouth situation where it goes stale and your reputation takes a bit of a battering for it.I hope you’re right, I hope he stays there and pens a new deal. I’d be beyond stunned if he put himself out of the running to manage us with two senior figures firmly in his corner.