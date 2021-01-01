« previous next »
Online Oskar

« Reply #9480 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Really wouldnt be surprised now if its someone like Gary ONeil.

Im curious whats behind Amorim now being deemed unlikely and whats put us off. Really thought hed be the one we appointed. Its really difficult to predict who we might be looking at now, Alonso, Amorim and De Zerbi looked to be the favourites when Klopp announced he was going and theyre all either off the table or look unlikely to be the preferred option so it really could be anyone.
Online red mongoose

« Reply #9481 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
What if it's Iraola?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #9482 on: Today at 05:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:06:54 pm
Eddie Howe to us. Graham Potter to Newcastle. Hughes will play his first huge decision by going with familiarity. We all know Edwards already approves of Howe.

I'd rather be stoned to death
Offline classycarra

« Reply #9483 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Noone think Hughes is going to try and appoint Iraola for the second time?
Online Fromola

« Reply #9484 on: Today at 05:08:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:01:40 pm
Tuchel will kick off if he doesnt get what he wants in terms of players. He also isnt arsed about young players

That tends to be the issue with more experienced managers. Simeone's football is very stifling, Mourinho the same, Tuchel the same plus they're all temperamental and demanding.

In terms of getting Edwards back and having Hughes in place - it's going to be a young, progressive manager. But like in 2012 you can end up with a Martinez/Rodgers type shortlist because it's not a great field. By far the outstanding candidate was Alonso but it was a year too early for him, if he wants to come here anyway as he can handpick his next job. The briefings beyond that have been to the likes of Amorim, Nagelsmann and De Zerbi who have now seemingly been ruled out. It's an ever shrinking list, maybe we have someone lined up, maybe we're just assessing options. We don't know.
Online Walshy nMe®

« Reply #9485 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
Mad now there are no big manages out there, they have all seemingly vanished over the last few years. 
Online Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #9486 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm »
I think we are missing a very important point here

Thomas Frank has a really good head of hair.....need I say more?
Offline Cpt_Reina

« Reply #9487 on: Today at 05:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:05:51 pm
Porto having limitless cash after fleecing Europe for South American talent? I don't know. But what has one thing got to do with another?

Steve McLaren won a title in Holland with Twente - it was the first time they'd ever won a league. Should he be in the running?

What does spending power relative to other teams in your league have to do with success? Maybe we should ask City, Bayern or PSG?

Any time someone like Klopp, Alonso and yes Amorim upsets that applecart, and not just once in isolation but consistently gets his teams out performing their spending and relative place in that hiaracy it's perhaps the foremost indication of a good/successful coach who himself can be a difference maker that there could be.

Or are we arguing it's more impressive that De Zerbie got Brighton to 6th because it's the PL?
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #9488 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Emery or Slot if you can't get Amorim, IMO. Conceicao a similar shout to Amorim, too. There's a little part of me that thinks De Zerbi could do well but his CV is crap and the football suits a club of Brighton's stature, not Liverpool's.

My thoughts all along have argued against an Alonso or Amorim. I'm not really that interested in a young project coach though I'd have had either of them before most names out there. I personally feel the club is heading in to a few years of a transitional period and feel it'd benefit from a winner who can get something (silverware) out of an impressive squad. You can never fully foresee how it'll go but I'd rather an experienced head comes in with some quality, ready made players and just tries to win instead of talking up their processes.
Online Fromola

« Reply #9489 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:07:37 pm
Really wouldnt be surprised now if its someone like Gary ONeil.

Im curious whats behind Amorim now being deemed unlikely and whats put us off. Really thought hed be the one we appointed. Its really difficult to predict who we might be looking at now, Alonso, Amorim and De Zerbi looked to be the favourites when Klopp announced he was going and theyre all either off the table or look unlikely to be the preferred option so it really could be anyone.

Hughes sacked him, didn't he?

Iraola might be a shout.
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #9490 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Amorin is flying to London as we speak to meet West Ham apparently.
Online DangerScouse

« Reply #9491 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Apparently the bookies favourite is Arne Slot.

You'll make Barney angry with that kind of talk!
Online Bennett

« Reply #9492 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:09:39 pm
Mad now there are no big manages out there, they have all seemingly vanished over the last few years. 

Nobody has a chance to make a name for themselves when leagues are dominated by tyrannical oil men.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #9493 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:45 pm
Amorin is flying to London as we speak to meet West Ham apparently.

Fucking hell that's quick

Mustn't be confident of getting any of the top jobs. Or he thinks he can do what happened in Braga and come in for a few games and get a big job
