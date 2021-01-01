Emery or Slot if you can't get Amorim, IMO. Conceicao a similar shout to Amorim, too. There's a little part of me that thinks De Zerbi could do well but his CV is crap and the football suits a club of Brighton's stature, not Liverpool's.
My thoughts all along have argued against an Alonso or Amorim. I'm not really that interested in a young project coach though I'd have had either of them before most names out there. I personally feel the club is heading in to a few years of a transitional period and feel it'd benefit from a winner who can get something (silverware) out of an impressive squad. You can never fully foresee how it'll go but I'd rather an experienced head comes in with some quality, ready made players and just tries to win instead of talking up their processes.