Tuchel will kick off if he doesnt get what he wants in terms of players. He also isnt arsed about young players



That tends to be the issue with more experienced managers. Simeone's football is very stifling, Mourinho the same, Tuchel the same plus they're all temperamental and demanding.In terms of getting Edwards back and having Hughes in place - it's going to be a young, progressive manager. But like in 2012 you can end up with a Martinez/Rodgers type shortlist because it's not a great field. By far the outstanding candidate was Alonso but it was a year too early for him, if he wants to come here anyway as he can handpick his next job. The briefings beyond that have been to the likes of Amorim, Nagelsmann and De Zerbi who have now seemingly been ruled out. It's an ever shrinking list, maybe we have someone lined up, maybe we're just assessing options. We don't know.