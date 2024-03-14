« previous next »
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:36:02 pm
That's more worrying.

Amorim is performing miracles at Sporting in much the same way Klopp was at Dortmund. That they're winning leagues ahead of Porto and Benfica isnt something which should be happening.

Hughes and Edwards deciding that's not someone that they want at Liverpool, a club which requires similar miracles in order to be successful, is at best brave and at worst incompetent.

I can't help you with this one given most of the last ten pages has been worrying about Amorim's style and whether it fits etc etc.  Some raised questions about the strength of the league and his European record. That seems to have been quite swiftly forgotten.

Not sure I share the view we need 'miracles' either.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:36:02 pm
That's more worrying.

Amorim is performing miracles at Sporting in much the same way Klopp was at Dortmund. That they're winning leagues ahead of Porto and Benfica isnt something which should be happening.

Hughes and Edwards deciding that's not someone that they want at Liverpool, a club which requires similar miracles in order to be successful, is at best brave and at worst incompetent.

Dude, it's the Portuguese league. Sporting have Sebastian Coates in their side. Benfica had Adel Taraabt in the heart of their midfield. It's not even close to being comparable to coming up against Guardiola's Man City.
lfc_col

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:35:06 pm
Ornstein has now tweeted Jurgen's got a press conference at 6.30pm.


I'm sorry

Interesting
fridgepants

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:47:14 pm
It's going to be Thomas Frank. The nerds love him.

Apparently he was ranked (by AI, for some reason) 5th most attractive PL manager recently, so at least he's got mum appeal?

Klopp was 14th, fwiw. That's not going to sell many posters in the club shop.

(Link because I can't work out how to hyperlink here https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/science-and-technology/2024/03/14/ai-ranks-premier-leagues-most-handsome-managers---and-midlands-men-impress-the-algorithm/)
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:50:49 pm
Interesting

Not really, we've got a game on Wednesday.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm »
Imagine if Klopp stays for another season. That would be amazing.
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm »
Edwards crunching the adversity numbers as we speak.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:36:31 pm
If we want Amorim then we get him. The club must have someone lined up by this point but it's hard to see who and there's been no noises of anyone else.

All the reliable Portuguese journos were very much running with Amorim to Liverpool recently.

reliable

The noise from the best sources has always been he is one of many candidates.
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Dude, it's the Portuguese league. Sporting have Sebastian Coates in their side. Benfica had Adel Taraabt in the heart of their midfield. It's not even close to being comparable to coming up against Guardiola's Man City.

So name us one other young manager out there, who fits FSG's template, who has done more than Amorim or Alonso?
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 04:52:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:35:06 pm
Ornstein has now tweeted Jurgen's got a press conference at 6.30pm.


I'm sorry

I'm sure this was a windup, but just for those taking it seriously, no he hasn't.
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:51:54 pm
Imagine if Klopp stays for another season. That would be amazing.

It would but honestly, it's clear how tired he is. I almost wouldn't want him which I know sounds mad. I love the guy but after 9 years his health should come first. Mind, body and soul.
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 04:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:48:05 pm
Ahhh gotcha, so you've only seen how the play against us (a team far, far better than them). Would you be more impressed if they'd fluently lost 6-0 every time they played us?

Plenty of teams turn up at Anfield (or at least at home to us) and actually try and play some football.

Frank is perfectly entitled to play however he wants. The point is, it would hardly fit the data model for what we'd want.
lfc_col

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 04:53:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:51:51 pm
Not really, we've got a game on Wednesday.

He has already done that today hasn't he just seen someone said its a wind up
TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 04:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:47:31 pm
Did an acid drop off his Mams kitchen table before doing a kick flip mid air. Rad
:lmao
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm »
West Ham ready to call time on David Moyes and target Rúben Amorim

Heavy loss to Crystal Palace makes Scots departure inevitable
Talks held over move for Amorim despite links with Liverpool

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/22/west-ham-ready-to-call-time-on-david-moyes-and-target-ruben-amorim
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:53:23 pm
Plenty of teams turn up at Anfield (or at least at home to us) and actually try and play some football.

Frank is perfectly entitled to play however he wants. The point is, it would hardly fit the data model for what we'd want.

What data though? :D Your experience of Brentford is entirely made up of 2 games a season. They play at least 40. You seem one of the most knowledgeable posters on here, was just curious as to what their play is over a whole season rather than in isolation?
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:52:29 pm
So name us one other young manager out there, who fits FSG's template, who has done more than Amorim or Alonso?

1. What does 'young' have to do with anything?
2. We're a completely different animal now to when Klopp came in. We don't need a revolution. We need a winner who is going to come in and fine tune the squad to stay at the top.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 04:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:55:07 pm
1. What does 'young' have to do with anything?
2. We're a completely different animal now to when Klopp came in. We don't need a revolution. We need a winner who is going to come in and fine tune the squad to stay at the top.

I mean that leaves basically Flick, because the other winners are maybe not so much winners anymore, and would sledgehammer the squad rather than fine tune it
djschembri

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Surely, we have learned to have some faith at this point? And some patience.

People were going crazy when Edwards had rejected us first time around, when no DoF was on the horizon and so on.

We need a manager in place by 1 June. Anything earlier is worthless anyway and will distract from the current season's activities.
Jwils21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
We shouldnt give up on the profile of holding midfielder who excelled in the 2008/09 season.

Go for Masch next, then Lucas. Failing that, its either Damien Plessis or Jay Spearing.
Cpt_Reina

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Dude, it's the Portuguese league. Sporting have Sebastian Coates in their side. Benfica had Adel Taraabt in the heart of their midfield. It's not even close to being comparable to coming up against Guardiola's Man City.

If its that easy for Sporting to (potentially) win back to back league titles against those two why did they go 19yrs without even 1?
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:56:48 pm
I mean that leaves basically Flick, because the other winners are maybe not so much winners anymore, and would sledgehammer the squad rather than fine tune it

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:33:21 pm
My Hansi Flick at 50/1 bet is looking pretty sweet right now.

This is what I'm saying :P

In fairness, there's definitely others. Emery may not be as left field as some believe. Other slightly more rogue choices like Inzaghi and Tuchel also more inkeeping with where we are at than people like Slott and Hoeness.
Garlicbread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 05:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:58:22 pm
We shouldnt give up on the profile of holding midfielder who excelled in the 2008/09 season.

Go for Masch next, then Lucas. Failing that, its either Damien Plessis or Jay Spearing.

Gareth Barry is dangerously close to that.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 05:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:58:22 pm
We shouldnt give up on the profile of holding midfielder who excelled in the 2008/09 season.

Go for Masch next, then Lucas. Failing that, its either Damien Plessis or Jay Spearing.

Does it have to be a holding midfielder for us?

Because De Rossi was a pretty damn great DM at that time
danm77

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:55:07 pm
1. What does 'young' have to do with anything?
2. We're a completely different animal now to when Klopp came in. We don't need a revolution. We need a winner who is going to come in and fine tune the squad to stay at the top.

You know what FSG and Edwards are all about. They want a manager who can work under a footballing structure, not be the person who dictates transfer policy. Hence why you can cross of some of the older candidates. They will want to make a long term appointment. Add those two things together and it's clear that a younger manager is what they'll likely go for.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Surely, we have learned to have some faith at this point? And some patience.


So it's gonna be the the ghost of George Michael and Axl Rose as co-managers?
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:00:27 pm
Gareth Barry is dangerously close to that.

Michael Carrick at Boro.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9468 on: Today at 05:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:59:17 pm
This is what I'm saying :P

In fairness, there's definitely others. Emery may not be as left field as some believe. Other slightly more rogue choices like Inzaghi and Tuchel also more inkeeping with where we are at than people like Slott and Hoeness.

Tuchel will kick off if he doesnt get what he wants in terms of players. He also isnt arsed about young players
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9469 on: Today at 05:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:56:48 pm
I mean that leaves basically Flick, because the other winners are maybe not so much winners anymore, and would sledgehammer the squad rather than fine tune it

Hansis got some pretty big baggage though. His reputation is pretty much in tatters at the moment.

Think there is a chance that well get some avant-garde type who will manage the team using data provided from statistical analysis, kind of like whats happening in baseball. Not that I want it though.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9470 on: Today at 05:02:16 pm »
If its De Zerbi Ill throw up.
Garlicbread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9471 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
Apparently the bookies favourite is Arne Slot.
StevoHimself

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9472 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:01:31 pm
Michael Carrick at Boro.

Didn't some recent data suggest Carrick was an ideal choice for us? That would be "bold."
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9473 on: Today at 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Apparently the bookies favourite is Arne Slot.

Didn't realize Hazell was a bookie
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9474 on: Today at 05:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:59:17 pm
This is what I'm saying :P

In fairness, there's definitely others. Emery may not be as left field as some believe. Other slightly more rogue choices like Inzaghi and Tuchel also more inkeeping with where we are at than people like Slott and Hoeness.

Emery I think is a real option now. Inzaghi I like a lot but he may not be leaving Italy but if he is he would be the outstanding candidate.

Tuchel I would say falls under the toxic winner handle and would be a detriment to us - fall out with the players and management to increasingly diminishing returns

Slot is a winner tbf. Just won something this weekend and last year

Honeß is a real outside choice but one j would like - plays very similar to us and doing very well

And Marco Rose I would raise, doing really really well at Leipzig and again plays a very similar style to us
Crimson_Tank

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9475 on: Today at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Apparently the bookies favourite is Arne Slot.

Was just told that, wild speculation it seems eh?

Nobody knows anything.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9476 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:03:11 pm
Didn't some recent data suggest Carrick was an ideal choice for us? That would be "bold."

His team play the 4th closest to us in Europe - after Hoeneß, Rose, and Terdic I believe
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9477 on: Today at 05:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:02:16 pm
If its De Zerbi Ill throw up.

Same, please not another 10 pages of him. Should be nowhere near us.
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9478 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:58:46 pm
If its that easy for Sporting to (potentially) win back to back league titles against those two why did they go 19yrs without even 1?

Porto having limitless cash after fleecing Europe for South American talent? I don't know. But what has one thing got to do with another?

Steve McLaren won a title in Holland with Twente - it was the first time they'd ever won a league. Should he be in the running?
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9479 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm »
Eddie Howe to us. Graham Potter to Newcastle. Hughes will play his first huge decision by going with familiarity. We all know Edwards already approves of Howe.
