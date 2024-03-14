This is what I'm saying



In fairness, there's definitely others. Emery may not be as left field as some believe. Other slightly more rogue choices like Inzaghi and Tuchel also more inkeeping with where we are at than people like Slott and Hoeness.



Emery I think is a real option now. Inzaghi I like a lot but he may not be leaving Italy but if he is he would be the outstanding candidate.Tuchel I would say falls under the toxic winner handle and would be a detriment to us - fall out with the players and management to increasingly diminishing returnsSlot is a winner tbf. Just won something this weekend and last yearHoneß is a real outside choice but one j would like - plays very similar to us and doing very wellAnd Marco Rose I would raise, doing really really well at Leipzig and again plays a very similar style to us