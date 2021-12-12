« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 03:35:17 pm »
Ten Hag will be free after the FA Cup final
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 03:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:35:09 pm
Who is the outstanding candidate ?

Me
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 03:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:33:35 pm
De Zerbi is just about as possible as anyone right now.

We all believed Amorim was a shoe in, so we shouldnt really believe that De Zerbi was ever off our list.

I am just working on the Ornstein meter who stated he is unlikely.

We can either say he and Amorim are unlikely or neither are.

Ornstein is generally pretty good on this so I lean towards both unlikely which leaves our current options mentioned

Something in me thinks it is one of Frank, Motta, or Fonseca. One I am maybe ok with and two I am not too pleased about
Online fridgepants

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm »
Can we not just get Ulla in?
Online Wool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
???
Online lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 03:36:21 pm »
Maybe Edwards is being a bit slow and Ruben's agent leaked this to the press?

I mean, seems pretty stupid but still.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:35:17 pm
Ten Hag will be free after the FA Cup final

It would be the unpopular choice to say the least
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm »
Also, this should really put to bed anyone thinking the bookie odds on anything like this actually mean anything.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm »
Jose came to watch the mighty red men yesterday. Hmmmm!!!
Online JasonF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm »
I was about to start that 3 page Amorin article too. Saves me a read I guess.
Online Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9290 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:32:34 pm
Less than a month till Jurgen leaves  :o

Whether a new manager is sorted or not at this point, the club would almost certainty not want anything announcing until the season is over.

If people are getting ruled out (even if just by well connected in press) it suggests to me the process is on-going and the club is making progress towards selecting their appointment, even if they dont announce it straight away.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 03:38:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:36:21 pm
Maybe Edwards is being a bit slow and Ruben's agent leaked this to the press?

I mean, seems pretty stupid but still.

Nah Ornstein seems the type to double and triple check not go with an agents press release. Other media would do that, this seems real.

And again I think there are fair questions. Does his system suit our squad? Can he translate to PL at our level? Is his style maybe too passive for us?
Online djschembri

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9292 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm »
Here I was getting notifications for Sporting Lisbon's results....

Online bornandbRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9293 on: Today at 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 24, 2024, 03:25:26 am
I think theres a good chance it wont be Amorim or Alonso, and FSG will identify an unexpected option. A bit like what happened with Rodgers.

Looks like it

Good to see that the club is leaking absolutely zilch to the media.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9294 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:33:20 pm
Hes met with us and interviewed, and his philosophy and ours didnt align?

I think theres the distinct possibility that we are interviewing candidates and using that to choose the right manager. I think a big factor will how does a potential new managers tactics and philosophy align with ours and the current playings squads strengths. We wont want to higher a new manager who needs substantial changes to a squad thats young but still in the Top5-6 in World football

Given how Edwards left the club first time around, pushed out by a manager with 'too much power', this is starting to smell a little like him wanting to surround himself with people who will support his vision rather than rub up against it. The Hughes appointment was the first red flag, them appointing a manager who isnt necessarily the best coach but would be the best coach *for them* to work with would be another.

Concerned we might be about to appoint a patsy for the recruitment team rather than a killer.
