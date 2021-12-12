Hes met with us and interviewed, and his philosophy and ours didnt align?



I think theres the distinct possibility that we are interviewing candidates and using that to choose the right manager. I think a big factor will how does a potential new managers tactics and philosophy align with ours and the current playings squads strengths. We wont want to higher a new manager who needs substantial changes to a squad thats young but still in the Top5-6 in World football



Given how Edwards left the club first time around, pushed out by a manager with 'too much power', this is starting to smell a little like him wanting to surround himself with people who will support his vision rather than rub up against it. The Hughes appointment was the first red flag, them appointing a manager who isnt necessarily the best coach but would be the best coach *for them* to work with would be another.Concerned we might be about to appoint a patsy for the recruitment team rather than a killer.