« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 410276 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9160 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
Amorim is the outstanding candidate of those still available. I hope it's him, if not, I have no idea who I want instead.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,374
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9161 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
It's Amorim you mofo's.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9162 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.

 Bah fuck it, its Gomes  ;D
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,282
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9163 on: Today at 04:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.
So it's not going to be him then Samuel? As I swear everytime you say stuff like this it never comes true 🙄😂
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9164 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\

Isn't this like 6 days old? I remember that exact comments being said by Ornstein earlier this week
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9165 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\

Also why Uh-oh. If someone is better as a fit they should be picked, not just Amorim because us fans are clamouring for him (and weren't a few weeks ago because it was Alonso then)

I don't think people will be that heartbroken if it isn't him (I think it will be but I wouldn't be bothered if it wasn't)
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9166 on: Today at 05:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 04:19:19 pm
So it's not going to be him then Samuel? As I swear everytime you say stuff like this it never comes true 🙄😂

You mean Mitchell and Alonso aren't coming?
Logged

Offline supaerheraw

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9167 on: Today at 05:31:39 pm »
A lot of our transfers recent years have come right out of the blue. I wonder if it could be the case with the manager as well?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9168 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: supaerheraw on Today at 05:31:39 pm
A lot of our transfers recent years have come right out of the blue. I wonder if it could be the case with the manager as well?

Now that Brentford are virtually safe, hoping for Thomas Frank's announcement in the week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,374
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9169 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:29:10 pm
You mean Mitchell and Alonso aren't coming?

Quote from: Motty on Today at 04:19:19 pm
So it's not going to be him then Samuel? As I swear everytime you say stuff like this it never comes true 🙄😂

You can't level the Mitchell one at me. Who would've thought the GOAT Nerd Michael Edwards would be coming back?   :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9170 on: Today at 05:37:51 pm »
Ignore the haters Samie, you do sterling work. Can't wait to see who we're not signing this summer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,706
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9171 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.
That's that then, ruled out... ;D

It's cool that no one has a fucking clue! (Except you, Samie. ;)) If it's Amorim, we have strong negotiation leverage, if it's not Amorim, it's even stronger.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9172 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm »
Seriously though, Samie's never claimed to be ITK, he just posts random twitter accounts. It's all good.

And at this stage, Amorim seems to be the best available candidate. Other names are interesting too but Amorim has some actual tangible success.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9173 on: Today at 06:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:29 pm
Seriously though, Samie's never claimed to be ITK, he just posts random twitter accounts. It's all good.

And at this stage, Amorim seems to be the best available candidate. Other names are interesting too but Amorim has some actual tangible success.
So does slot though.  Won the Dutch league with two clubs and a European final.  Who knows eh?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9174 on: Today at 06:25:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:08 pm
So does slot though.  Won the Dutch league with two clubs and a European final.  Who knows eh?

No one knows, except a handful of people inside the club.

Amorim seems more impressive than Slot to me, but I just hope ot gets sorted soon (expecting an announcement at the end of the season) whoever it is.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:25:11 pm
No one knows, except a handful of people inside the club.

Amorim seems more impressive than Slot to me, but I just hope ot gets sorted soon (expecting an announcement at the end of the season) whoever it is.
I have no opinion either way to be honest.  Neither have managed over here, so its a gamble what ever.  What is nice is that there is literally nothing coming out of the club, noses from Portugal, but of course there will be.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9176 on: Today at 06:34:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:30:34 pm
I have no opinion either way to be honest.  Neither have managed over here, so its a gamble what ever.  What is nice is that there is literally nothing coming out of the club, noses from Portugal, but of course there will be.

Yeah we tend to be quiet which is good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9177 on: Today at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:25:11 pm
No one knows, except a handful of people inside the club.

Amorim seems more impressive than Slot to me, but I just hope ot gets sorted soon (expecting an announcement at the end of the season) whoever it is.

One has a majestic beard and one looks like a billiard ball. Tough call, I'd go for the guy with the cap.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9178 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:39:21 pm
One has a majestic beard and one looks like a billiard ball. Tough call, I'd go for the guy with the cap.

Amorim definitely wins if it's just about looks. Although that might be because I accidentally typed in Arse Slot in Google.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,438
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9179 on: Today at 07:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:49 pm
Amorim definitely wins if it's just about looks. Although that might be because I accidentally typed in Arse Slot in Google.

"Accidentally"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9180 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:08 pm
So does slot though.  Won the Dutch league with two clubs and a European final.  Who knows eh?

He hasn't won the Dutch league with two clubs or a European final?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,240
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9181 on: Today at 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:47:29 pm
Seriously though, Samie's a bullshitter never claimed to be ITK, he just posts absolute shite and insults other posters while he's at it random twitter accounts. It's all a pain in the fucking arse and causes work for the Mods because other people keep reporting the shit good.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,374
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9182 on: Today at 07:31:54 pm »
 ;D

Which sad c*nt reports me John?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,113
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:31:54 pm
;D

Which sad c*nt reports me John?

All of us. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,374
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm »
 ;D

Al, I hear there's an enitre filing cabinet for your reports to mods.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,108
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9185 on: Today at 08:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:25 pm
;D

Al, I hear there's an enitre filing cabinet for your reports to mods.
Samantha, John has bitch slapped you back down the dark holes of twitter from whence you emerged.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9186 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:31 pm
Samantha, John has bitch slapped you back down the dark holes of twitter from whence you emerged.

And Hazel searches for cracks.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,374
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9187 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
And just like a twitter troll I shall be reborn stronger, and more trollish than before.  :P

By the way kept kids in detention after school this week?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:17:20 pm
"Accidentally"

:D

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:07:02 pm
And Hazel searches for cracks.

Alright, I thought we were all piling in on Samie? One at a time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9189 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:12:01 pm
:D

Alright, I thought we were all piling in on Samie? One at a time.

Is that another or your accident internet searches..
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,809
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9190 on: Today at 08:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:14:57 pm
Is that another or your accident internet searches..

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9191 on: Today at 09:48:10 pm »
Imagine seven haag had remained at Ajax. Hed have 100% been right at the top of our wanted list.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9192 on: Today at 10:11:58 pm »
Can't be going for Arne Slot. I've spent the best part of 8 years calling Pep Guardiola bald, this would be a disaster.

To be fair, I see why he's a candidate. He's clearly made both AZ and Feyenoord better teams in his time there. Does feel like Ten Hag's dismal failure at United though has soured people on going via the Eredivise.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,706
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9193 on: Today at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:11:58 pm
Can't be going for Arne Slot. I've spent the best part of 8 years calling Pep Guardiola bald, this would be a disaster.

To be fair, I see why he's a candidate. He's clearly made both AZ and Feyenoord better teams in his time there. Does feel like Ten Hag's dismal failure at United though has soured people on going via the Eredivise.
Nothing a summer vacation in Turkey can't solve...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9194 on: Today at 10:20:22 pm »
The Brendan Reveal's gonna be epic.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9195 on: Today at 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:17:50 pm
Nothing a summer vacation in Turkey can't solve...

He could get his teeth done at the same time.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,477
  • YNWA
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9196 on: Today at 10:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:35 pm
And just like a twitter troll I shall be reborn stronger, and more trollish than before.  :P

Alright MacSamie.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Up
« previous next »
 