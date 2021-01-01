It's Amorim you mofo's.
Uh-oh.
So it's not going to be him then Samuel? As I swear everytime you say stuff like this it never comes true 🙄😂
A lot of our transfers recent years have come right out of the blue. I wonder if it could be the case with the manager as well?
You mean Mitchell and Alonso aren't coming?
Seriously though, Samie's never claimed to be ITK, he just posts random twitter accounts. It's all good.And at this stage, Amorim seems to be the best available candidate. Other names are interesting too but Amorim has some actual tangible success.
So does slot though. Won the Dutch league with two clubs and a European final. Who knows eh?
No one knows, except a handful of people inside the club.Amorim seems more impressive than Slot to me, but I just hope ot gets sorted soon (expecting an announcement at the end of the season) whoever it is.
I have no opinion either way to be honest. Neither have managed over here, so its a gamble what ever. What is nice is that there is literally nothing coming out of the club, noses from Portugal, but of course there will be.
One has a majestic beard and one looks like a billiard ball. Tough call, I'd go for the guy with the cap.
Amorim definitely wins if it's just about looks. Although that might be because I accidentally typed in Arse Slot in Google.
Seriously though, Samie's a bullshitter never claimed to be ITK, he just posts absolute shite and insults other posters while he's at it random twitter accounts. It's all a pain in the fucking arse and causes work for the Mods because other people keep reporting the shit good.
Which sad c*nt reports me John?
Al, I hear there's an enitre filing cabinet for your reports to mods.
Samantha, John has bitch slapped you back down the dark holes of twitter from whence you emerged.
"Accidentally"
And Hazel searches for cracks.
Alright, I thought we were all piling in on Samie? One at a time.
Is that another or your accident internet searches..
Can't be going for Arne Slot. I've spent the best part of 8 years calling Pep Guardiola bald, this would be a disaster.To be fair, I see why he's a candidate. He's clearly made both AZ and Feyenoord better teams in his time there. Does feel like Ten Hag's dismal failure at United though has soured people on going via the Eredivise.
Nothing a summer vacation in Turkey can't solve...
And just like a twitter troll I shall be reborn stronger, and more trollish than before.
