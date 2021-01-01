Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Author
Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation (Read 408599 times)
HardworkDedication
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,107
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #9160 on:
Today
at 01:28:43 pm
Amorim is the outstanding candidate of those still available. I hope it's him, if not, I have no idea who I want instead.
Logged
Samie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,363
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #9161 on:
Today
at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.
Logged
A-Bomb
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,390
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #9162 on:
Today
at 02:01:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.
Bah fuck it, its Gomes
Logged
Motty
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,282
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
«
Reply #9163 on:
Today
at 04:19:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 01:53:34 pm
It's Amorim you mofo's.
So it's not going to be him then Samuel? As I swear everytime you say stuff like this it never comes true 🙄😂
Logged
