Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 407912 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9120 on: Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:32:25 pm
Good, we don't do bald either.


LFC Interview:

“What are your qualifications?”

I’ve won two league titles and one Champions League, playing high intensity football with high xG and low xG against.  I am fluent in English and speak two other languages which will help integrate staff and players.

“How are your relationships with nerds?”

My best mate is a nerd.  So is my brother.

“How are you with budgets?”

I am willing to work within the confines inlaid out by the sporting director and team.  I will also abide by the “No Dickheads” policy.

“How’s your relationship with RAWK?”

Good.  I get along with Jack and Dilks.  I enjoy bantering with Al.  Killer Heels said she’s willing to sacrifice a child to hire me.

“Excellent, just one final question:  what are your go-to hair treatments?”

I was thinking of going bald actually.

“No offer.  Get the fuck out of here.”
King Kenny.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9121 on: Yesterday at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:32:25 pm
Good, we don't do bald either.

What's our official position on tidy beards?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm »
We like a good beard.   8)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9123 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm »
Rafa minus goatee - CL and FA Cup
Rafa with goatee - Andriy Voronin

We should maybe be looking at beardless, haired managers. Like Roy Evans or Alan Curbishley.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9124 on: Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:50:04 pm
What's our official position on tidy beards?

Best to leave Claire Balding out of it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9125 on: Yesterday at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm

LFC Interview:

What are your qualifications?

Ive won two league titles and one Champions League, playing high intensity football with high xG and low xG against.  I am fluent in English and speak two other languages which will help integrate staff and players.

How are your relationships with nerds?

My best mate is a nerd.  So is my brother.

How are you with budgets?

I am willing to work within the confines inlaid out by the sporting director and team.  I will also abide by the No Dickheads policy.

Hows your relationship with RAWK?

Good.  I get along with Jack and Dilks.  I enjoy bantering with Al.  Killer Heels said shes willing to sacrifice a child to hire me.

Excellent, just one final question:  what are your go-to hair treatments?

I was thinking of going bald actually.

No offer.  Get the fuck out of here.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9126 on: Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm
Quite frankly shocked why nobody has brought him up as option so far

Well, I floated his name ages ago- referred to him as the Catalan Xabi
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:31:44 pm
Could he be the out of left field option?  As we look around, Amorim seems to be the top option, but if that doesnt work out, of the remaining names, Xavi doesnt look so bad and ticks a few boxes.

Definitely. Hes a perfect candidate for me personally.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
Definitely. Hes a perfect candidate for me personally.

Rather De Zerbi than Xabi for me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm
Rather De Zerbi than Xabi for me.

Bizarre.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 05:57:16 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
Bizarre.

Who's he? Is he French? Sounds French, who's he manage?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:32:25 pm
Good, we don't do bald either.

Klopp is a baldy. He had a hair transplant. It just went a bit better than Rooney's...  :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9132 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
We're honestly sleeping on De Zerbi. Would want Amorim first choice but I still maintain De Zerbi would wreak havoc with our players.

Breaches the no goth policy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9133 on: Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm
Rafa minus goatee - CL and FA Cup
Rafa with goatee - Andriy Voronin

We should maybe be looking at beardless, haired managers. Like Roy Evans or Alan Curbishley.

Never been a fan of the goatee. Something untrustworthy about it. Amorim has a full beard though. Very well tended but a full beard.

Id go for Nuno Esprito for the beard alone. Shame hes a mediocre manager. Maybe its because despite the excellent beard, hes shiny up top.

But at least hes not Ten Hag - bald plus goatee, worst of all worlds. No wonder hes such a terrible manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9134 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
Breaches the no goth policy.

Is that why we ultimately decided against signing Florian NeuBauhaus a few years ago?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9135 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
As somebody who is follicly challenged, this thread has destroyed my lifelong dream of becoming Liverpool FC manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9136 on: Yesterday at 08:34:59 pm »
No balds, no skateboarders, no goths
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9137 on: Yesterday at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:34:59 pm
No balds, no skateboarders, no goths

Racist.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9138 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 01:19:39 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcQU_1445V0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcQU_1445V0</a>
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
Quote
Anfield Edition
@AnfieldEdition
��️| Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are both prepared to be brave over popular when it comes to appointing Liverpools new manager this summer. [@David_Ornstein]

| While Ruben Amorim is in the mix to be Liverpools next manager, he is not a shoo-in or nailed on first choice, with the club said to be conducting a broad process that has highlighted alternative candidates. [@David_Ornstein]

Uh-oh.  :-\
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\

It was always going to happen once Edwards came back.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 10:04:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\

De Zebre could be popular, Amorim could be brave for all we know
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 10:08:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:04:09 am
It was always going to happen once Edwards came back.

Based on not a lot but Hoeness would fit that bill, I still think it's Amorin though with Dr Andreas Schlumberger leaving and the Sporting equivelent guy being ex-Liverpool etc.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 10:10:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\
Why uh-oh? It's a nothing update again/rehashed and presented in a click-bait way by a news aggregate account. His full answer https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1780952117752254745?t=V_cxe_8Pmt1j8wxyg-djrw&s=19
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:27 am
Uh-oh.  :-\

Would love to see who they think would be a better option than Amorim in the current market.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Is there a possibility that we dont get who we want and we end up with a temporary manager for up to a season?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
It'll be Amorim imo

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:32:20 am
Is there a possibility that we dont get who we want and we end up with a temporary manager for up to a season?

I think it will be Amorim but i wouldnt rule that put. We have waited for a player so its not mad that we do that for a manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 10:46:57 am »
Who exactly are we waiting for here?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:46:57 am
Who exactly are we waiting for here?

No idea. Its a mystery. But if i had to guess, my belief its for someone who’s name sounds like Abi Golonso.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:27 am
I think it will be Amorim but i wouldnt rule that put. We have waited for a player so its not mad that we do that for a manager.

Who will we wait for ?

If you mean Xabi, I would rather he goes to Madrid first then possibly join us after that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9152 on: Today at 11:12:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:16 am
No idea. Its a mystery. But if i had to guess, my belief its for someone whos name sounds like Abi Golonso.

 ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9153 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Yeah but it's also a stupid approach if the new guy doesn't hit the ground running. Some names will get more time and support from the stands than others.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9154 on: Today at 11:27:04 am »
One thing is for sure if we move to playing 3 CBs then we're going to need 6 of them.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9155 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:24:38 am
Yeah but it's also a stupid approach if the new guy doesn't hit the ground running. Some names will get more time and support from the stands than others.

Which names would that be?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9156 on: Today at 01:16:13 pm »
Is alonso 100% ruled out? Did anything actually come directly from him?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9157 on: Today at 01:21:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:16:13 pm
Is alonso 100% ruled out? Did anything actually come directly from him?


'Xabi Alonso says he will remain in his role as Bayer Leverkusen manager next season as he believes the club is the "right place" to be as a young coach.

The Spaniard had been heavily linked with the manager's job at Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp said he would stand down at the end of the season.

"I am convinced it is the right decision, I am happy," said Alonso.

Leverkusen are on the brink of a first Bundesliga title and unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, 42, was also seen as a candidate to take over at another of his old clubs Bayern Munich, whose manager Thomas Tuchel will also leave at the end of the campaign.

Alonso said he had informed Leverkusen's directors of his decision to stay at the club last week.

"We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future," he said. "Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

"The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team - for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here."'


^ from 'Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen amid Liverpool interest':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68692969 (29th March; with short video of Alonso saying he's staying at Leverkusen)

