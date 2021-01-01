Is alonso 100% ruled out? Did anything actually come directly from him?
'Xabi Alonso says he will remain in his role as Bayer Leverkusen manager next season as he believes the club is the "right place" to be as a young coach.
The Spaniard had been heavily linked with the manager's job at Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp said he would stand down at the end of the season.
"I am convinced it is the right decision, I am happy," said Alonso.
Leverkusen are on the brink of a first Bundesliga title and unbeaten in all competitions this season.
Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, 42, was also seen as a candidate to take over at another of his old clubs Bayern Munich, whose manager Thomas Tuchel will also leave at the end of the campaign.
Alonso said he had informed Leverkusen's directors of his decision to stay at the club last week.
"We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future," he said. "Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.
"The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team - for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here."'
^ from 'Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen amid Liverpool interest
':-www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68692969 (29th March; with short video of Alonso saying he's staying at Leverkusen)