Good, we don't do bald either.
LFC Interview:
“What are your qualifications?”
I’ve won two league titles and one Champions League, playing high intensity football with high xG and low xG against. I am fluent in English and speak two other languages which will help integrate staff and players.
“How are your relationships with nerds?”
My best mate is a nerd. So is my brother.
“How are you with budgets?”
I am willing to work within the confines inlaid out by the sporting director and team. I will also abide by the “No Dickheads” policy.
“How’s your relationship with RAWK?”
Good. I get along with Jack and Dilks. I enjoy bantering with Al. Killer Heels said she’s willing to sacrifice a child to hire me.
“Excellent, just one final question: what are your go-to hair treatments?”
I was thinking of going bald actually.
“No offer. Get the fuck out of here.”