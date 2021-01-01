Good, we don't do bald either.



LFC Interview:“What are your qualifications?”I’ve won two league titles and one Champions League, playing high intensity football with high xG and low xG against. I am fluent in English and speak two other languages which will help integrate staff and players.“How are your relationships with nerds?”My best mate is a nerd. So is my brother.“How are you with budgets?”I am willing to work within the confines inlaid out by the sporting director and team. I will also abide by the “No Dickheads” policy.“How’s your relationship with RAWK?”Good. I get along with Jack and Dilks. I enjoy bantering with Al. Killer Heels said she’s willing to sacrifice a child to hire me.“Excellent, just one final question: what are your go-to hair treatments?”I was thinking of going bald actually.“No offer. Get the fuck out of here.”