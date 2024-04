Wow, Nagelsmann has signed a new Germany deal



I sorta expected that, given their upturn in form. He would have been mad to go back to Bayern barely a year after they got rid of him.I think it's good news for Jurgen, as he'll get a proper break now rather than jump back in to the German job next autumn. Spend some time with the family back home, boss, and if der nationalmannschaft come looking for him in 2026, that might be the one job to lure him back into work.