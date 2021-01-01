« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 401938 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 01:23:09 am »
Jurgen is brilliant. Nothing but the highest respect for him. He made his decision and needs a break. The team at present looks in a bit of a funk. Fine margins though, as we could easily have won more games just with average finishing, and obviously we have had some very dubious decisions going against us. All this is to say the league cup is in the bag and we are fighting for the Prem against the odds. You never say never, but most likely we will finish second or third. Well see.

In a way it seems wrong at this precise moment to be talking about the new manager, as the current one, and his team, need our love and raucous support. This season is in danger of fizzling out and Im gutted if it does, not just for ourselves but for the great man Jurgen Klopp.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,749
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 06:19:03 am »
It is not about Klopp being 'found out', or Klopp being a bad manager. The team looks flat and out of gas. The coaching staff cannot find a solution. The football is slowly becoming dreeary. A new coaching staff, new manager, and probably a few new players will inject new ideas and we can enjoy some good results.

Meanwhile,  let us enjoy the last 5 games with Klopp.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 06:24:54 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm
Agree and Ill miss JK hugely, best manager in my lifetime.
But I remember when Mourinho between 2003 and 2007 was probably the best manager in the world.but son after he was moving jobs, his football was no longer getting results.
Similarly Rafa between 2003-2009 was excellentbut again his style of football soon got found out and hes similar, cant hold onto a job etc
But one thing in life that is constant and thats change.

It's football, it happens. Football is full of ups and downs, it feels as if some people are just completely spoilt now and the moment anything gets remotely tough they are chucking their toys out of their prams. God help the new manager if he doesn't start off well next season. All managers go through tough moments, it used to be that fans would stick to a team through thick and thin. It would appear to no longer be the case now, no manager or player is allowed a run of bad form, before they are immediately bundled out of the club by fans who just can't take the bad moments anymore.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 06:57:06 am »
The Atalanta manger is always impressive with a squad with a small budget and high turnover.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,325
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 07:20:13 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
They said this in 2015, they said it in 2020/21 and they're saying it again (just a couple of months after he won a trophy!!).

Bizarre how a rough patch (this one being relatively mild compared to the others) brings this to the fore. The man has been operating at the elite for 14 years without the cash cow benefits his peers have. Insanity to think he is done.
Well he is done, said so himself. But only for a year. Lots of stress taking on the cheats year after year, so a rest would do him good. Still don't see why we can't put our Pep in charge for a season and Klopp has a year off. He's still better than all the managers were linked with.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 07:23:32 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 06:19:03 am
It is not about Klopp being 'found out', or Klopp being a bad manager. The team looks flat and out of gas. The coaching staff cannot find a solution. The football is slowly becoming dreeary. A new coaching staff, new manager, and probably a few new players will inject new ideas and we can enjoy some good results.

Meanwhile,  let us enjoy the last 5 games with Klopp.

Last 6 games. Are you trying to push Klopp out before his time?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 07:33:58 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:20:13 am
Well he is done, said so himself. But only for a year. Lots of stress taking on the cheats year after year, so a rest would do him good. Still don't see why we can't put our Pep in charge for a season and Klopp has a year off. He's still better than all the managers were linked with.

Sorry no to Pep for me, couldnt have another season of watching Gomez try to invert against a press if Trent got injured.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 07:45:53 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:20:13 am
Well he is done, said so himself. But only for a year. Lots of stress taking on the cheats year after year, so a rest would do him good. Still don't see why we can't put our Pep in charge for a season and Klopp has a year off. He's still better than all the managers were linked with.
Because Pep is not interested in being a manager here (or rather wants to get experience somewhere else) and Klopp clearly does not want to continue managing in England.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9048 on: Today at 08:10:43 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 06:19:03 am
It is not about Klopp being 'found out', or Klopp being a bad manager. The team looks flat and out of gas. The coaching staff cannot find a solution. The football is slowly becoming dreeary. A new coaching staff, new manager, and probably a few new players will inject new ideas and we can enjoy some good results.

Meanwhile,  let us enjoy the last 5 games with Klopp.

We've been scoring tons of goals until the last few games. We're exhausted, for whatever reason. It's hardly been dreary. We've had a season of dramatic comebacks, winning against the odds, and fighting for the league title.

The people "looking forward" to "something new" will be among the first moaning when that "something new" isn't as shiny as they had hoped.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9049 on: Today at 08:15:31 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:10:43 am
We've been scoring tons of goals until the last few games. We're exhausted, for whatever reason. It's hardly been dreary. We've had a season of dramatic comebacks, winning against the odds, and fighting for the league title.

The people "looking forward" to "something new" will be among the first moaning when that "something new" isn't as shiny as they had hoped.

I can't speak for anyone else but I am fully braced for teething problems. We will almost certainly have 3 at the back and that system comes with challenges.
Logged

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9050 on: Today at 08:20:18 am »
Klopp is the greatest manager Ive experienced in my life time, and in the best of worlds hed stay here until he retires. But cant help to wonder how much of his tiredness is being mirrored by the squad. His teams normaly play with as much energy as he showcases on the sidelines.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:53 am by Snusmumriken »
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,749
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #9051 on: Today at 08:22:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:23:32 am
Last 6 games. Are you trying to push Klopp out before his
time?
Typo, sorry.....  So, is Amorim the best available manager now? I think he is, and on the cusp of great things. In a few years, the Alonso-Amorim rivalry is going to be the only show that matters.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 