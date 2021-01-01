Jurgen is brilliant. Nothing but the highest respect for him. He made his decision and needs a break. The team at present looks in a bit of a funk. Fine margins though, as we could easily have won more games just with average finishing, and obviously we have had some very dubious decisions going against us. All this is to say the league cup is in the bag and we are fighting for the Prem against the odds. You never say never, but most likely we will finish second or third. Well see.



In a way it seems wrong at this precise moment to be talking about the new manager, as the current one, and his team, need our love and raucous support. This season is in danger of fizzling out and Im gutted if it does, not just for ourselves but for the great man Jurgen Klopp.